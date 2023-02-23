Thursday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Top Trojans In Regular Season Finale

MARSHFIELD — Evan Dennis scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half to help Blue Mountain build an early lead and secure a 56-41 victory over Twinfield in a Division IV boys basketball clash Thursday night.
The Bucks led 30-13 at the break.
Kason Blood added 14 points in the victory, which helped BMU get back on track after dropping four of its last five games.
“Great rebound win tonight after dropping a few tough ones,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Evan and Kason led the way. Great defensive intensity throughout against a scrappy young Twinfield team.”
Blue Mountain concludes the regular season at 13-7 and is expected to be the No. 5 seed in Division IV. The Bucks claimed the D-IV title as the four-seed last season.
BMU (13-7): Kris Fennimore 1-3-5, Evan Dennis 9-4-22, Hayden Carle 2-0-4, Kason Blood 4-4-14, Cedric Schafer 1-1-3, Cam Roy 0-1-1, Ricky Fennimore 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 14-26-FT 56.
TU (10-8): McLane 4-0-12, E. Russell 3-2-9, Stewart 4-2-11, S. Russell 3-0-8, TJ 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 4-4-FT 41.
BMU 16 14 11 15 — 56
TU 7 6 10 18 — 41
3-Point FG: B 2 (Blood 2); T 8 (McLane 4, E. Russell, Stewart, S. Russell). Team Fouls: B 4, T 14. Fouled Out: T, Stewart, TJ.
WINOOSKI 89, DANVILLE 56: In Winooski, Christian Young erupted for a season-high 37 points yet the Bears had their eight-game win streak snapped at the expense of the unbeaten Division III Spartans.
Young drained six three-pointers and scored 15 points in the second quarter.
Winooski led 43-30 at the half and extended the lead to 15 entering the final quarter before a big 27-9 fourth put the Spartans in control for good.
Cooper Calkins chipped in with 11 points for the Bears.
Trevon Bradley led Winooski with 28 points while Daniel Surma and Sam Parris each had 20.
“Christian was a stud,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “Winooski is so good. We got in our own way a bit, but that is a good team. On to the playoffs.”
Danville wraps up the regular season at 14-6 and will await Division IV playoff seeding. The Bears are most likley the No. 3 seed in D-IV.
DHS (14-6): Andrew Joncas 1-0-2, Christian Young 10-11-37, Luke St. Marie 1-2-4, Cooper Calkins 4-1-11, Arius Andrews 0-1-1, Anthony Raymond 0-1-1. Totals: 16-FG 16-29-FT 56.
WHS (17-0): Bradley 13-0-28, Perez 1-0-2, Hassan 6-0-14, Surma 8-4-20, Rogers 2-0-5, Parris 7-6-20. Totals: 37-FG 10-20-FT 89.
DHS 10 20 17 9 — 56
WHS 24 19 19 27 — 89
3-Point FG: D 8 (Young 6, Calkins 2); W 5 (Bradley 2, Hassan 2, Rogers). Team Fouls: D 20, W 23. Fouled Out: W, Bouisgious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.