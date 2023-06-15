Eighteen of the top senior high school baseball players from the Green Mountain State, representing all four divisions, make up the team that will represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2023 Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday, June 24 at Norwich University’s Garrity Field in Northfield. The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster on Thursday.

The 2023 Vermont team is: Jamison Nystrom of Bellows Falls; Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain; Trevor Greene of Burr & Burton; Chris Robinson of Champlain Valley; Malakai Callahan and Matai Callahan of Colchester; Tyler Rivard of Hazen; Austin Wheeler of Lyndon Institute; Owen Pinaud of Mount Mansfield; Evan Gorton of Milton; Connor Hannan and Josh Worthington of Mount Anthony; Jordan Beayon of Otter Valley; Evan Lamothe of South Burlington; Trevor Arsenault and Danny Kiniry of Spaulding; Shane Starr of Union 32; and Eli Duprey of Vergennes.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.