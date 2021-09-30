Thursday H.S. Roundup: Demers, Falcons Cut Down Thunderbirds

NEWPORT — Clarissa Demers scored twice as the North Country field hockey team took down Missisquoi 3-0 in a Division III clash on Thursday.
Sarah Scherer added a goal and an assist for the Falcons (4-2), who won their third straight game. Ava Bouchard made eight saves to earn the shutout.
The Thunderbirds dipped to 0-6-1.
“We played a great game,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “Beautiful crosses and passes. Played very well together.”
The Falcons host U-32 on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Whitefield, Bre Lemay and Lauren McKee each provided a goal and an assist as the Crusaders swept the regular-season series with the rival Spartans.
In a physical game, the Crusaders outshot the hosts 18-11. Josie DeAngelis scored WM’s lone goal on a penalty kick.
Littleton won the first meeting between the schools 3-0 on Sept. 14.
The Crusaders (9-2) are at Lisbon on Monday. White Mountains (3-5) is at Mascoma on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Belmont, a Red Raider goal 14 minutes into the second half was the difference in a nip-and-tuck battle.
“WM came on strong in last 10 minutes but could not capitalize,” Spartans coach Andrew Cliche said. “Strong defensive play by center backs Eli Percey and Kieran Tobin. Robby Southworth played well at outside and center-mid.
The Spartans are at Newfound on Friday.
BOYS GOLF
LITTLETON WINS AT HOME: At Maplewood, Joe Woodson was the high scorer (16 points in the Stableford scoring system) to lead Littleton to a 54-35 win over Farmington. Also scoring for the Crusaders were Gavin Lews (15), Braden Lewis (12) and Maddie Carbonneau (11).
