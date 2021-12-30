DANVILLE — Paige Dwinell tallied 20 points and visiting Division III Williamstown ran away in the second half for a 40-22 victory over Danville on Thursday night.
Up 14-12 in a tight, physical first half, the Blue Devils outscored the Bears 15-7 in the third and 11-3 in the fourth to move to 5-0 on the season.
Laci Potter had a team-high five points for Danville, which struggled to score against Williamstown’s size inside and tough defense. The Blue Devils were superior on the offensive glass, too.
“Tale of two halves,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “We worked hard in the first half, were patient on offense and looked to attack the basket. Defense was solid. In the second half, we didn’t close out well and gave up too many second-chance points.”
Danville hosts Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
WHS (5-0): E. Dwinell 2-0-4, Campbell 2-2-6, McLaughlin 2-1-5, Parrott 2-0-5, P. Dwinell 9-2-20. Totals: 17-FG 5-11-FT 40.
DHS (2-4): Laci Potter 2-0-5, Allie Beliveau 0-2-2, Colleen Flinn 2-0-4, Laci Sandvil 1-0-3, Rylie Cadieux 1-0-2, Ava Marshia 1-0-2, Zoe Crocker 2-0-4 . Totals: 9-FG 2-2-FT 20.
WHS 8 6 15 11 — 40
DHS 4 8 7 3 — 22
3-Point FG: W 1 (Parrott); D 2 (Potter, Sandvil). Team Fouls: W 11, D 10. Fouled Out: D, Crocker.
LYNDON 52, U-32 39: In East Montpelier, Brooke’lyn Robinson had a career scoring night as the Vikings rallied to move to 4-1 on the season.
The sophomore guard tallied 28 points, 13 coming in the third quarter, as the Vikings charged back from a 24-18 halftime deficit. Robinson hit five 3s on the night. The Vikings outscored the Raiders 34-15 in the second half.
“Our girls recovered well after a tough first half and finally showed some composure in the second half,” LI coach Eric Berry said. Brooke was awesome in the third quarter. [4-1] is a great start and we will continue to improve.”
Lyndon hosts Lake Region on Tuesday.
LI (4-1): Kadienne Whitcomb 1-0-3, Emma Renaudette 2-4-8, Delaney Raymond 1-2-4, Brooke’lyn Robinson 11-1-28, Olivia Lewis 2-1-5, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 8-12-FT 52.
U-32 (0-4): Wilson 3-0-7, McGinley 2-1-5, Laquerre 1-0-2, Meehan 1-0-3, N. Beauregard 1-0-2, A. Beauregard 2-0-4, Hogan 3-4-11, Flynn 1-1-4, Richardson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 5-11-FT 39.
LI 6 12 14 20 — 52
U-32 13 11 4 11 — 39
3-Point FG: L 6 (Robinson 5, Whitcomb); U 4 (Wilson, Meehan, Hogan, Flynn). Team Fouls: L 15, U 14.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 61, TWINFIELD 17: In Wells River, the Bucks had no problem moving to a 5-1 record as senior Emma Gray and junior Lauren Joy each had 13 points.
Gray grabbed six rebounds, while Joy added three steals and three assists. Sophomore Karli Blood went for five points, four steals and three assists and junior Keegan Tillotson added seven points and four assists in the rout.
The Bucks visit Danville Jan. 5.
BM (5-1): Lauren Joy 5-0-13, Kyra Nelson 4-2-10, Emma Dennis 0-1-1, Jordan Alley 1-0-2, Karli Blood 2-1-5, Emma Gray 4-5-13, Felicity Sulham 1-1-3, Keegan Tillotson 3-1-7, Kolby Nelson 3-0-7. Totals: 23-FG 11-19-FT 61.
TU (0-3): Makayla Quintin 2-0-4, Kendal Fowler 1-0-2, Ginger Klarich 0-1-1, Jorga Washburn 4-2-10. Totals: 7-FG 3-7-FT 17.
TU 4 4 4 5 — 17
BM 12 23 15 11 — 61
3-Point FG: B 4 (Joy 3, Ko. Nelson). Team Fouls: T 18, B 15.
BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 50, MT. MANSFIELD 42: In Jericho, the undefeated Falcons battled to win their seventh in a row, keeping the Cougars winless in the process.
Ian Applegate led the way with 19 points. The Falcons led 41-28 going into the last quarter.
North Country is at Mt. Abraham on Jan. 12
NC (7-0): Cooper Brueck 3-4-10, Ian Applegate 6-6-19, Cayde Micknak 4-7-13, Noah Fortin 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2, Brayden Pepin 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 15-25 FT 50.
MMU (0-4): Leaman 4-0-8, Weinstein 1-0-2, Pinaud 5-0-11, Hamilton 6-0-15, Farrell 1-2-4, Johnston 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 2-4-FT 42.
NC 8 15 18 9 — 50
MM 6 9 13 14 — 42
3-Point FG: N 1 (Applegate); M 4 (Hamilton 3, Pinaud). Team Fouls: N 12, M 21. Fouled Out: M, Weinstein.
WINOOSKI 78, DANVILLE 37: In Winooski, the visiting Bears got the full sampling of the Spartans’ balanced game as the D-III hosts moved to a 4-0 record behind 25 points by Treyvon Bradley and 23 by Sharras McIver.
“I really feel like we could’ve stayed with them better than we did,” Bears coach Jason Brigham. “I don’t know how many turnovers we had, but we stopped keeping track. No disrespect to them, they have a great program up there and they’re a darn good team.”
The Bears visit Northfield on Jan. 6.
DHS (0-2): Louie Palmieri 1-0-2, Anthoni Guinnard 1-1-3, Andrew Joncus 4-2 12, Christian Young 2-5-9, Dillon Brigham 3-1-9, Peter Searls 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 9-19-FT 37.
WHS (4-0): Treyvon Bradley 8-4-25, Daniel Durnia 5-4-14, Sharras McIver 9-3-23, Camden Benoit 1-0-2, Kellen Bourgeois 2-0-5, David Klinker 1-1-3, Sam Parris 2-2-6. Totals: 28-FG 14-18-FT 78.
DHS 5 4 20 8 — 37
WHS 16 28 11 23 — 78
3-Point FG: D 2 (Joncas); W 8 (Bradley 5, McIver 2, Bourgeois). Team Fouls: D 17, W 19. Fouled Out: D, Brigham, Young.
INDOOR TRACK
ESSEX RUNS AWAY: The Essex Hornets ran away with Thursday’s meet at UVM’s Gardner-Collins Cage. With 105 points the girls team outscored runners-up North Country and St. J Academy, both with 35 points, among the 15 teams.
The Essex boys were also dominant, outscoring runner-up South Burlington 110-55 among the 14 teams. The North Country Falcons were seventh (23 points), and St. J was ninth (10).
The Hilltoppers’ Brooke White placed second in shot put, fourth in the 300, and ran on the 4x400 and 4x200 relays to lead the girls team to the runner-up spot.
Freshmen Wilder Thomas and Andrew Thornton-Sherman placed in the 300 and 55 hurdles respectively to lead the boys. Both also ran on the 4x400 relay which placed fourth. “The girls stepped up today. The young boys continue to show improvement,” SJA’s Chip Langmaid said, noting the Hilltoppers had “a rather depleted team with the holidays.”
Highlights for the Hazen girls team were Cassandra Royer’s personal record (PR) of 12:29.44 in the 3,000 for third place, and Lisa Velten’s PR of 10.41 in the 55 hurdles.
Other point-scoring performances were the 4x800 team of Velten, Royer, Jessica Royer, Ella Considine, and placing fourth with a time of 12:20.57; and Velten placing sixth in the long jump with a distance of 4.11 meters.
Overall the Cats took 10th place in team scoring.
“Hazen athletes had nine personal-best performances today,” Wildcats coach Emily Willems said.
The Hilltoppers, Falcons and Wildcats return to UVM on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:45 a.m.
