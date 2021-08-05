Three Locals Return To Gridiron For Saturday’s Shrine Game

Three Northeast Kingdom football players are making their long-awaited return to the gridiron on Saturday.
Zebb Winot and Jaden Hayes of St. Johnsbury and Isaiah LaPlume of North Country will represent Vermont in the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl — the 68th annual all-star clash pitting the top seniors from the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire.
The game is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Castleton University.
Last summer’s Shrine Game was canceled because of COVID-19 — the first time the contest was called off since its inception in 1954.
This will be the first tackle football game for Vermonters since the conclusion of the 2019 high school season. Last fall, Vermont high schools played a 7-on-7 one-hand touch season, a ruling made by the Vermont Principals’ Association and state officials. New Hampshire played a condensed tackle football season.
For Winot and Hayes, it’s their first tackle football game since the Hilltoppers’ loss to Burr and Burton in the Division I championship game.
What is Winot most looking forward to?
“Just hitting people,” he said. “The contact and flying around and not just tagging people.”
Does New Hampshire have an advantage because it had a tackle football season last fall?
“Yes and no,” Winot said. “We definitely have some more motivation because we haven’t been able to hit anybody in a year and a half. We’re excited to get out there and fly around.”
New Hampshire won the rivalry 21-9 in 2019, ending Vermont’s three-game winning streak. The Granite State leads the all-time series 48-16-2.
Winot and Hayes were named two of Vermont’s five captains for Saturday.
“This game means a lot for us and the kids,” Hayes said.
Winot, Hayes and LaPlume were key contributors throughout their varsity careers.
Winot, at 6 feet, 240 pounds, was a four-year starting defensive lineman (played LB this fall in 7v7). He also played running back, tight end and H-back on offense.
The 6-foot, 220-pound Hayes was a three-year starter as a defensive end and offensive guard for the Hilltoppers. This year he played linebacker and running back. He will be heading to Air Force basic training in Texas in the fall.
Winot and Hayes are both starting at inside linebacker on Saturday.
“We have really good chemistry together,” Winot said. “I couldn’t imagine playing alongside any other kid.”
Isaiah LaPlume, a 6-foot, 270-pound lineman for North Country, was a four-year varsity player — playing on the offensive and defensive lines.
Set to play on the defensive line on Saturday, LaPlume is headed to play at Castleton University in the fall.
New Hampshire ran roughshod in its victory in 2019. The Granite State squad has another all-star team with a strong run game.
“If we can stop the run and get them to air it out, that will be the key,” Winot said.
The Shrine Bowl is a fundraising game for the Shriners’ Hospital for Children with all proceeds going to the hospitals. The two teams this year have set a fundraising record.
“On Tuesday, we met with a couple of kids from the hospital and it was just humbling,” Winot said. “The fact that we can play football, we realize just how lucky we are. Hopefully, we can do our part to help these kids have a better life.”
NOTE: The 2020 Shrine Game players will be honored at halftime. Six NEK players were picked to represent Vermont for last summer’s contest, but did not have a chance to play. They include St. J’s Trey Alercio, Caleb Anderson, Nick Guckin, Wilder Hudson, Hunter Palmieri and North Country’s Sam Austin. St. J head coach Rich Alercio and Hilltopper assistants Travis Bugbee, John Lovett and Lincoln Lemieux were among seven assistants slated to coach Vermont.
THE ROSTERS
VERMONT
Coach: Chad Pacheco, Brattleboro
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille: Will Mlcuch, Jaxon Schaarschmidt.
BFA-St. Albans: Tom Remillard.
Bellows Falls: Jack Burke, Jack Herrington.
Brattleboro: Eljiah Isham, Henry Thurber.
Burlington/South Burlington: Bassiru Diawara.
Burr and Burton: Mark Carthy, Joseph Harrington, Patrick Szkutak.
Champlain Valley: Isaac Bergeron, Seth Boffa, Shane Gorman, Will Murphy.
Colchester: Max Grenier, Jake Ring.
Fair Haven: Zac Ellis, Owen Loughan, Kohlby Murray, Evan Reed.
Hartford: Jackson Balch, Jacob Dwinell, Cole Jasmin.
Middlebury: Bode Rubright.
North Country: Isaiah LaPlume.
Poultney: Levi Allen, Ryan Alt.
Rutland: Joe Anderson, Toby Jakubowski, Evan Pockette, Joey Pratico.
St. Johnsbury: Jaden Hayes, Zebb Winot.
U-32: Max Fair, Nathan LaRosa.
Windsor: Owen Abrahamsen.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Coach: Paul Landry, Kingswood
Bow: Andrew Robins.
Campbell: Kyle Wark.
Concord: Kevin McDonough.
Exeter: Owen Roth, Ellis Ulysses, Garrett Whitney.
Fall Mountain: Alexander Flynn, Tyler Swain.
Hanover: Ben Wagner.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton: Alex Brown, Vincent Waddell.
John Stark: Thomas Johnston.
Kennett: Bobby Graustein, Braden Santuccio.
Kingswood: Jackson McCullough, Patrick Runnals.
Manchester Memorial: Sebastian Botelho.
Mascoma: Caleb Hobbs.
Merrimack: Jake Bunis, Nathan Lemire.
Newport: Jagger Lovely, Josh Orlowski, Josh Sharron.
Laconia: Kaleb Diagneault, DeMarco McKissic.
Londonderry: Eugene Donovan, Dan Gear.
Plymouth Regional: Cody Bannon, Charlies Comeau, Trevan Sanborn.
Nashua North: Lucas Cunningham, Jayden Espinal.
Nashua South: Tyler Armeen, Chris Keefe.
Salem: Michael Boutin, Cody Clements.
Stevens: Owen Taylor.
Winnisquam: Phil Nichols.
