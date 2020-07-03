BARRE — Two-time “King of the Road’ Scott Dragon of Milton put on a clinic en route to his first win of the year at Thunder Road’s Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday.
Dragon took the lead for good on lap six of the special Firecracker 54 Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature and smoked the field from there for career win number 11 on the Barre high banks.
The veteran started on the pole after not even making it to qualifying the week before when he lost an engine in practice. However, it was outside polesitter Brendan Moodie of Wolcott putting his nose in front at the start. Moodie led the first five laps before Dragon got back around him for the top spot.
While Moodie was able to hang with Dragon for the following 10 circuits, “The Dragon Wagon” just got stronger as the caution-free race went on. While a battle raged behind him as Moodie eventually fell into the clutches of Matt White and Bobby Therrien, Dragon sailed into the holiday weekend like a jet plane. At one point, Dragon’s lead reached nearly half a lap before he tip-toed around some traffic near the end.
Behind Dragon, though, a barnburner erupted over the final 20 laps. White was able to get around Moodie on lap-38, and Therrien did the same past four laps later just as Jason Corliss and Marcel J. Gravel entered the picture. Seeing the duo coming, Therrien stayed on the outside and swung past White with five to go.
Corliss followed Therrien around White, using a lapped car as a pick, then caught Therrien coming to the white flag. But Dragon was long gone, coasting to a victory that tied him with Dave Whitcomb and Jim Cilley for 11th on the all-time list.
Corliss came from 15th on the starting grid to finish second with Therrien grabbing third. White took fourth while Gravel caught Moodie at the wire for fifth. Tyler Cahoon, Christopher Pelkey, Trampas Demers, and Jim “Boomer” Morris rounded out the top 10.
Thunder Road continues the summer season next Thursday night at 7 with Efficiency Vermont Night. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers will have round one of the Myers Container Services Triple Crown Series with a 75-lap main event. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are also on the card.
Limited fan attendance is permitted at the July 9 event. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12 with advance ticket sales only. A $15 pay-per-view broadcast will also be available on the Northeast Sports Network.
THUNDER ROAD SPEEDBOWL
AUBUCHON HARDWARE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
JULY 2, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
MAPLEWOOD/IRVING OIL LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT
2. Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT
3. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT
4. Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT
5. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT
6. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT ) Wolcott, VT
7. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) St. Johnsbury, VT
8. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT
9. Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) Shelburne, VT
10. Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT
11. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT
12. Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT
13. Lance Allen ( 17NY ) Barre, VT
14. #Matthew Smith ( 04VT ) Essex Jct., VT
15. Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT
16. Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT
LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Kyle Streeter ( 37VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
2. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
3. Sam Caron ( 07VT ) Colchester, VT
4. Cooper Bouchard ( 7VT ) Hinesburg, VT
5. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
6. Brandon Lanphear ( 11VT ) Morrisville, VT
7. Jason Woodard ( 68VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
8. Eric Messier ( 88NY ) Hinesburg, VT
9. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
10. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT ) Barre, VT
11. Tyler Austin ( 5VT ) East Calais
12. Robert Gordon ( 20VT ) Milton, VT
13. Adam Maynard ( 45VT ) Milton, VT
14. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT ) Barre, VT
15. Mike Billado ( 8VT ) Grand Isle, VT
16. Logan Powers ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT
17. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
18. Danny Doyle ( 51VT ) Randolph Ctr., VT
19. Chris Laforest ( 56VT ) Barre, VT
20. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
21. #Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH ) East Kingston, NH
22. Brett Wood ( 29VT ) Georgia, VT
23. Colin Cornell ( 54VT ) E. Burke, VT
24. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT ) Hinesburg, VT
25. Bunker Hodgdon ( 83VT ) Wolcott, VT
26. #Phil Potvin ( 08VT ) Underhill, VT
27. #Hunter King ( 62VT ) Woodbury, VT
28. Brian Delphia ( 25VT ) Duxbury, VT
29. Keegan Lamson ( 55NH ) Berlin, VT
30. Thomas Smith ( 51NH ) Williamtown, VT
ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Brandon Gray ( 00 ) E. Thetford, VT
2. Jeffrey Martin ( 8 ) Morrisville, VT
3. Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT
4. Juan Marshall ( 79 ) Pittfield, VT
5. Justin Blakey ( 17 ) Graniteville, VT
6. #Kyler Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
7. James Dopp ( 0 ) Northfield, VT
8. JT Blanchard ( 66 ) Graniteville, VT
9. #Kaiden Fisher ( 18 ) Shelburne, VT
10. Justin Town ( 53 ) Washington, VT
11. #Luke Peters ( 26 ) Groton, VT
12. Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT
13. Thomas Peck ( 96 ) Waterbury, VT
14. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6 ) Milton, VT
15. Josh Lovely ( 54 ) Williamstown, VT
16. #Kyle Stark ( 75 ) Barre, VT
17. Tanner Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
18. #Brodie Frazier ( 71 ) E. Montpelier,VT
19. Tim Hunt ( 93 ) Derby, VT
20. Kyle MacAskill ( 7 ) Williamstown, VT
21. Scott Weston ( 04 ) Berlin, VT
DNS Cooper French ( 4 ) Northfield, VT
BURNETT SCRAP METALS ROAD WARRIORS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Chris Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
2. Josh Vilbrin ( 07 ) Northfield, VT
3. Justin Prescott ( 44 ) Williston, VT
4. Sean McCarthy ( 86 ) Williamstown, VT
5. Jamie York ( 68 ) Barre, VT
6. Brian Putney ( 87 ) E. Cornith, VT
7. Dan Garrett Jr. ( 54 ) Berlin, VT
8. Nate Brien ( 16 ) Williamstown, VT
9. Steven Reno ( 00 ) Barre, VT
10. Fred Fleury ( 99 ) Graniteville, VT
11. Tyler Whittemore ( 74 ) Barre, VT
12. Todd Raymo ( 26 ) Swanton, VT
13. Kendall Zeno ( 21 ) Middlesex, VT
14. Rodney Campbell ( 10 ) Worcester, VT
15. Jeremy Vorce ( 0 ) Marshfield, VT
16. Paige Whittemore ( 47 ) Graniteville, VT
17. Josh Erwin ( 06 ) Waterbury Ctr.,VT
18. Haidyn Pearce ( 4 ) Middlesex, VT
19. Frank Putney ( 78 ) Graniteville, VT
20. Zac Pearce Sr. ( 5 ) Barre, VT
21. Mark Beaulieu ( 19 ) Essex Jct., VT
DNS Trevor Jaques ( 57 ) Milton, VT
DNS1 Jason Kirby ( 71 ) Milton, VT
