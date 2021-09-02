ST. JOHNSBURY — St. J’s Will Eaton took medalist honors with an even-par 35 in a two-team meet on Thursday at St. Johnsbury Country Club.
Spaulding won 168-186. Other Hilltopper scorers included Caleb Morgan (48), Brandon Liddick (51) and Jacob Fucci (52).
St. J is at Ralph Myhre GC on Wednesday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 6, GROVETON 0: In Littleton, Crusaders senior Mike Hampson keyed the Crusaders’ home opener with four goals and an assist. All the goals came in the first half.
Senior Grady Millen had a goal and two assists, while sophomore Joelevy Perez had the other goal and classmate Blake Fillion had three assists as LHS grabbed a 5-0 halftime lead. Another sophomore, GK Kyle Fuentes, made five saves for his first varsity shutout.
It makes Littleton 1-1 going into their Wednesday 4 p.m. home game with Lisbon. Also Wednesday at 4, the Eagles (1-2) visit Gorham.
COLEBROOK 6, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In Colebrook, the Mohawks scored three goals in the last eight minutes of the first half to move to a 2-1 record going into their next game Wednesday at Pittsburg-Canaan.
Maddox Godzyk had three goals and an assist, while Kolten Dowse (assist), Kaiden Dowse and Ashton Herres had the others. Freshman goalie Dartanyan Cauller made 10 saves.
Panthers goalie “played an outstanding game” with 18 saves, Colebrook coach Ryan Call said. “Moultonborough outplayed us the first 20 minutes. Cauller kept us in the game for a while with a couple of really good saves. Once we got the first goal we got out legs under us, and were able to get a couple more. Godzyk played well up front and Keenan Hurlbert played really well in the backfield.”
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 4 PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: In Bethlehem, the Patriots made it three shutouts in as many games as sophomore Evie Burger (two goals) continued her hot start to the season. She now has seven goals.
Senior Madison McLaren and junior Sophie Bell also scored as Profile kept Yellowjackets goalie Sophie Grondin busy (15 saves). Pittsburg (1-2) was busy offensively too, but once again, sophomore Morgan Presby (first half) and junior Annabelle Mullins combined for 13 saves.
“First half we maintained possession which created good scoring opportunities,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said. “The second half Pittsburg was beating us to the ball and applied pressure. The game was very physical, with Pittsburg not afraid to be the aggressor.
“Our defense and goalkeepers are playing good soccer. Evie Burger, Madison McLaren, Mya Brown along with the entire offense have been able to apply tremendous pressure on teams’ defenses.”
Profile looks to maintain that Sept. 8 at Moultonborough.
FIELD HOCKEY
HOPKINTON 3, WMR 0: In Whitefield, the visiting Hawks moved to 2-0 in the Spartans’ season opener. It was a strong performance by Hopkinton, who kept WMR goalie Jen Fowler busy with 21 saves.
“We need to get an offensive game going. Hopkinton was strong on the defensive end,” Spartans coach Jeannine LaBounty said, noting Hawks goalie Carrissa Muller’s no-save shutout.
WMR had some good moments, she added. “Jen continues to be strong in goal in her fourth year. Abbie McCusker ran off the ball well and created lots of passing opportunities. Adrianna Dami held the middle and was strong on defense. Dorie Labens played a solid game at left outside back, breaking up several plays.
“This is a young group who will develop as they gain experience.”
WMR’s next game is Tuesday at 4 at Littleton.
