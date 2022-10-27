LYNDON CENTER — Delaney Raymond’s first-quarter goal proved to be the difference as No. 3 Lyndon squeaked past No. 6 Harwood to book a ticket to the Division III field hockey semifinals on Wednesday.
With less than five minutes to go in the opening frame, Molly Smith connected with Raymond for the first and only goal.
Megan Hubbard picked up the shutout without having to record a save. Kate Wilesman made five for the Highlanders.
Lyndon has eliminated Harwood from playoff contention for the third consecutive year. It is also the fourth straight trip to the semifinals for the Vikings.
Lyndon (9-6) will take on No. 2 Fair Haven (8-6-1) Tuesday at 5:45 for a shot at a return to the D-III title game. The Vikings were state runner-ups a season ago.
FOOTBALL
DIVISION II
No. 2 MT. ANTHONY 57, No. 7 NORTH COUNTRY 14: In Bennington, the Patriots raced out to a 36-0 lead on their way to rolling over the Falcons.
Quarterback Tanner Bushee led the first-half tear with two rushing scores and a passing touchdown to Carter Thompson. Connor Barrett scooped up a NC fumble and scored and Ayman Naser ran in another.
Watson Laffoon connected with Wyatt Descheneau with a minute left to go before halftime, an 18-yard strike to the one-yard line. Laffoon kept and scored up the middle to make it a 36-7 defecit at the break.
Bushee, Josh Worthington and Tatum Stratton found the end zone for the Patriots in the second half. Watson Laffoon found Chase Laffoon from 6 yards early in the fourth.
North Country finishes at 4-5. Mt. Anthony will face the winner of No. 3 Fair Haven and No. 6 Lyndon.
BOYS SOCCER
N.H. DIVISION IV
No. 3 PROFILE 3, No. 14 HINSDALE 0: In Bethlehem, Pierson Freligh converted a penalty kick and had an assist in the Patriots’ first-round win over Hinsdale.
Freligh set up Satchel Miller White’s blast to the top right corner in the 24th minute for the game’s first goal. John Pu Calan tapped a ball forward off the defender which Coen Mullins ran onto and finished for a 2-0 halftime lead. Freligh earned the foul which led to the PK, drilling it home for the final goal.
Daniel Burrell made six saves in the shutout effort. Brayden Eastman made 24 saves to keep Hinsdale in contention. The Patriots outshot the visitors 32-10.
“We played well as a team,” coach Doug Kilby said. “Our game plan and ball movement was pretty good. Adam Bell controlled the middle and Satchel played very well in the middle along with Yuto Whitney; that control was key to our ball movement.”
Profile (15-2) will tangle with No. 6 Woodsville (13-3-1) in Bethlehem Sunday at 2 for a bid to the final four. The Patriots won 2-1 on Oct. 11 in the teams’ only meeting this season.
No. 7 LITTLETON 3, No. 10 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 0: In Littleton, Grady Hadlock had a goal and an assist to lead the Crusaders into the quarterfinals.
Hadlock opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finding the back of the net off a 22-yard direct kick. A minute later, Dre Aikens sent a cross from eight yards out into Reece Cook to help build a quick 2-0 lead.
Hadlock, on top of another set piece, sent in a corner kick which Joelvy Perez headed in from 12 yards out in the 30th minute.
Kyle Fuentes made four saves on his way to a clean sheet.
“Key today was our strong start,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “Boys were ready and I thought we played well in the first half, probably one of our better halves this year.”
Littleton (12-4-1) will square off with No. 2 Gorham (15-1-1) Sunday at 2. In two meetings thus far, the Crusaders have tied 0-0 and most recently lost 5-2.
