Thursday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Top Trojans In Regular Season Finale
Woodsville tops Blue Mountain 56-42 during a boys basketball showdown in Woodsville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

MARSHFIELD — Evan Dennis scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half to help Blue Mountain build an early lead and secure a 56-41 victory over Twinfield in a Division IV boys basketball clash Thursday night.

The Bucks led 30-13 at the break.

