BARRE — The engines are roaring. Now the fans can too.
Thunder Road officials announced Monday the track has received state approval to allow limited fan attendance at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday. It will be the first event at the track with front gate attendance permitted since the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.
Thunder Road’s seating area will be divided into different sections, with a limited amount of tickets sold per section. Fans are required to remain in the section they purchased ticket(s) for throughout the event.
Thunder Road season pass holders will be given priority for seating at this Thursday’s event and will continue to receive priority for as long as attendance restrictions are in place. Those who have not yet spoken with the track office must call by end-of-day Tuesday to be guaranteed a seat.
The remaining tickets will be sold in advance on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. There will be no ticket sales at the track. Due to the restrictions on fan attendance, the originally scheduled fireworks display has been postponed.
Several other guidelines and regulations will be in place for those attending. Fans must enter through the gate assigned for their section and must also use the bathrooms and concessions assigned to their section. Face masks are highly recommended while groups who did not come to the track together must remain at least six feet apart.
“This is another big step in the right direction,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Our fans have been incredibly supportive of us the last two weeks while we’ve been doing the pay-per-view only format, and we’re excited some of them will finally get the chance to be at the track again.”
Thursday’s event will also be available live on Northeast Sports Network (NSN). The cost of the broadcast is $15 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.
A full card of action is scheduled for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
