ST. JOHNSBURY — The Mt. Mansfield girls basketball team remains a thorn in the Hilltoppers’ side.
Cherise Shamp dropped a game-high 21 points and the relentless Cougars fought off St. Johnsbury to earn a 50-36 Metro Division win on Thursday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
The Hilltoppers’ lone two losses this season have come to Mt. Mansfield (8-2).
“They are a strong veteran team,” St. J coach Jade Huntington said. “We will learn from this and move on.”
Meadow Worthley added 12 points for the Coogs, who dominated the offensive glass and caused the Hilltopper ballhandlers fits at times.
But the youthful Hilltoppers showed their own fight in keeping this one close for much of the night.
Hayden Wilkins had a team-high 11 points and Kaylee Weaver stood tall with a season-high 10 points while playing great defense for St. Johnsbury. The Hilltoppers trailed 26-19 at the break and fell behind double digits early in the third quarter before mounting a comeback — drawing within 39-35 early in the fourth quarter.
St. J, however, couldn’t make the plays down the stretch as the Coogs pulled away.
“Tough battle for sure,” Huntington said. “We battled back and didn’t quit; love that about this young crew.”
St. J faces another tough foe Saturday, a showdown at Rice (1:30 p.m.)
MM (9-2): Diamond 1-2-5, Shamp 7-6-21, Keough 1-0-2, Brownell 2-0-4, Worthley 5-1-12, Fullem 1-3-6. Totals: 17-FG 12-18-FT 50.
SJ (6-2): Lillian Kittredge 1-2-4, Kaylee Weaver 4-0-10, Cassidy Kittredge 1-0-2, Ashley Clark 1-0-2, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kyara Rutledge 2-0-4, Kaia Anderson 0-1-1, Hayden Wilkins 4-0-11. Totals: 14-FG 3-7-FT 36.
MM 16 10 13 11 — 50
SJ 14 5 11 6 — 36
3-Point FG: M 4 (Diamond, Shamp, Worthley, Fullem); S 5 (Weaver 2, Wilkins 3). Team Fouls: M 14, S 16.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 43, INTER-LAKES 27: In Whitefield, senior Morgan Doolan scored 20 points as the Spartans snapped a four-game skid.
They’ll be in Bristol on Saturday for a 12:30 game with Newfound (5-2).
IL (1-10): Alibrio 1-1-3, Pratt 2-1-5, Keenan 3-1-7, Doda 3-0-6, Moynihan 1-4-6. Totals: 10-FG 7-18-FT 27.
WM (6-4): Ciera Challinor 1-1-3, Emma Simpson 0-1-1, Jaylin Bennett 2-3-8, Morgan Doolan 8-3-20, Carissa Challinor 1-0-2, Ainsley Savage 4-1-9. Totals: 16-FG 9-23-FT 43.
IL 9 5 4 9 — 27
WM 13 7 9 14 — 43
3-Point FG: W 2 (Bennett, Doolan). Team Fouls: I 22, W 16.
DANVILLE 55, BFA-FAIRFAX 14: In Danville, Bears senior Colleen Flinn had 12 points as the Bears won their fifth straight.
Classmate Allie Beliveau had 10, and the Lacis, Laci Sandvil and Laci Potter, added eight each.
The Bears look to go 9-5 in their next game Tuesday at home at 7:30 with Northfield (6-3). They beat the Marauders 31-26 earlier this season.
BFA (4-7): Duquette 0-1-1, Benjamin 1-0-2, Dunn 1-0-2, Albee 3-3-9. Totals: 5-FG 4-8-FT 14.
DHS (8-5): Laci Potter 3-2-8, Allie Beliveau 4-0-10, Colleen Flinn 6-0-12, Laci Sandvil 3-1-8, Rylie Cadieux 2-0-4, Kai-Li Huang 1-0-2, Ava Marshia 1-0-2, Sadie Young 1-0-2, Zoe Crocker 3-1-7. Totals: 24-FG 3-9-FT 55.
BFA 0 3 10 1 — 14
DHS 5 10 22 18 — 55
3-Point FG: D 4 Beliveau 2, Sandvil 2). Team Fouls: B 11, D 13.
HARWOOD 41, LAKE REGION 37: In Orleans, Rangers junior Sakoya Sweeney had a game-high 13 points.
The teams were tied at 31 going into the fourth quarter before the visiting Highlanders prevailed for their fourth win in their last five games.
The Rangers’ three-game run ended, and they’ll try to restart Saturday in Montpelier with a 12:30 game against the 4-7 Solons.
HU (6-7): Rundle 2-1-5, Ravelin 2-8-12, Nelson 3-0-6, McKay 3-0-6, Fuller 3-0-9, Lilley 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 10-14-FT 41.
LR (4-5): Maddie Racine 0-2-2, Maya Auger 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 3-6-13, Erica Thaler 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Alyssa Butler 3-0-6, Dayna Knights 2-0-4, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 8-13-FT 37.
HU 14 10 7 10 — 41
LR 15 10 6 6 — 37
3-Point FG: H 3 (Fuller); L 1 (Sweeney). Team Fouls: H 15, L 10.
ALPINE SKIING
STEPANIK REIGNS IN GS: At Smuggler’s Notch, junior Emma Stepanik of Lyndon won the Essex Carnival giant slalom on Wednesday, nicking Mt. Mansfield runner-up Cara Gagliardi by just four-hundreths of a second among the 37 finishers.
Stepanik won in 1:13.20, to Gagliardi’s 1:13.24. The Vikings’ Bri Allegra was 16th in 1:22.78.
“Emma had a great day,” Vikings coach John Kresser said. “I didn’t thin she had as good a second run as her first, but she skied well enough to win.” Conditions were good, he added, “although when the wind blew, yow,” he noted. “Luckily the wind was blowing down the hill.”
Stepanik’s time was third-fastest overall. Champlain Valley’s Jake Strobeck (1:12.55) and George Francisco (1:12.64) were one-two in the boys race, with LI’s Carlos Cami (19th, 1:25.80) and Kealy Quellette (21st, 1:26.01) among the 42 finishers.
The Vikings return to Smuggs on Wednesday for the slalom portion of the Essex Carnival. The annual Skimeister at Burke is then set for Friday, Feb. 4.
St. Johnsbury and a host of other schools are as usual expected to be in attendance.
Boys Team Scores: CVU 12, Rice 56, MMU 63, Colchester 67, Essex 100. Girls Team Scores: CVU 23, Rice 39, Lamoille 76, MMU 83.
WRESTLING
TUESDAY MEET: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers outscored Champlain Valley (CVU) 27-24, while the Essex Hornets outscored the Hilltoppers 48-24.
St. J’s points against Essex came via forfeit, while the Hornets won the six contested matches.
St. J’s Will Casciari scored three points in his 138-pound match with CVU’s Ethan Varrichione.
The Hilltoppers have a back-to-back next weekend, Feb. 4-5, visiting Harwood Friday at 6 p.m. (with Vergennes), and the Mt. Mansfield tournament Saturday at 10 a.m.
