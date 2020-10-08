LITTLETON — Olivia Corrigan had two goals and two assists as unbeaten Littleton raced past visiting Profile 6-0 in a Division IV clash at Norton Pike Field on Thursday.
It was the Crusaders’ second win of the season over Profile and snapped the Patriots’ three-game win streak.
Lauren McKee, Hannah Brown, Carrie Meunier and Jaiden Ridlon scored for Littleton, which is outscoring its opponents 42-3.
Emily Mainous had eight saves for the winners. Morgan Presby (60 minutes, four goals) and Annabelle Mullins (20 minutes, two goals) combined for four saves for Profile (3-3).
Littleton is at Lisbon and Profile is at Gorham, both on Tuesday.
NORTHFIELD/WILLIAMSTOWN 4, LAKE REGION 1: Becca Dupere scored twice and and earned an assist to help down the visiting Rangers.
Robin Nelson scored unassisted midway through the second half for the Rangers’ lone goal.
Marina Rockwell made six saves for LR; Ciera Sweet four for the hosts.
“NW did well seizing opportunities offensively — effective use of through-ball plays,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “They capitalized on those moments and effectively translated them to goals.
“LR did well, continuing to press for the full game and create chances. Senior captain Robin Nelson had a standout game in the midfield and freshman Madison Bowman contributed significantly splitting time on the defensive line and as striker.”
LR (1-3) hosts Randolph on Saturday.
LISBON 4, LIN-WOOD 2: In Lisbon, eighth-grader Addy Northrop scored twice and drew a penalty kick while Aiden Jesseman had three assists to lead the Panthers to their first win.
Jesseman crossed the ball to Kaitlyn Clark, who touched it home to put Lisbon up 3-1 15 minutes into the second half. Kendal Clark finished the scoring for the hosts, converting a PK with 12 minutes left after Northrop was brought down in the box.
“The team played very well at times with Aiden Jesseman, center midfielder, hitting through balls to the wingers,” said Panthers coach Patrick Riggie. “We were able to keep the offensive pressure on throughout the game. We hit the crossbar twice and a post once.”
Lisbon (1-2-1) hosts Littleton on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 1, PROFILE 0: In Littleton, Parker Paradice scored on an assist from Landon Bromley in the 27th minute as the Crusaders edged the Pats for the second time this season.
It was the fifth straight shutout win for Littleton (6-1), which also snapped Profile’s four-game win streak. Both Patriots losses are to LHS.
“Very happy with how our defense played tonight,” said Crusaders coach Luke Driscoll. “That unit played well again and was able to hold a good Profile team off the scoreboard.”
Littleton recognized its 12 seniors prior to the game. Those honored were Josh Finkle, Landon Bromley, Stephen Lucas, Issac Piette, Kyle Huynh, Evan Piette, Austin Marquis, Parker Paradice, Matt Kelly, Jean Flores, Cole Hadlock and Riley Johnson.
LHS is at Lisbon on Tueaday at 3:30.
ST. J 2, HARWOOD 1, OT: In Moretown, Gardner Auchincloss scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Hilltoppers (3-0) stayed unbeaten.
Auchincloss put St. J up 1-0 midway through the second half, but Harwood tied the game with 10 minutes left — Jordan Shullenberger scoring on an assist from Jack Birmingham.
Tucker Chapman then found Auchincloss for the winner 3 minutes into overtime.
St. J hosts U-32 on Monday at 4.
LISBON 3, LIN-WOOD 2, OT: In Lisbon, Will Lopus tallied twice, including the game-winner on a feed from Austin Fisher in overtime to lift the Panthers.
The game-winner came 7 minutes into overtime.
Nathan Superchi put Lisbon up 1-0 on a screamer from outside the 18 that was placed perfectly in the upper corner. Dylan Colby assisted Lopus’ first tally.
“It was a tale of two halves with Lisbon controlling the first half and Lin-Wood the second,” said Panthers coach Les Poore. “Both teams fought hard and was a well-played game by both sides. It was a good win for us.”
Lisbon (3-1) hosts Littleton on Tuesday at 3:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 1, HARWOOD o: In St. J, Taylor Farnsworth’s tally on an assist from Anona Hening in the second quarter gave the Hilltoppers the home win and a 4-0 record.
Maddie Hurlbert made two saves for her second shutout of the season. Harwood’s Kaylee Cameron had one. The teams combined for just four shots.
“The game was mostly played in the midfield with both teams fighting to get offensive opportunities,” SJ coach Tara Bailey said.
St. J is at Missisquoi on Monday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ST. J 3, MONTPELIER 0: In St. J, the Hilltoppers scored their second win in four days on the softball field, their outdoor home court for the season. They won in three sets: 25-14, 25-17, 25-15.
“Despite the cold weather, the girls fought for each point,” said SJ coach Gwyn Stahl. “There were great saves, epic kills and awesome service runs that led to the Hilltoppers success. Emily Ely and Haley Chen were aggressive at the net and were even complimented by the opposing coach for their spikes. Skyler Overton had awesome service runs that gained leads in each set. Overall, each girl played well and helped us get a win.”
St. J is 2-0 and visits Mid-Vermont on Friday at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.