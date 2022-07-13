HANOVER — The Lions Twin State Soccer Cup, which features recently graduated seniors from both Vermont and New Hampshire, will include three local standouts when the teams take the field on Saturday at Hanover High School.
The boys play at 1 p.m. and the girls at 4 p.m. Hanover will host for the second year in a row.
St. Johnsbury’s Murphy Young and Liam Laidlaw will suit up for the Vermont boys and North Country’s Josie Chitamber will represent Vermont on the girls side.
The reigning Record Player of the Year, Young will look to anchor the Green Mountain State’s defense much like he did for the Hilltoppers this past season. Young scored a goal and added six assists, helping him earn All-Metro first team and Division I All-State honors.
Laidlaw is listed as a forward on the Twin State roster, which is where he spent the beginning of his senior season in the St. J lineup. He scored a goal and assisted four times before making a late switch to goalkeeper. Laidlaw was named to the Record’s Dream Dozen and the All-Metro second team.
Chitamber, a do-it-all defender for NC, will provide physical toughness on the back line for Vermont. She captained her Falcon team to an 11-win season and a D-I quarterfinals berth, and earned a D-I All-State selection as well as a spot on the All-Capital first team.
Vermont swept both matches last year, with the girls winning 3-2 and the boys 5-1. New Hampshire holds the all-time advantage in the competition, which started in 1975 for the boys (N.H. leads 19-18-9) and 1984 for the girls (N.H. leads 19-14-5). VT has been more dominant of late, with the boys 3-0-1 since 2017 and the girls taking five out of the last six.
All of the money raised from the event will be divided between the two states and donated to foundations of their choosing. Vermont will be playing for the Austine Green Mountain Lions Camp for hearing impaired children and New Hampshire’s funds will go to the Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation.
The Vermont boys will be coached by Peoples Angie Faraci and assisted by Glen Button, Milton; Jacob Walker, Green Mountain; and Joe Yalicki, Harwood. Vermont girls head coach is Spaulding’s Rob Moran who will be joined on the sidelines by Megan LaCours, Spaulding; Stephen LaRock, Northfield/Williamstown; and Lori McClallen, Rutland.
New Hampshire boys will be led by Conant’s Tom Harvey and assisted by Tom Bellen, Nashua South; Erik Nelson, Kingswood; and Kerry McDermott, Epping. The N.H. girls coaching staff was unavailable.
VERMONT BOYS
BFA-St. Albans: Matt Spiller, midfield. Burlington: Gonzalaiz Arakaza, forward; Karl Daly, defense. Colchester: Domenick Puttlitz, goalie. Green Mountain: Everett Mosher, forward; Elias Stowell-Aleman, midfield. Milton: Caden Button, defense; Cooper Goodrich, midfield; Zack Logan, forward. Mount Anthony: Jordan Gardner, defense; Nathan Potter, forward. Mount Mansfield: Charles Rodjenski, defense. Montpelier: Will Bruzzese, defense; Ben Collier, midfield. Mount St. Joseph: Tyler Corey, forward. Peoples: Oliver Nigro, midfield. St. Johnsbury: Liam Laidlaw, forward; Murphy Young, defense. South Burlington: Sumner Nenninger, midfield. Stowe: Adrian Bryan, forward. Vergennes: Jonah Mahe, midfield.
NEW HAMPSHIRE BOYS
Bishop Brady: Evan Haas, defense. Bow: Nate Dolder, defense. Concord: Alejo Caceres, defense. Exeter: Jamison O’Keefe, defense; Quinn Philips, forward. Gilford: Anthony Aguiar, forward. Hanover: Connor Hamlin, defense; Eric Ringer, midfield. Hollis-Brookline: John Kotelly, defense. Hopkinton: Bryce Charron, midfield. Lebanon: Daniel Mladek, midfield; Ryan Oliveira, midfield. Londonderry: Tyler Kraft, midfield; Patrick Tewksbury, midfield. Manchester Central: Jahir Garcia, midfield; David Hood, goalie. Merrimack: Carson Papp, forward. Milford: Ryon Constable, forward; Nicholas Giordano, defense. Nashua South: Ethan Emata, midfield; Daniel Miranda, defense. Oyster River: Henry Zent, midfield. Souhegan: Ryan Lockitt, goalie. Stevens: Dylan Chambers, midfield.
VERMONT GIRLS
BFA-St. Albans: Jocelyn Chunn, midfield. Burlington: Anna Diebold, midfield; Anna Jennemann, defense. Burr and Burton: Julia Brand, defense. Colchester: Maggie Ryan, midfield. Essex: Natalie McMahon, midfield. Green Mountain: Kimberly Cummings, forward. Hartford: Jenna Jasmin, defense. Harwood: Tanum Nelson, midfield. Middlebury: Hannah Turner, forward. Mount Anthony: Meghan Barilone, defense; Lexi Gerow, goalie. Mount Mansfield: Sabrina Goslin, forward. North Country: Josie Chitamber, defense. Proctor: Maggie McKearin, forward. Rice: Madison Goddard, midfield. Rutland: Camryn Kinsman, forward; Kathryn Moore, goalie. Spaulding: Chloe Mattson, midfield. South Burlington: Greta Heldman, defense; Madison King-Thurber, midfield. Stowe: Malinn Sigler, defense. U-32: Lauren Towne, midfield. Woodstock: Hannah Lockhart, defense.
NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS
Bow: Kelly Harris, defense; Madison Roberge, midfield. Concord: Caley Nault, defense. Dover: Jessica Galante, midfield. Gilford: Jaiden McKenna, defense. Hollis-Brookline: Rachel Brackett, forward; Amanda Robbins, defense. Hopkinton: Ashlie Brehio, midfield/forward; Annie Higginbotham, forward. Kearsarge: Caroline Camp, midfield; Thea Spanos, midfield/forward. Lebanon: Ella Longacre, defense. Manchester: Madison Weigler, goalie. Newmarket: Riley Andriski, goalie. Pembroke: Britney Hill, defense; Cierra Hill, midfield. Portsmouth: Kellsie Flint, midfield; Mia Smith, forward. Timberlane: Alida Bates, defense/forward. St. Thomas Aquinas: Sophie Nadeau, defense. Salem: Emily Wilson, midfield/defense. Stevens: Brynn Murphy, defense. Windham: Reagan Murray, forward. Winnacunnet: Palen Kelly, midfield/forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.