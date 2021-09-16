WOODSVILLE — Nathaniel Chines had two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Woodsville fought off Lisbon 5-4 in a Division IV boys soccer thriller.
Sammy Sarkis added two goals and an assist while Ben Taylor finished with a goal and two assists in the win. Chines and Cam Tenney-Burt added assists.
Cam Davidson and Ethan Kimball split time in goal for the Engineers.
Dylan Colby scored twice, including the game-tying goal in the 77th minute (assist to Griffin Barnes). Brian Cavanaugh and Isley Rose each added a goal and an assist for Lisbon. Rose’s assist came on a sweet back-heel pass to Colby.
WHS (3-1-1) hosts Blue Mountain on Saturday at 1. Lisbon (3-2) hosts Gorham on Saturday at 2:15.
LITTLETON 4, COLEBROOK 1: In Littleton, Mike Hampson and Logan Poulton each scored twice to lead the Crusaders.
Blake Fillion added two assists for Littleton (4-2) which won its third straight.
Ashton Herres scored the lone goal for Colebrook (2-4).
Littleton plays next at Berlin at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
TWINFIELD 5, DANVILLE 0: In Twinfield, Annie Dunlop and Alice McLane each scored twice as the Trojans handled visiting Danville. Eva Hebert added one of Twinfield’s four first-half goals.
Zoe Crocker finished with eight saves for DHS (0-4). Ida Astick made two saves for Twinfield (2-2).
“We just didn’t show up ready to play in the first half,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “We played a little better in the second half, but we got drastically outworked especially on 50-50 balls. Our silver lining was the work of Rylie Cadieux and our subs played well overall.”
LITTLETON 10, COLEBROOK 0: In Littleton, Bre Lemay netted a hat trick as the Crusaders rolled to their fifth win of the season.
Lauren McKee, Josie Bryant and Julie Ann Bromley each score twice while Kaitlyn Ilacqua.
Littleton (5-1) is at Berlin on Monday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, OXBOW 1: In Oxbow, Jordan Alley and Karli Blood tallied for the Bucks in a high-scoring second half.
Oxbow’s Emma Parkin got the equalizer in the 62nd minute, but Blood responded with the eventual game-winner two minutes later.
Felicity Sulham was busy with 17 saves for the Bucks (3-1). Makenna Simmons saved 12 for Oxbow (2-1).
“It was a balanced game with both teams creating opportunities but playing solid defense,” BM coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “We ran a different formation today and the girls did a nice job understanding who needed to be where. Felicity Sulham played her first game in goal this season, I thought she played very well. Jordan created some great opportunities and Karli took some feedback in stride scoring the game-winning goal. As a team, we still have things to work on, but it’s coming together.”
Blue Mountain heads to rival Woodsville on Saturday.
WOODSVILLE 10, LISBON 0: In Woodsville, Leah Krull had three goals and two assists and Maddie Roy netted four goals as the Engineers cruised.
Paige Smith added a goal and an assist while WHS teammates Kate Vasconcelos and Brianna Youngman scored in the win.
Eliza Wagstaff made two saves for the Engineers. Natasha Holbrook had 16 saves for the Panthers.
Woodsville (4-1) hosts Blue Mountain Saturday at 11. Lisbon (0-5) hosts Gorham on Saturday at 12:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
NORTH COUNTRY 1, MISSISQUOI 0, OT: In Swanton, Bryn Jenness scored the game-winner in overtime.
Clarissa Demers had the assist as the Falcons evened their record at 2-2.
Ava Bouchard had three saves as North Country recorded its second shutout of the season.
NCU plays at U-32 at 4 p.m. on Monday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
RICE 3, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, the visiting Knights took a four-setter from the Hilltoppers (25-17, 25-17, 11-25, 25-19).
“Naemi Krohne started the third set with 14 straight service points to push us with a great lead,” said SJ coach Laura Gary. “With that momentum, St J was able to pull out the win to force a fourth set. With a total team effort in the fourth set, St J fell short.”
The Hilltoppers host Mt. Mansfield next Friday night at 6.
BOYS GOLF
GIROUX WINS NEWPORT INVITE: In Newport, Austin Giroux shot a 6-under 66 to claim medalist honors at the Newport Invitational.
The North Country senior finished 10 strokes ahead of runner-up of South Burlington’s Ethan Borick.
South Burlington finished atop the 13-team field with a combined score of 336, one stroke ahead of second place co-finishers Essex and Mt. Mansfield (shot 337).
St. Johnsbury Academy (367) placed sixth led by Will Eaton (82), Brandon Liddick (89), Eli Rexford (91), and Caleb Morgan (105) and Lake Region (391) was eighth paced by Logan Curtis (94), Duncan Lovegrove (94), Carter Montgomery (100), Joe Wilcox (103).
Newport Invitational
Medalist: Austin Giroux, NC, 66
South Burlington 336, Essex 337, Mt. Mansfield 337, Harwood 361, Champlain Valley 365, St. Johnsbury 367, Rice 368, Lake Region 391, BFA-St. Albans 410, Missisquoi 429
