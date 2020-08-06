DORSET — This year’s Vermont Women’s Amateur Golf Championship was reduced to a 36-hole event when Tuesday’s second round was cancelled due to rainstorms. That had no impact on the thrilling conclusion, however, as a five-hole playoff ended with Andrea Brown of Lakeside Golf Club winning the title for the second time (first in 2004) over Julia Dapron of the host Dorset Field Club. The two were tied at 158 in regulation play. “It was a wild finish that left competitors and spectators alike spellbound,” said VSWGA past president Chris Johnson of St. Johnsbury Country Club, the lone local in the field.
Mia Politano of Ralph Myhre Golf Course finished in fourth place and took home the trophy in the Junior Division. The Paquette Cup was won by a one-stroke margin, with the ladies of Williston Golf Club nipping the Dorset Field Club team, 513 to 514.
Next on the schedule is the Mid-Am tournament Aug. 29-30 at Ralph Myhre GC in Middlebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.