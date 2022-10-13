Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Hand Huskies First Loss

WOODSVILLE — Nathaniel Chumbes and Coby Youngman each had a goal and an assist as Woodsville shocked Gorham 3-1 in a Division I soccer clash on Thursday, handing the top-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season.
Youngman connected on an assist from Chumbes for a beautiful goal to put WHS up 1-0 before Gorham tied the game before halftime. Eli Vasconcelos then put the Engineers up 2-1 before Chumbes finished an assist from Youngman for the insurance goal.
Gorham (13-1-1) beat the Engineers 7-0 in the first meeting of the season.
Woodsville (11-2) hosts Littleton on Monday in another key clash.
GIRLS SOCCER
RICHFORD 2, DANVILLE 1 (2OT): In Danville, Kyrielle Dueso scored with 22 seconds left in double overtime to eke out a win over the Bears.
Lilah Hall tallied in the 23rd minute on a feed from Lilli Klark but Richford got the equalizer in the 58th, on Dueso’s second tally of the game.
Aubrey Fadden made 13 saves for Richford while Leah Klark saved 21 for DHS.
“Very tough fought game,” Bears coach Spencer Morse said. “While Richford held the edge in total shots, Danville did a good job of keeping most of those shots from outside the 18.”
Danville (6-5) is at Fairfax on Saturday at 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 2, STOWE 1: In Stowe, Sofia Limoges scored twice and the Hilltoppers snagged a road victory.
Limoges scored in the second and third quarters while Gabby Dohla tallied in the second frame for the Raiders.
Samara Rutledge (three saves) and Willa Kantrowicz combined for five saves for SJA. Stowe’s Payton Emory made three.
The Hilltoppers had a 3-2 advantage in corners.
“Great team win against a tough Stowe team,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “Sofia Limoges was key on offense, taking two really great opportunities in front of the goal to score. Hannah MacDonald, Alexandra Mosher, Ruby Rolfe and Maren Giese all played important roles in the win. Our defenders Ella Blanchard and Genevieve Hatch were key in stopping Stowe’s tenacious attack.
The Academy visits North Country on Monday.
GOLF
BURR AND BURTON, OTTER VALLEY REIGN AT ORLEANS CC: In Orleans, Nick O’Donnell was the medalist with a 3-over 75 to lead Burr and Burton to the Division I title for a second straight fall while Lucas Politano (77) fueled Otter Valley to the victory in D-II at Thursday’s Vermont state golf championships at Orleans Country Club.
No local teams qualified for the tournament played in the Northeast Kingdom.
Vermont Boys Golf Championship
At Orleans Country Club (Par 72)
DIVISION I
Team Scores: 1. Burr and Burton 320; 2. Champlain Valley 324; 3. South Burlington 329; 4. Essex 341; 5. Mount Mansfield 351; 6. Rutland 366.
Top 10: 1. Nick O’Donnell, BBA 75 (medalist); 2. Bryce Bortnick, CVU 76; T3. Derin Suren, Essex 77; T3. Parker Martisus, Essex 77; 5. Teddy Maynard, South Burlington 79; T6. Garrett Cameron, Spaulding 80; T6. Jack Bryan, CVU 80; T6. Evan Marchessault, South Burlington 80; T6. Angus Bellingham, BBA 80; 10. Noah Rourke, BBA 81.
DIVISION II
Team Scores: 1. Otter Valley 349; 2. Hartford 351; 3. Harwood 358; 4. Stowe 365; 5. Woodstock 377; 6. Peoples 385.
Top 10: 1. Lucas Politano, OV 77 (medalist); 2. Matthew Serafin, Mill River 79; 3. Joseph Barwood, Hartford 80; T4. Parker Davey, Harwood 84; T4. Thomas Politano, OV 84; T6. Ethan Dean, Woodstock 86; T6. Matthew Tsoukankis, Hartford 86; T6. Rowan Turner, Stowe 86; 9. Ty Whyte, Peoples 87; 10. Will Burks, Harwood 88.
