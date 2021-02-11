Thurday’s H.S. Roundup: Rancourt, Dowse Lead Tribe To Victory In Lisbon

LISBON — Carson Rancourt (18) and Kolten Dowse combined for 32 points to lead Colebrook to a 59-47 win at Lisbon in a Divison IV clash on Thursday.
It was the Mohawks’ fourth win in the last five games.
Nate Superchi finished with 22 points and nine rebounds to guide the hosts, who fell behind 20-6 after the opening quarter and trailed 35-16 at halftime.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole to get out of in the first half,” said Lisbon coach Les Poore. “We were 0-12 from 3 point land and had 10 turnovers in the first half. We were down 24 and cut the lead to eight and had two bunnies to cut it to six but couldn’t convert. It was nice to see the boys fight back but we need to play better for the entire game to beat good teams. Superchi had a strong game.”
Colebrook is slated to play at Gorham on Monday. Lisbon is at Groveton on Tuesday.
CA (5-3): Carson Rancourt 8-0-18, Kolten Dowse 6-0-14, Marik Boire 5-0-10, Keaton Lord 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 4-1-9, Maddox Godzyk 2-0-4, Keenan Hurlbert 1-0-2. Totals: 27-FG 1-3-FT 59.
LRS (1-6): Will Lopus 3-1-8, Austin Fisher 4-0-11, Dylan Colby 1-0-2, Nate Superchi 10-1-22, Andrew Stout 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 2-10-FT 47.
CA 20 15 13 11 — 59
LRS 6 10 18 13 — 47
3-Point FG: C 4 (Rancourt 2, Ko. Dowse 2); L 5 (Lopus, Fisher 3, Superchi). Team Fouls: C 11, L 7.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 51, LISBON 34: In Colebrook, Sam Howe finished with a double-double (20 points and 16 rebounds), Sage Smith had 19 points, four assists and four steals and Ariana Lord collected eight points and 10 boards and the Mohawks stayed undefeated.
Sara Brown scored 13 to lead the Panthers, who trailed 27-23 at halftime before Colebrook outscored the visitors 15-5 in the third.
Defending champion Colebrook hosts Woodsville on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Division IV championship game. Both clubs are unbeaten. Lisbon hosts Groveton on Tuesday.
LRS (4-4): Sara Brown 5-2-13, Peyton Clark 2-1-5, Aiden Jesseman 2-2-6, Moriah Jellison 2-0-4, Kylie Hill 0-2-2, Tori Jellison 1-0-2, Kendal Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 7-13-FT 34.
CA (9-0): Sage Smith 8-2-19, Samantha Howe 9-1-20, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 4-0-8. Totals: 23-FG 3-8-FT 51.
LRS 8 15 5 6 — 34
CA 11 16 15 9 — 51
3-Point FG: L 1 (Brown); C 2 (Smith, Howe). Team Fouls: L 12, C 11.
