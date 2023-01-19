Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Rally Past Huskies; Bears Blow Past Chargers
Buy Now

Danville's Andrew Joncas leaps to break up a pass during a game with White River Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

GORHAM — Cam Davidson dropped in 21 points and Landon Kingsbury added 17 as Woodsville narrowly defeated Gorham 54-50 during a Division IV clash Thursday night.

Woodsville trailed by four entering the half but pulled off a 13-6 third quarter to take the lead. Davidson scored 18 of his points after the break.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.