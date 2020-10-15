Thursday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders, Spartans Draw Again; Littleton’s Stevens In Contention At State Golf Tourney

WHITEFIELD — When two rivals with difficulty scoring met for a fourth time, the result was a second 0-0 tie in overtime for Littleton and White Mountains Regional on Thursday.
Though the Spartans spent more time inside the striking circle and had a distinct advantage on corners, 9-1, the defense held on both ends.
Emily Tholl handled nine saves in goal and Jen Fowler two for the Spartans. Rebecca Colby had a breakout that brought a corner for the Crusaders and Adrianna Dami brought it back and put Tholl to work.
The battle raged on. In the last few minutes, Spartans’ MacKenzie Norman and Christiana Veltri were pressing hard to break the deadlock.
In the seven-on-seven, 10-minutes of sudden victory, McKayla Dermako led the Crusaders’ inspired effort and twice took flight. Abbie McCusker brought it back once and Abigail Freidman intercepted it once. Fowler made a save on another chance.
A tough blow for the Crusaders, as two of their players were forced to sit for yellow cards for the final four minutes. Tholl stepped up for two quick kick-outs on Kennedy Overhoff shots. The defensive gem that saved the day for LHS was by Marjorie Young, who batted away a shot on the line behind her goalie.
Littleton coach Kerry Allaire did not want to get into that 7v7 overtime. “We held them off in 5v7 though. I think it’s interesting that the end of regular season was the same as the first game. We came fired up to win. The whole team played with hustle and we’ve come a long ways. Better communication. I feel proud of the way we played as a team today.”
Allaire pointed to the play of Isabelle Horsche for control of the left side of the field.
WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said that Abbie McCusker was outstanding at right wing. “Clearly we were well matched. A really big midfield game. In the second half, we started switching better. We had that advantage in overtime and didn’t capitalize. Now we go to work to face Berlin.”
The Spartans (2-3-2) are seeded third in the Region 4 playoffs and travel to second-seeded Berlin (6-3) on Friday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., a team WMR has lost to three times this season. Littleton (0-4-2) hosts Newfound (7-0) in the opening round, also at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
LITTLETON SECOND, STEVENS IN THE HUNT: In Wolfeboro, N.H., Mascenic unseated defending champion Littleton in the 2020 New Hampshire Division IV state golf championship on Thursday at Kingswood Golf Course.
Mascenic won with a four-person team score of 381 (93-over-par), 37 strokes better than the Crusaders. Woodsville was third (436) in the five-team event.
Littleton senior Spenser Stevens, chasing his first individual D-IV crown, is in second place after a 5-over-77. He is three strokes back of clubhouse leader Joseph Lisio of Mascenic, who carded a 74.
Stevens finished runner-up the past two seasons.
“Spenser played well today,” said Littleton coach Sam Natti. “He’s been working to get over the hump from the past two seasons. He has to go out and handle the pressure.
“He is the best player in this field. He needs to go out there and prove it.”
The individual championship is 36 holes, the final 18 to be played Sunday, Oct. 25 at Souhegan Woods Golf Course. The second day of the state tournament was slated to be played this Saturday at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, but a golf course employee there tested positive for COVID-19 and the course was closed through Saturday for deep cleaning and sanitization.
Woodsville’s Mike Hogan is in fourth place after carding a 97. Littleton’s Christian DeMoras (110, 10th place), along with Woodsville’s Jackson Horne (111, T-11th place) and Noah Titorenko (113, 14th place) made the cut and will advance to play at Souhegan Woods.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 1, U-32 0: In East Montpelier, Ian Applegate scored on a header off a Corbin Brueck corner kick with 34:50 remaining as the Falcons picked up a key road win.
NC’s Travis Pepin and U-32 goaltender Jas Zenkik each made seven saves.
The Falcons (3-3) host Harwood on Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ST. J 3, ENOSBURG 0: In Enosburg, the Hilltoppers rolled to a three-set win (25-21, 25-16, 25-12) in grabbing their third win of the season.
“Haley Chen, Emily Ely, Ainsley Atkinson and Cailin Meigs each had amazing kills to help their team gain the win,” said St. J coach Gywn Stahl.
The Academy (3-1) is slated to host Randolph on Friday at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.