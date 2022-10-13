Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Hand Huskies First Loss
Woodsville and Profile battle during a N.H. Division IV boys soccer game in Woodsville on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The Patriots won 2-1. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

WOODSVILLE — Nathaniel Chumbes and Coby Youngman each had a goal and an assist as Woodsville shocked Gorham 3-1 in a Division I soccer clash on Thursday, handing the top-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season.

Youngman connected on an assist from Chumbes for a beautiful goal to put WHS up 1-0 before Gorham tied the game before halftime. Eli Vasconcelos then put the Engineers up 2-1 before Chumbes finished an assist from Youngman for the insurance goal.

