Evan Dennis is welcomed back to the dugout during the Bucks' 9-0 win over Arlington in the Division IV baseball crown at Centennial Field in Burlington on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Evan Dennis is welcomed back to the dugout during the Bucks' 9-0 win over Arlington in the Division IV baseball crown at Centennial Field in Burlington on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Eighteen of the top senior high school baseball players from the Green Mountain State, representing all four divisions, make up the team that will represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2023 Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday, June 24 at Norwich University’s Garrity Field in Northfield. The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster on Thursday.
The 2023 Vermont team is: Jamison Nystrom of Bellows Falls; Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain; Trevor Greene of Burr & Burton; Chris Robinson of Champlain Valley; Malakai Callahan and Matai Callahan of Colchester; Tyler Rivard of Hazen; Austin Wheeler of Lyndon Institute; Owen Pinaud of Mount Mansfield; Evan Gorton of Milton; Connor Hannan and Josh Worthington of Mount Anthony; Jordan Beayon of Otter Valley; Evan Lamothe of South Burlington; Trevor Arsenault and Danny Kiniry of Spaulding; Shane Starr of Union 32; and Eli Duprey of Vergennes.
The Vermont coaches are Tim Root (Essex), Mike Howe (Otter Valley), Dan Kiniry (Spaulding) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock).
The Green Mountain State’s squad is made up of student-athletes and coaches from 15 different high schools from all corners of the state. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced soon.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twinbill is free.
Vermont took two from New Hampshire at Garrity Field in 2022, as the classic returned to the diamond after a three-year absence. Prior to the Vermont sweep, there have been four twin-bill splits in six classics- with nine games decided by two runs or less, since returning in its current format in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.