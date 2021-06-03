GORHAM — Gorham’s pitching was good on Thursday, allowing just six hits.
But it didn’t compare to the effort by senior Josh Finkle of the Littleton Crusaders.
Finkle was the story in Thursday’s Division IV playoff baseball prelim, the senior right-hander spinning a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Littleton ousted the Huskies 3-0.
“He wanted the ball, we gave it to him and he was outstanding,” Littleton coach AJ Bray said.
He got early support as a first-inning single by Parker Paradice gave Littleton a 1-0 lead. Single runs then came across in the fifth and sixth innings as LHS collected six hits on the day.
“Blake Fillion’s double in the fifth was with a man on first. It was actually a ground-rule double,” Bray noted. “It rolled behind a soccer kickback in deep center. If it had stayed in play it was at least a triple and possibly a home run.”
Fillion finished the day 3-for-4.
It makes the Crusaders 14-4 going into Saturday’s quarterfinal at Pittsburg-Canaan (8-5) at 4 p.m. The Huskies end at 5-5.
WOODSVILLE 8, PROFILE 0: In Woodsville, the Engineers went to 7-9 overall with this shutout fuelled with a by-committee one-hitter with 14 strikeouts by starter Jackson Horne, and relievers Jack Boudreault and Mike Hogan.
“Solid effort from the team tonight. We put the ball in play and played solid defense,” WHS coach Brent Cox said. “This game should be a good confidence boost as we face Lin-Wood.”
Horne (1-for-3, three runs, four stolen bases) and Hogan (2-for-4, run) were also effective at the plate, as was Mason Ste. Marie (2-for-3, run, stolen base, RBI double).
The Engineers (7-9) visit the Lin-Wood Lumberjacks on Saturday at 4 p.m. They have two wins over Woodsville this season by scores of 4-0 and 7-4.
With no seniors, the Patriots return all of this year’s team in 2022.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 3 S. BURLINGTON 6, No. 6 SJA 1: In South Burlington, the Hilltoppers’ season came to an end in the D-I quarterfinals. Top-seed Miwa Ozawa was the lone SJA victor, defeating Rayna Brosseau 6-3, 6-1. St. J ends with a 7-7 record.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa, SJ def. Rayna Brosseau 6-3, 6-1; 2. Izzy Partilo, SB def. Mary Fowler 6-2, 6-1; 3. Sage Bennett, SB def. Maggie Anderson 8-2; 4. Anna Bennett, SB def. Zhi Hawes 6-0, 6-1; 5. Lilla Erdos, SB def. McKenna Brochu 2-6, 6-1, 10-8. Doubles: 1. Emma Shedleur/Melissa Rosowsky, SB def. Ellie Coyle 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ranjani Sethuraman/Winnie Adamson, SB def. Julia Chadderdan/Maya Bakowski 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.