Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Rally Past Huskies; Bears Blow Past Chargers

GORHAM — Cam Davidson dropped in 21 points and Landon Kingsbury added 17 as Woodsville narrowly defeated Gorham 54-50 during a Division IV clash Thursday night.
Woodsville trailed by four entering the half but pulled off a 13-6 third quarter to take the lead. Davidson scored 18 of his points after the break.
Ryan Walker added six points via a pair of first-quarter threes and Jack Boudreault chipped in with five.
Isaac Langlois paced Gorham with a game-high 23 points.
Woodsville welcomes Blue Mountain on Monday.
WHS (9-1): Ryan Walker 2-0-6, Connor Houston 1-0-2, Jack Boudreault 2-1-5, Landon Kingsbury 5-7-17, Connor Newcomb 1-1-3, Cam Davidson 8-5-21. Totals: 19-FG 14-23-FT 54.
GHS (4-7): B. Saladino 6-0-13, Lemieux 2-0-5, Langlois 9-1-23, J. Saladino 1-0-2, Carder 3-0-7. Totals: 21-FG 1-3-FT 50.
WHS 18 8 13 15 — 54
GHS 15 15 6 14 — 50
3-Point FG: W 2 (Walker 2); G 7 (B.Saladino, Lemieux, Langlois 4, Carder). Team Fouls: W 11, G 18. Fouled Out: G, Carder.
DANVILLE 88, CRAFTSBURY 37: In Danville, Andrew Joncas poured in 35 points, 26 in the first half, in the Bears’ home rout.
Danville led 55-14 by half.
Alijah Andrews compiled eight points and eight rebounds in just two quarters. Christian Young and Anthony Raymond chipped in with seven apiece.
“The boys played with intensity start to finish tonight,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “All 14 players contributed.”
Danville takes on 2021 Division III runner-up Winooski at home on Monday.
DHS (6-3): Vincent Palmieri 2-0-4, Sebastian Eldred 1-1-4, Anthoni Guinard 1-0-3, Andrew Joncas 13-4-35, Christian Young 2-3-7, Luke St. Marie 0-1-1, Caiden Hill 1-0-3, Hunter Horne 2-0-4, Cooper Calkins 3-0-6, Alijah Andrews 4-0-8, Kohl Guinard 1-0-2, Arius Andrews 2-0-4, Anthony Raymond 3-1-7. Totals: 35-FG 10-20-FT 88.
CA (1-7): Miller 4-0-10, Lamare 1-1-3, Gravel 3-0-6, Washer 8-2-18. Totals: 16-FG 3-5-FT 37.
DHS 24 31 18 15 — 88
CA 8 6 10 13 — 37
3-Point FG: D 8 (Eldred, A. Guinard, Joncas 5, Hill); C 2 (Miller 2). Team Fouls: D 12, C 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PROSPECT MOUNTAIN 61, WHITE MOUNTAINS 35: In Whitefield, Sophia Capsalis and Ella Misiaszek each tallied 18 points to help sink the Spartans.
White Mountains looked to be clicking early, gathering a 15-8 first-quarter lead. However, a 19-2 second quarter in favor of Prospect Mountain put the visitors in control the rest of the way.
WMR was led by Ainsley Savage’s 13 points. Emma Simpson added eight and Ava Simpson had seven.
White Mountains hosts Colebrook on Tuesday.
PM (8-2): Capsalis 8-2-18, Misiaszek 9-0-18, Smith 5-0-11, Writtenberg 0-2-2, Caldwell 1-0-2, Venzzaro 1-5-7. Totals: 24-FG 9-16-FT 61.
WMR (3-6): Izzy Ford 1-0-2, Emma Simpson 3-1-8, Aubrey Merril 1-0-3, Jaylin Bennett 0-2-2, Ainsley Savage 6-1-13, Ava Simpson 3-0-7. Totals: 14-FG 4-11-FT 35.
PM 8 19 14 20 — 61
WMR 15 2 5 13 — 35
3-Point FG: P 3 (Capsalis 2, Smith); W 2 (E. Simpson, A. Simpson). Team Fouls: P 14, W 12.
GORHAM 34, WOODSVILLE 24: In Gorham, Sarah Godin’s 15 points propelled the Huskies past the Engineers.
Woodsville led 7-1 after the first quarter and 19-16 entering the fourth. Gorham then went on an 18-5 run to end the game.
Eliza Wagstaff had 10 points for the Engineers. Makayla Walker and Paige Royer each had six.
Woodsville welcomes Groveton on Wednesday.
GHS (6-5): Godin 6-3-15, Gorban 0-2-2, Burton 3-1-7, Girouard 4-1-10. Totals: 13-FG 7-16-FT 34.
WHS (5-5): Makayla Walker 2-0-6, Jaylah Hogue 0-2-2, Eliza Wagstaff 4-2-10, Paige Royer 3-0-6. Totals: 9-FG 4-11-FT 24.
GHS 1 8 7 18 — 34
WHS 7 7 5 5 — 24
3-Point FG: G 1 (Girouard); W 2 (Walker 2). Team Fouls: G 14, W 13.
