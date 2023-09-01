Thursday H.S. Roundup: Crusader Squads Blank Mohawks; Eagles Handle Panthers For First Wins

LITTLETON — Joelvy Perez tallied a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Kyle Fuentes recorded his second clean sheet in as many tries as the Crusaders survived the Mohawks 3-0 in a meeting between two New Hampshire Division IV clubs on Thursday.
Grady Hadlock ended the scoring silence in the 48th minute, Perez finding him for a shot atop the 18. Bode Bolyea gathered a deflected shot from Shiloh Reagey, beat a defender and canned a shot from six yards out for a 2-0 Littleton lead.
10 minutes later, Perez made it 3-0 following a successful penalty kick.
Fuentes registered six saves in the shutout.
“This was the first time we have been tested this year as Colebrook put some pressure on and had a few chances early,” Crusader coach Luke Driscoll said. “But we responded well, controlled play and played much better in the second half. Camden Cook moved into central defense today and played well and Kyle Fuentes came up big for us a few times in net.”
Littleton (2-0) travels to Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday. Colebrook (1-2) welcomes Lisbon on Thursday.
PROFILE 2, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0
In Bethlehem, Kaden Brantley and Cameron Venezia each had a goal and an assist in the Patriots’ victory.
After battling through a first-half stalemate, Profile broke the ice with 20 minutes remaining and then doubled it two minutes later for some much-needed breathing room. Venezia settled a cross from the right side off his body which deflected to Brantley for the tap-in tally. Brantley quickly returned the favor, setting up a well-placed right-footed shot by Venezia for the insurance score.
Danny Burnell secured his second shutout of the season, stopping three shots.
“Pittsburg-Canaan played very hard and linked up first half better than we did,” Patriots coach Doug Kilby said. “Second half, we showed a little more energy and urgency and came up with the two goals. But overall, lots to be worked on to make our game flow the way it needs to flow.”
Profile improves to 3-0 and will be at Lisbon on Tuesday.
GROVETON 5, LISBON 0
In Groveton, the Eagles picked up their first win of the young season with a win over the Panthers.
After being shut over the first two games of the season, the Groveton offense got things clicking with a five-goal performance while the defense locked in for the shutout.
“I can’t complain about the way my team played,” Lisbon coach Todd Fisher said. “They passed the ball well, communicated and played hard.”
Groveton (1-2) travels to Woodsville while Lisbon (0-2) hosts Profile, both on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 9, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0
In Bethlehem, freshman midfielder Katy McPhaul notched her first varsity hat trick as the Patriots steamrolled to another one-sided win.
Profile has now outscored its opponents 20-0 over the past two games and 28-1 through its 3-0 start.
“24 girls got into the game today,” Pats coach Jack Bartlett said. “I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a hard-working group of talented girls.”
Mya Brown punched home a loose ball from a corner kick scramble nearly 11 minutes in for the game’s first goal and McPhaul followed 10 minutes after, beating two defenders and ripping a shot just inside the 18 for a 2-0 Profile lead.
Ella McPhaul’s rebound score at the 30-minute mark and then Katy McPhaul’s tally less than two minutes later via a delivery from center back Taylor Weir preceded a pair of goals in the 39th minute. First, Evie Burger (assist Natalie Brantley) and then Jaslene Fogarty, receiving a well-delivered ball from Ani Griffiths who hammered home a left-footed shot.
Katy McPhaul put the finishing touch on her hat trick in the 45th minute, tucking her shot under the crossbar after sister Ella assisted. Ella McPhaul netted her second goal six minutes later, an unassisted rip from just inside the 18.
Brantley concluded the scoring in the 67th, with Bailey Verret credited with the assist.
“I challenged our senior keeper Morgan Presby to keep as many clean sheets as possible,” Bartlett said. “Well, we have only allowed one goal in the three games we’ve played and Morgan had been subbed out when that goal was scored. She’s well on her way to accepting my challenge.
“The defense never receives the recognition that it deserves. I can honestly say that our defense led by senior Taylor Weir deserves to be recognized. The defensive unit is deep and consists of senior Avery Gignac, sophomore Lily Hodgdon, senior Madeline Koehler, senior Ella Stephenson, senior Savannah Stanley and sophomores Avery Weir and Adaline Proulx.”
Profile looks to continue its hot start Tuesday at Lisbon.
LITTLETON 4, COLEBROOK 0
In Littleton, four Crusaders found the back of the net in a victory over the visiting Mohawks.
Lauryn Corrigan and Julianne Bromley struck in the first half and Addison Hadlock and Keirra Charest kept it rolling in the second. All four goals were unassisted.
Littleton (2-0) is at Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday and Colebrook (0-3) hosts Lisbon on Thursday.
GROVETON 3, LISBON 1
In Groveton, the Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead en route to racking up win No. 1 of the 2023 campaign.
Groveton led in shots 23-15, heavily testing Lisbon keeper Mollie Metcalf (20 saves).
The Panthers cut the deficit to 2-1 with 19 minutes remaining after Haley Cavanaugh assisted Arya Kimball’s goal. But the Eagles answered eight minutes later to erase any hopes of a comeback.
“Came out very flat today,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “We were a step behind all day and couldn’t get out of our own way. Credit goes to Groveton for playing tough and aggressive today. We did not.”
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, Groveton (1-2) at Woodsville and Lisbon (1-1) hosting Profile.
FIELD HOCKEY
HOPKINTON 6, WHITE MOUNTAINS 3
In Whitefield, Auerilia Salce’s hat trick fueled a second-half rally as the Spartans fell at home.
White Mountains led 3-1 with under 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter before Hopkinton caught fire. A goal by Salce and a pair by Ryan Barrett quickly made it 4-3 Hopkinton entering the fourth.
“Our defensive game collapsed a bit in the third quarter,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “When we gave up the three goals, you could see the life drain out of the girls a little bit.”
In the fourth, Salce and Autumn Meier both took advantage of one-on-ones with WMR keeper Averey Harris as Hopkinton’s five unanswered led to the Spartans’ first loss.
White Mountains obtained the early lead, scoring the only goal of the first quarter as Madi Savoy set up Jocelyn Wyman. After Salce made it 1-1 off a corner in the second frame, Sophie Marceau collected a rebound off the keeper’s pads from a Savoy corner to retake the lead.
WMR tacked on another to open the third before unraveling. Kaya Nkwen-Tamo scored from Marceau, who tipped a rebound off the keeper.
Harris finished with 18 saves for the Spartans while counterpart Maddie Ceriello made three.
“We played a solid 35 minutes of hockey today,” LaBounty said. “Averey had a big clear in the second quarter to change the momentum of the game. Adri Dami’s field positioning was right on point for the first half. Chloe Gagnon had some strong plays in the first half and fourth quarter. We had strong corners and the team communicated well.”
White Mountains (1-1) heads to Littleton on Tuesday.
