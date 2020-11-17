Thunder Road Releases 2021 Racing Slate

BARRE — The schedule for the 2021 season at Barre’s Thunder Road is now set as track officials unveiled a 19-event campaign that will stretch from mid-May to early October.
The 62nd season atop Quarry Hill begins Saturday, May 15. The annual Thunder Road Car Show is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 15, although it is dependent on the Vermont state health and safety guidelines in place come this time. Open practice for all local divisions will be held that afternoon.
The racing season gets underway on Sunday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m., with the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Miles Street Stocks open their championship seasons that day with the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors rounding out the card.
The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models begin the “King of the Road” chase on Sunday, May 30 at the 58th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic. After a one-year hiatus due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Day Classic returns this year with the format originally planned for 2020. The Late Models open their point-counting season in a special 125-lap event while the Flying Tigers kick off the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series with a 100-lap showdown.
Thunder Road’s 2021 schedule remains subject to change based on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic at a local, regional and national level. Certain special events and activities, such as the Kid’s Rides slated for June 17, the Driver Autograph session on July 22, and the Kid’s Poster Contest on August 19, could also be rescheduled or modified based on whatever health requirements are in place.
——
2021 THUNDER ROAD SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Subject to Change
May 15 Thunder Road Car Show & Open Practice, 9 a.m.
May 16 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150 – ACT Late Model Tour, 1:30 p.m.
May 30 58th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic – Myers Triple Crown #1, 1:30 p.m.
June 11 Capital City Automart Night – NEAR & Scout Night, 7 p.m.
June 17 Casella Resources Solution Night – Kids Rides, 7 p.m.
June 24 Community College of Vermont Night – Marvin Johnson Memorial, 7 p.m.
July 1 Independence Day Spectacular – Holiday Fireworks, 7 p.m.
July 8 Efficiency Vermont Night – Myers Triple Crown #2, 7 p.m.
July 15 42nd Vermont Governor’s Cup, 6:30 p.m.
July 22 Country Camper Mid-Season Championships – Driver Autographs, 7 p.m.
July 29 WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets – Port-a-Potty Grand Prix, 7 p.m.
Aug. 1 37th Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 & Street Stock Special, 6 p.m.
Aug. 5 Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night – Myers Triple Crown #3, 7 p.m.
Aug. 12 North Country Federal Credit Union Night – Road Warrior Challenge, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19 Vermont Tire & Service Night – Kid’s Poster Contest, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night – Run What-U-Brung, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200 – ACT Late Model Tour, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 Barre Granite Association Championship Night – all track champions crowned, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Milk Bowl Friday – PASS Prelude to the Milk Bowl 150, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 59th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank, 12:15 p.m.
Oct. 30 2nd Annual Thunder Road Automotive Flea Market & Swap Meet, 9 a.m.
