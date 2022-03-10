Lyndon senior forwards Aiden Hale and Nick Matteis along with Kingdom Blades senior forward Clara Andre (St. Johnsbury) were picked to compete in the 36th Rotary Bank All-Star Hockey Classic, scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex.
The top boys and girls hockey players from high schools across Vermont were chosen to participate in this event. The girls game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the boys game will commence at 6.
According to the press release, Hale and Matteis will not play in the event.
The full rosters are below.
BOYS
Harris Conference
Head Coach: Bryant Perry, Milton
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#2 Will Taggard Brattleboro
#4 Matt Grabher Burr and Burton
#6 Karter Noyes Burr and Burton
#8 Alex Rublee Colchester
#10 Liam Evarts Colchester
#12 Justin Prim Essex
#14 Tobey Cram Essex
#16 Matt Cincotta Essex
#18 Trenton Sisters Essex
#20 Cameron Fougere Milton
#22 Brandon Mitchell Milton
#24 Evan Kurash Woodstock
Defense
#26 Emmett Edwards Burr and Burton
#28 Braeden Hemenway Essex
#32 Harrison Wheeler Mount Mansfield
#34 Tyson Sylvia Harwood
#36 Cooper Goodrich Milton
#38 Logan Amell Northfield
Goalies
#30 Max Foster Essex
#1 Teddy Munson Milton
#31 Keaton Piconi Woodstock
*Selected but unable to play – Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester (defense), Jacob Green, Harwood (defense)
——
Austin Conference
Head Coach: J.P. Benoit, Champlain Valley
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#2 Matt Merrill BFA-St. Albans
#4 Collin Audy BFA-St. Albans
#6 Levi Webb BFA-St. Albans
#8 Sean Beauregard BFA-St. Albans
#10 Aiden Savoy BFA-St. Albans
#12 Angelos Carroll Champlain Valley
#14 Aidan Boonyaharn Hartford
#16 Mason Otis Spaulding
#18 Jack Senecal Mount Mansfield
#20 Garrett Micciche Rice
#22 Jamison Mast Spaulding
#24 Jameson Solomon Spaulding
#26 Brady Lamberti Spaulding
Defense
#28 Simon Spaulding Hartford
#32 DaeHan McHugh Rice
#34 Jackman Hickey Rice
#36 John Malnati Spaulding
#38 Joey Niemo Middlebury
#40 Shane Burke South Burlington
Goalies
#1 Mike Telfer BFA-St. Albans
#31 Jack Averill Champlain Valley
#30 Eddie Hodde Middlebury
*Selected but unable to play – Aiden Hale, Lyndon (forward), Nick Matteis, Lyndon (forward)
——
GIRLS
Austin Conference
Head Coach: Amanda Conger, U-32
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#3 Reese Clayton BFA-St. Albans
#5 Faith Reed BFA-St. Albans
#7 Elizabeth Couture BFA-St. Albans
#9 Jenna Powers Brattleboro
#11 Sophia Mikijaniec Brattleboro
#13 Julianna Miskovich Brattleboro
#15 Mershon Sky Burlington
#17 Sabina Brochu Champlain Valley
#19 Clara Andre Kingdom Blades
#21 Avery Gale Middlebury
#23 Morgan Ribolini U-32
#25 Allie Guthrie U-32
Defense
#27 Sophie Zemianek BFA-St. Albans
#29 Rachel Needleman BFA-St. Albans
#35 Paige Moody Burlington
#37 Grace Bazin Hartford
#39 Nora Knudsen Hartford
#41 Anna West Mount Mansfield
Goalies
#30 Olivia Dallamura * Colchester
#31 Grace Ferguson * Champlain Valley
——
Harris Conference
Head Coach: Courtney Barrett, South Burlington
Assistant Coaches: Julia Hudson, South Burlington; Katherine Pate, Rutland
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#3 Lauren Barrows Burr and Burton
#5 Ella Gibbs Essex
#7 Nielsa Maddalena Essex
#9 Ada-Grace Perry Burr and Burton
#11 Katie Craig Rice
#13 Caroline Banks Rice
#15 Izzy Crossman Rutland
#17 Hope Brunet South Burlington
#19 Sofie Richland South Burlington
#21 Bria Dill Spaulding
#23 Emily Morris Spaulding
#25 Sophia Yates Woodstock
Defense
#27 Ashley Stempek Essex
#29 Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi
#35 Emma Schaarschmidt Rice
#37 Elise Lidstone Rutland
#39 Zoe Tewksbury Spaulding
#41 Skylar Haley Woodstock
Goalies
#1 Kelsan Carter* Essex
#30 Mattie Cetin* Spaulding
*Player is a Junior
** Selected but unable to play – Naomi Edele, Missisquoi (forward)
