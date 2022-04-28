ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior Sam Begin scored four goals and added an assist to key the St. J Academy lacrosse team to a 9-4 Division II lacrosse win over BFA-Fairfax at Cary Field.
Jacob Silver added a pair of goals and Jude Coe, Ian McNeil and Camden Ignjatovic completed the scoring for the Hilltoppers, who bounced back from a tough 8-7 loss to Colchester with their first win of the season.
Hayden Angell had three assists for St. J, which is back on the field Friday at Mt. Abe/Vergennes.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 12, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, freshman Wyatt Mason threw a complete-game, five-inning no-hitter, fanning 10 with two walks to pace the unbeaten Vikings.
The rookie also did his part at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Also belting the ball were junior Austin Wheeler (3-for-4, two doubles, three RBI) and senior Luke Dudas (2-for-4, two RBI).
Cold and wind were a steady reminder of nearby Lake Memphremagog.
“Very difficult!” Vikings coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “Fly balls were pushed all over the place today. Cold and nonstop wind blowing in.”
It was the third straight shutout and second consecutive no-hitter for LI. The previous no-no came Saturday over Lake Region.
The Vikings (4-0) visit Hartford in a rare Saturday night game at 7. Also Saturday, the Falcons (1-2) visit Lake Region at 11 a.m.
St. J 9, BURLINGTON 7: In Burlington, Will Fowler went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI and Tim Tremblay had two hits and two RBI in the Hilltoppers’ come-from-behind Metro win.
Fritz Hauser (4 IP, 5R, 3H, 5K), Lane Stone (2 IP, 2R, 3H, 2K) and Rex Hauser (1 IP, H, 3K, save) combined on the bump to guide St. J (3-1).
Down 6-5, the Hilltoppers surged ahead with a four-run sixth.
Will Gubmreau had a double and two RBI for the Seahorses.
St. J hosts Brattleboro on Friday.
DANVILLE 18, RICHFORD 4 (6): In Richford, Meles Gouge went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and four runs and earned the win on the mound, allowing no hits and a run with eight strikeouts and three walks in the Bear romp.
Joe Schlesinger (4-for- 6, five runs, RBI) and Andy McReynolds (3-for-4, two RBI, two BB) also keyed the Danville attack.
Danville (2-2) hosts BFA-Fairfax on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 14, BURLINGTON 7: In Burlington, Lilian Kittredge pitched two innings and had five strikeouts to earn the win, the Hilltoppers’ fourth without a loss.
“Wasn’t our best game, but we pulled out a win on the road and that’s what counts,” coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Kittridge helped herself out with a double. Delaney Rankin and Kyara Rutledge belted home runs, and Brooke Choiniere also had a double in St. J’s 10-hit attack.
The Hilltoppers are back on the field Friday with a 4:30 home game with Brattleboro.
LYNDON 9, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, Jaydin Royer threw a complete-game, five-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Vikings played their first full game of the season.
Just as effective at the plate, Royer drove in four runs while teammates Isabelle Priest (3-for 3, RBI), Emma Newland (3-for-5, triple) and Brydie Barton (double, two RBI) were also tough on Falcons pitcher Jenna Laramie (5 IP, 7H, 5 BB, 7 Ks).
Chloe Verdon and Rileigh Fortin were 1-for-2 for North Country.
The Vikings (5-0) visit Rice Saturday. Also Saturday at 11, the Falcons (1-2) visit Lake Region.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. J 7, RICE 0: In South Burlington, the Hilltoppers won their third in a row, moving to 3-1 going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home match with Brattleboro.
Conditions were challenging, and “I was impressed by every player, each playing smartly despite the weather,” Hilltoppers coach John Sayarath said. “They were able to anticipate the effects of the wind on their opponents’ shots, and adjusted accordingly.” He noted that top seed Skylar Bodeo Lomicky was especially effective in mixing up her shots and varying her strategy.
Number two seed Mary Fowler is also playing very well, having dropped just one game in her last 36 games (three matches).
Singles: 1. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky def. Evie Guinan 6-1, 6-1; 2. Mary Fowler def. Anna Wolters 6-0, 6-1; 3. Juanita Narvas Espinal def. Sophia Strause 6-2, 6-4; 4. Lola Hajek Linares def. Elizabeth Lord 8-1; 5. Dolma Sherpa def. Gabby Sneddon 8-4. Doubles: 1. McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges def. Libby Stevens/Lili Diemer 6-3, 6-3; 2. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick def. Juniper Galvani/Ella Makvandi 8-0.
ST. ALBANS 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: With a cold wind howling off Lake Memphremagog in Newport, matches were shortened to pro sets. Senior Thea Potter’s 8-0 win at fifth singles was the lone W for the Falcons. Junior Maeve Wright made a nice comeback at third singles, tying the match 8-8 but losing 7-5 in a gritty tiebreaker.
The Falcons visit Mt. Mansfield for a Saturday 10 a.m. match.
Singles: 1. Lydia Hodgeman def. Lexi Booth 8-2; 2. Genevieve Laclair def. Anisa Brasseur 8-2; 3. Jaylin Bechard def. Maeve Wright 1-0 (5); 4. Shelby Bedard def. Jordin Sorrell 8-2; 5. Thea Potter def. Lyla Rouleau 8-0. Doubles: 1. Drew Duclan/Bechard def. Lily Beauvais/Heidi Cole 8-2; 2. Jayden Derosia/Sara McConnel def. Giada Hodges/Kate Laymon 8-5.
BOYS TENNIS
St. J 6, RICE 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers had another solid result inside the Field House, sweeping singles action in moving to a 3-0 record going into their next match Saturday in Brattleboro.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios def. Alejandro Deblis 6-1, 6-2; 2. Frederik Heineking def. Dorio Esteban 6-0, 6-0; 3. Agustin Gil def. Joona Juntunen 6-0, 6-1; 4. Jorge Trade def. Asher Schenfeld 6-3, 6-2; 5. Javier Berenguer def. Emmett Waite 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Aaron Aalito/Levente Pakozni, Rice, def. James Piluso/Brandon Liddick 6-1, 6-6; 2. Forster Goodrich/Rene Ovananos def. Wilfred St. Francis/Simon Ruel 6-3, 7-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.