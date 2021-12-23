LYNDON CENTER — A close game in the first half turned into a rout in the third quarter as Enosburg defeated Lyndon 65-52 on Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium in a matchup of Division II girls unbeatens.
A 31-30 halftime score led to a third quarter in which the Hornets outscored LI 19-5. Trailing 49-36 after three, the Vikings got the deficit down to single digits on a couple of occasions, but couldn’t overcome 10-of-15 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter by the visitors.
Emily Adams led all scorers with 20 for the Hornets. Brooke’lyn Robinson (15) and Kadienne Whitcomb combined for 29 points for the Vikings. Ten of Robinson’s 15 came in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb scored 12 of her 14 in the first half before fouling out.
“Credit Enosburg for tenacious defense. Their man-to-man gave us fits in the halfcourt,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “I need to do a better job getting our kids good looks.
“Our kids are resilient and will be stronger from it.”
Both teams hadn’t lost a game this season. The Vikings will next host North Country on Dec. 28 at 6:30. They defeated the Falcons on Dec. 17.
Note: The Vikings unveiled their 2021 D-II softball championship banner while honoring the team at halftime.
EU (5-0): Adams 9-1-20, Gervais 4-0-11, Kittell 2-8-14, Robtoy 2-0-4, Simmons 0-2-2, Bowen 5-1-12, Ciurana 0-3-3. Totals: 19-FG 15-24-FT 65.
LI (2-1): Isabelle Priest 1-2-4, Kadienne Whitcomb 5-1-14, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 4-2-10, Brooke’lyn Robinson 3-7-15, Olivia Lewis 2-3-7. Totals: 16-FG 14-21-FT 52.
EU 16 14 19 16 — 65
LI 15 16 5 16 — 52
3-Point FG: E 6 (Gervais 3, Bowen 2, Adams); L 6 (Whitcomb 3, Robinson 2, Priest). Team Fouls: E 17, L 16. Fouled Out: E, Kittell. L, Whitcomb.
ST. J 26, RUTLAND 24: In Rutland, Hayden Wilkins scored 11 points and the Hilltoppers used stout defense to knock off the Ravens and run their record to 4-0.
“Tremendous defensive effort by Kaia Anderson and Kaylee Weaver taking their top two players [Karsyn Bellomo and Kathryn Moore] out of the game,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “Great team effort on the boards.”
St. J trailed 11-7 at halftime, but surged ahead with a 10-1 run in the third.
The Hilltoppers are at Mt. Mansfield on Jan. 4.
SJ (4-0): Kaylee Weaver 2-1-5, Cassidy Kittredge 2-0-5, Kaia Anderson 1-1-3, Hayden Wilkins 3-3-11, Kyara Rutledge 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 5-8-FT 26.
RHS (1-4): Shipley 2-1-5, Bellomo 1-1-4, McLaughlin 1-1-3, Hughes 0-2-2, Moore 4-0-10. Totals: 8-FG 5-14-FT 24.
SJ 6 1 10 9 — 26
RHS 9 2 1 12 — 24
3-Point FG: R 3 (Bellomo, Moore 2); S 3 (Kittredge, Wilkins 2). Team Fouls: R 13, S 12.
WOODSVILLE 54, BLUE MOUNTAIN 40: In Woodsville, senior forward Emily Farr poured in 17 points to pace the Engineers to their second straight win over the Bucks.
Seniors Maddie Roy (11) and Leah Krull combined for 21 points. Blue Mountain’s Kyra Nelson (nine) and Jordan Alley combined for 17, and each had five rebounds.
“We played solid defense tonight. We were able to read and defend their cuts, box out and rebound,” first-year Engineer coach and former player Tori Clough said. “Offensively we controlled the tempo of the game. We were able to run the floor and break their full-court press. We took advantage of some of the mismatches and attacked the hoop well.”
It proved to be the winning formula, Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “We missed a lot of easy looks, and Woodsville shot much better than in the first game,” he noted. “They did a good job against our press also. We had our chances to get back in the game but couldn’t finish.”
The Bucks went 17-of-55 from the field and 5-of-14 from the line. “Just not our night,” Farquharson added.
Next for Woodsville, a Jan. 5 game at Moultonborough. Twinfield visits Blue Mountain on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
BM (4-2): Lauren Joy 4-0-8, Kyra Nelson 4-0-9, Emma Dennis 3-0-6, Jordan Alley 4-0-8, Karli Blood 1-0-2, Kolby Nelson 2-3-7. Totals: 18-FG 3-5-FT 40.
WHS (3-2): Maddie Roy 4-1-11, Eliza Wagstaff 3-2-8, Emily Farr 7-3-17, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-0-8, Leah Krull 2-6-10. Totals: 19-FG 12-22-FT 54.
BM8 9 13 10 — 40
WHS 10 18 18 8 — 54
3-Point FG: B 1 (Ky. Nelson); W 4 (Roy 2, Kingsbury 2). Team Fouls: B 16, W 9.
BOYS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 37, BLUE MOUNTAIN 29: In Wells River, Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 16 points and Michael Maccini and Cam Davidson combined for 18 to help the Engineers top the rival Bucks and stay unbeaten.
Woodsville, the defending Division IV champions in New Hampshire, pulled away in the fourth in a nip-and-tuck affair.
Evan Dennis had a team-high 15 points for the Bucks, who were within four points early in the final frame.
“Two very good teams going at it,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “We had a cold spell in the fourth quarter and didn’t score for 5 minutes, which kind of cemented the deal. We just caved a little bit to Woodsvile’s physicality.”
Blue Mountain is at Sharon and Woodsville is at Moultonborough, both on Tuesday.
WHS (4-0): Cam Tenney-Burt 6-2-16, Michael Maccini 2-5-9, Landon Kingsbury 1-1-3, Cam Davidson 4-1-9. Totals: 13-FG 9-20-FT 37.
BM (2-1): Tanner Winchester 1-1-3, Kason Blood 1-3-5, Evan Dennis 5-4-15, Ethan Gilding 1-1-4, Ricky Fennimore 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 9-20-FT 29.
WHS 4 11 9 13 — 37
BM 3 11 8 7 — 29
3-Point FG: W 2 (Tenney-Burt); B 2 (Dennis, Gilding). Team Fouls: W 14, B 14. Fouled Out: B, John Dennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.