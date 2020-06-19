Thunder Road: Gravel hangs on for opening night triumph

BARRE — Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel overcame both a late challenge from the defending champion and a very tired pair of arms to take the opening-night Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model win at Barre’s Thunder Road on Thursday.
Gravel pulled out to a big lead before holding off a late bid by Jason Corliss for his second career victory in the 50-lap feature as seen on Northeast Sports Network.
After starting on the outside pole, Gravel quickly darted to the lead over Westford’s Darrell Morin. As Morin and Christopher Pelkey engaged in a lengthy battle for second, Gravel left both in the dust, eventually pulling out to nearly a quarter-track lead.
But even as he walked away, it quickly became a challenging night of a different kind for Gravel. Around the 15-lap mark, the leader’s power steering began to malfunction, and eventually quit altogether. With the feature going caution-free, it became a race against fatigue for Gravel as much as it was a race against the field.
As Morin and Pelkey battled, defending “King of the Road” Corliss entered the picture from his eighth starting spot. At the same time Gravel’s power steering started going away, Pelkey finally cleared Morin for second, with Corliss quickly following him around the outside.
Corliss then dispatched of Pelkey on lap 18 and set his sights on Gravel. But while Corliss was able to cut the gap to a few car lengths in lapped traffic as the race wound down, the weary Gravel had enough left in the tank to hold on for the win.
Pelkey held off Morin and a late charge from Kyle Pembroke to finish third. Trampas Demers, Matt White, Tyler Cahoon, Bobby Therrien, and Scott Dragon rounded out the top-10.
Grand Isle’s Mike Billado took advantage of a series of late cautions to nab his 10th career Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger victory. He fended off a challenge from runner-up Colin Cornell (East Burke) in the closing circuits for the win. Robert Gordon took third with Jason Pelkey fourth. Jaden Perry, defending champion Jason Woodard, Derrick Calkins, Cameron Ouellette, Brandon Lanphear and Dwayne Lanphear completed the top 10.
Derby’s Tim Hunt raced to his third career victory in the 25-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock feature. Hunt was part of a pack putting the pressure on polesitter Scott Weston when the leaders approached lapped traffic with eight laps remaining. As Weston tried to slice through the slower cars, he got together with Josh Poirier on the backstretch, and both cars ended up in the wall.
Hunt then inherited the lead and went door-to-door with Jamie Davis for several laps before finally clearing him with three to go. East Thetford’s Brandon Gray followed Hunt through for second, but while Gray put the pressure on in the closing laps, Hunt held him off for the win. Davis finished third followed by Kyle MacAskill and defending champion Jeffrey Martin. Justin Blakely, rookie Luke Peters, J.T. Blanchard, Kaiden Fisher, and Michael Gay finished 6th through 10th.
Berlin’s Chris Davis waited until the last second to grab his second career win in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. East Corinth’s Brian Putney settled for second while Dan Garrett Jr. completed the podium. Sean McCarthy, Fred Fleury, Mike Mitchell, Haidyn Pearce, Justin Prescott, Jamie York, and Steve Reno also earned top-10 finishes.
——
THUNDER ROAD SPEEDBOWL
JUNE 18, 2020
61ST SEASON OPENER
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
MAPLEWOOD/IRVING OIL LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT
2. Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT
3. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT
4. Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT
5. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT
6. Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) Shelburne, VT
7. Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT
8. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) St. Johnsbury, VT
9. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT
10. Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT
11. Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT
12. Derek O’Donnell ( 60VT ) N. Haverhill, NH
13. #Matthew Smith ( 04VT ) Essex Jct., VT
14. Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT
15. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT ) Wolcott, VT
DNS Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT
——
LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Mike Billado ( 8VT ) Grand Isle, VT
2. Colin Cornell ( 54VT ) E. Burke, VT
3. Robert Gordon ( 20VT ) Milton, VT
4. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT ) Barre, VT
5. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
6. Jason Woodard ( 68VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
7. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT ) Hinesburg, VT
8. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT ) Barre, VT
9. Brandon Lanphear ( 11VT ) Morrisville, VT
10. Dwayne Lanphear ( 40VT ) Morrisville, VT
11. Bunker Hodgdon ( 83VT ) Wolcott, VT
12. Kevin Streeter ( 67VT ) Waitsfield, VT
13. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
14. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
15. Tyler Austin ( 5VT ) East Calais
16. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
17. Logan Powers ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT
18. Adam Maynard ( 45VT ) Milton, VT
19. #Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH ) East Kingston, NH
20. Phil Potvin ( 08VT ) Underhill, CT
21. Brett Wood ( 29VT ) Georgia, VT
22. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
23. Cooper Bouchard ( 7VT ) Hinesburg, VT
24. Sam Caron ( 07VT ) Colchester, VT
25. Eric Messier ( 88NY ) Hinesburg, VT
26. Chris Laforest ( 56VT ) Barre, VT
27. #Hunter King ( 62VT ) Woodbury, VT
28. Danny Doyle ( 51VT ) Randolph Ctr., VT
——
ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Tim Hunt ( 93 ) Derby, VT
2. Brandon Gray ( 00 ) E. Thetford, VT
3. Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT
4. Kyle MacAskill ( 7 ) Williamstown, VT
5. Jeffrey Martin ( 8 ) Morrisville, VT
6. Justin Blakey ( 17 ) Graniteville, VT
7. #Luke Peters ( 26 ) Groton, VT
8. JT Blanchard ( 66 ) Graniteville, VT
9. Kaiden Fisher ( 18 ) Shelburne, VT
10. Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT
11. James Dopp ( 0 ) Northfield, VT
12. Juan Marshall ( 79 ) Pittfield, VT
13. Tanner Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
14. Cooper French ( 4 ) Northfield, VT
15. Thomas Peck ( 96 ) Waterbury, VT
16. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6 ) Milton, VT
17. #Kyle Stark ( 75 ) Barre, VT
18. Josh Lovely ( 54 ) Williamstown, VT
19. Scott Weston ( 04 ) Berlin, VT
20. Joshua Poirier ( 15 ) Fairfield, VT
21. #Brodie Frazier ( 71 ) E. Montpelier,VT
DNS #Kyler Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
——
BURNETT SCRAP METALS ROAD WARRIROS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Chris Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
2. Brian Putney ( 87 ) E. Cornith, VT
3. Dan Garrett Jr. ( 54 ) Berlin, VT
4. Sean McCarthy ( 86 ) Williamstown, VT
5. Fred Fleury ( 99 ) Graniteville, VT
6. Mike Mitchell ( 1 ) Essex Jct., VT
7. Haidyn Pearce ( 4 ) Middlesex, VT
8. Justin Prescott ( 44 ) Williston, VT
9. Jamie York ( 68 ) Barre, VT
10. Steve Reno ( 00 ) 0
11. Paige Whittemore ( 47 ) Graniteville, VT
12. Todd Raymo ( 26 ) Swanton, VT
13. Nate Brien ( 16 ) Williamstown, VT
14. Kendal Zeno ( 21 ) Middlesex, VT
15. Patrick Crowley ( 20 ) 0
16. Zac Pearce Sr. ( 5 ) Barre, VT
17. Rodney Campbell ( 10 ) Worcester, VT
DNS Curtis Morse ( 88 ) Graniteville, VT
DNS1 Josh Vilbrin ( 07 ) Northfield, VT
DNS2 Jeremy Vorce ( 0 ) Marshfield, VT
DNS3 Tyler Whittemore ( 74 ) Barre, VT
