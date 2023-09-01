Thursday H.S. Roundup: Crusader Squads Blank Mohawks; Eagles Handle Panthers For First Wins
LITTLETON — Joelvy Perez tallied a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Kyle Fuentes recorded his second clean sheet in as many tries as the Crusaders survived the Mohawks 3-0 in a meeting between two New Hampshire Division IV clubs on Thursday.

Grady Hadlock ended the scoring silence in the 48th minute, Perez finding him for a shot atop the 18. Bode Bolyea gathered a deflected shot from Shiloh Reagey, beat a defender and canned a shot from six yards out for a 2-0 Littleton lead.

