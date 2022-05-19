Thursday H.S. Roundup: Bugbee, St. J Boys Rise In Essex

ESSEX — Andrew Bugbee and the St. Johnsbury boys claimed victory while the girls finished third at Thursday’s 9th and 10th grade track and field meet at Essex High School.
“We had a fun and team building meet at Essex for the 9-10th grade,” Hilltopper coach Chip Langmaid said. “Andrew Bugbee had big wins in the 100 and 200, anchored the winning 4x100 and a PR long jump. A good showing for the girls as well.”
The full squad is back in action Saturday at BGA-St. Albans for the South Burlington Relays.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: St. J 169.5, Essex 110, MMU 96, CVU 95, Randolph 43.5, Oxbow 41.5, Colch 34.5, SB 30, BHS 29, BFA-SA 24, Milton 3;
Girls: Essex 185.5; CVU 135, St. J 78.5; BHS 69, MMU 56, Milton 46, BFA-SA 29, SB 28, Oxbow 22, Colch, Randolph 10.
Individual Winners
Boys
100 meters: Andrew Bugbee, SJ, 11.59; 200: Bugbee 23.69; 400: Cyrus Goetze, MMU 55.43; 800: Kai Liljequist, SJ 2:03.70; 1,500: Nathaniel Bernier, SJ 4:23.94; 3,000: Liljequist 9:23.12; 110 hurdles: Owen Moriarty, MMU, 17.58; 300 hurdles: Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 42.45; 4x100: SJ 47.46; 4x400: MMU 3:52.44; 4x800: Oxbow 9:53.51; Shot put: Winslow Sightler, BHS, 15.52 meters; Discus: Sightler 40.67; Javelin: Coulson Angell, SJ, 35.44; High jump: Rueben Keefe, Oxbow 1.67; Pole vault: Raf Campanile, MMU 3.05; Long jump: Avery Rodgers, CVU 5.90; Triple jump: Carl Laverty, Essex 10.97.
Girls
100: Olivia Thomas, Milton 13.29; 200: Sarah Hall, Essex 27.47; 400: Hall 1:00.34; 800: Gillian Fairfax, BHS 2:32.17; 1,500: Alice Kredell, CVU 4:57.73; 3,000: Kredell 10:52.74; 100 hurdles: Ada Jorschick, Essex 17.78; 300 hurdles: Rylee Strohm, SJ 54.26; 4x100: Milton 56.06; 4x400: Essex 4:32.90; 4x800: Essex 11:16.03; Shot put: Tess Adams, Essex 8.97; Discus: Adams 26.89; Javelin: Harper Danforth, CVU 27.33; High jump: Peyton Qualter, SJ 1.35; Pole vault: Kate Kogut, CVU 2.30; Long jump: Thomas 4.59; Triple jump: Amelia Novak, CVU 9.55.
GIRLS TENNIS
BURLINGTON 6, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 doubles team, McKenna Brochu and Sofia Limoges, picked up the lone win against the undefeated Seahorses.
Despite the loss, St. J coach John Sayarath noted that No. 1 Skyler Bodeo-Lomicky, No. 2 Mary Fowler and No. 4 Zhi Howes had strong performances losing in close singles matches to their opponents.
The Hilltoppers play at Hartford on Friday.
Singles: Georgia Wool, B def. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, S 6-4, 7-5; Gussie Guyette, B def. Mary Fowler, S 6-4, 7-6; Lulu Barr-Brandt, B def. Lola Hajek Linares, S 8-2; Libby Westbrook, B def. Zhi Howes, S 6-3, 7-5; Mattie Howes, B def. Dolma Sherpa, S 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges, S def. Ella Lipkin/Dahlia Rubin, B 7-5, 6-4; Gabby Schulman/Lea Wells, B def. Maya Bakowski/Greer Kennedy, S 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.