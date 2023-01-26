Thursday H.S. Roundup: Cats Sinks Blue Devils For 12th Straight Win

HARDWICK — Caitlyn Davison notched 13 points while Ella Gillespie and Haley Michaud tallied eight points apiece as the Hazen Wildcats fought to a 40-27 girls basketball win over Williamstown on Thursday night.
HU led by three at the half.
Alexis Christensen added 7 for the Wildcats, which have rattled off 12 straight wins since dropping their season opener.
Destiny Campbell (11) and Courtney Beliveau (10) reached double digits for the Blue Devils.
Hazen welcomes Twinfield on Tuesday.
HU (12-1): Tessa Luther 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 3-0-7, Caitlyn Davison 5-0-13, Julia des Groseilliers 1-0-2, Ella Gillespie 4-0-8, Haley Michaud 4-0-8. Totals: 18-FG 0-2-FT 40.
WHS (5-6): Campbell 3-5-11, Tenney 1-0-2, Beliveau 4-2-10, Townsend 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 7-12-FT 27.
HU 12 6 11 11 — 40
WHS 7 8 5 7 — 27
3-Point FG: H 4 (Christensen 1, Davison 3). Team Fouls: H 10, W 9.
MT. MANSFIELD 52, ST. JOHNSBURY 48: In Jericho, Allison Fullam delivered a game-high 17 points to help the Cougars fend off the visiting Hilltoppers.
St. J led 12-6 after one but was outscored 27-17 in the middle two quarters.
Hilltopper Kacie Nelson netted a career-high 15 points in the loss. Hayden Wilkins added 14 points and Kaylee Weaver had 11.
“Tough loss but played well minus a few let downs on the boards,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “Tough to have 10 of 18 vs. 1 of 2 at the free throw line for the whole game.”
The Hilltoppers hit the hardwood again on Saturday when they host Hartford.
MMU (8-6): Wheel 1-0-3, Schultz-Mitchell 1-1-3, Shamp 4-6-14, Keough 1-3-5, Wahlin 1-0-2, Brownell 4-0-8, Fullem 7-1-17. Totals: 19-FG 10-18-FT 52.
SJA (7-4): Kaylee Weaver 4-0-11, Anna Ebert 1-0-2, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Kaia Andersen 1-0-2, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kacie Nelson 7-1-15, Hayden Wilkins 6-0-14. Totals: 21-FG 1-2-FT 48.
MMU 6 15 12 19 — 52
SJA 12 9 8 19 — 48
3-Point FG: M 3 (Wheel, Fullem 2); S 5 (Weaver 3, Wilkins 2). Team Fouls: M 9, S 19. Fouled Out: S, Weaver.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 48, NORTHFIELD 20: In Wells River, Jordan Alley delivered 15 points and 10 rebounds, Felicity Sulham registered 12 points and five boards and Keegan Tillotson added 11 points as the Bucks powered past the Marauders.
Kyra Nelson (eight rebounds) and Stephanie Boyce (four rebounds) chipped in with four points each.
Blue Mountain was up just three after a quarter but put together an 11-1 second quarter to build a healthy lead heading into half.
“We played with a lot of energy tonight and really did a good job on the defensive end,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “Offensively we ran our stuff pretty well and took care of the ball. We didn’t shoot it as well as we’re capable of and had some struggles from the free-throw line. Keegan and Felicity both had strong games in all phases tonight. I was very happy with all the girls effort.”
Blue Mountain works its way to Woodsville for a Saturday afternoon clash.
BMU (10-1): Kyra Nelson 1-2-4, Jordan Alley 7-1-15, Felicity Sulham 4-4-12, Kaydence McKean 1-0-2, Keegan Tillotson 4-0-11, Stephanie Boyce 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 7-18-FT 48.
NHS (4-5): Humbert 1-0-2, Sanders 2-0-4, Higgins 5-0-10, Moorby 1-0-3, E. Korrow 0-1-1. Totals: 9-FG 1-3-FT 20.
BMU 13 11 10 14 — 48
NHS 10 1 6 3 — 20
3-Point FG: B 3 (Tillotson 3); N 1 (Moorby). Team Fouls: B 6, N 16.
