BARRE — There will be auto racing at Thunder Road this summer — just with no fans in attendance.
The start of the 2020 stock car racing season will begin with a pay-per-view-only event on Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m. on the Northeast Sports Network (NSN).
Spectators will not be allowed at the famed oval for the event, per an agreement reached with the state government to comply with health and safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be available at www.NSNsports.net and will cost $15 to watch online — the cost of an adult and a child ticket to attend on a regular Thursday night. NSN recently broadcast races at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.
All four Thunder Road divisions are opening their 2020 campaigns at the event. This includes point-counting features for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks. The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors round out the program. Teams will be limited to 10 people including the driver. The Kids Rides that were originally scheduled have been postponed until a time when it is healthy and safe for fans to participate.
As part of the announcement, officials also postponed the Capital City Automart Night event scheduled for Friday, June 12. This decision was made so teams and officials can properly prepare now that there is more certainly about the season ahead.
Beginning with the June 18 pay-per-view, the track’s plan is to follow the original season schedule as closely as possible. The June 12 event, along with the Community Bank N.A. 150 and the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic, will be rescheduled for later in the year. Other adjustment may be made as needed. Officials remain hopeful that fan attendance is approved in the near future.
“We know our teams and fans have been eagerly waiting for this day,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We want racing, and they want racing, so we’ve been working non-stop with the state to find a solution that would allow racing in a healthy and safe manner.
“It won’t quite be the same without fans, but we’re optimistic that next step is coming soon,” he continued. “In the meantime, NSN has already shown they can put on a professional-level, easy-to-watch broadcast. With the knowledge everyone has gained from doing pay-per-view events at White Mountain, we’re confident things will just keep getting better.”
Michaud added that the track is working on ways to accommodate Thunder Road season pass holders should the pay-per-view-only format become a long-term necessity.
“We’re hoping this is short-term, because there really is nothing like the experience of being at the track,” Michaud said. “If that’s the case, a season pass will still have the same great value it always has. However, if it ends up being an extended period until spectators are allowed at the track again, we will offer multiple options to make sure pass holders get a fair shake.”
