LYNDON CENTER — Ella Buckingham scored twice and second-seeded Lyndon Institute dispatched seventh-seeded Missisquoi Valley in the Division III field hockey quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Vikings (7-5) had beaten the Thunderbirds 4-1 on Oct. 12, and showed it was no fluke on Thursday. They took a 3-0 lead into the fourth quarter and held on to punch their ticket to Tuesday’s semifinals.
Buckingham started it off in the first quarter with the first of her two goals with five minutes left, assisted by Delaney Raymond. Buckingham scored again in the third at 11:40, assisted by Sarah Tanner, while senior Jamie Fenoff also scored in the third, at 11:21, assisted by Chelsea Ott.
Missisquoi’s goal came with 5:10 left in the fourth, by Madison Chevalier.
Thunderbirds goalie Kali Farreau-Ward had 25 saves.
“Lyndon came out strong, keeping the ball in their offensive side for most of the game,” first-year LI coach Jen Patridge said. “I am very proud of this team, they have worked hard all season.”
The Vikings didn’t play their semifinal opponent, Harwood, this season. The Highlanders (3-8-1) upset three-seed North Country, 1-0, on Thursday. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. at Lyndon Institute.
NO. 6 HARWOOD 1, NO. 3 NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, the visiting Highlanders got a third-period score from Lucy Sullivan, enough to send them into Tuesday’s D-III semifinal at Lyndon.
“[It was] a back-and-forth game, could have been anyone’s. It was a good, clean game,” Falcons coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “We dominated the second half, had many wide shots, just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Ava Bouchard had three saves for NC, while Harwood’s Kate Wilkesman had two.
The Falcons end at 6-8, and lose seniors Clarissa Demers, Natalie Desjarlais, Libby Prue, Leah Lewis, Sarah Scherer and Bailey Guyette to graduation.
