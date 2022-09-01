LITTLETON — Freshman Josh Goyette scored a pair, including his first varsity goal, as Littleton rolled past Colebrook 5-1 in a Division IV boys clash on Thursday.
Goyette first capitalized on a miscue by the Colebrook defense, scoring just seven minutes in, and then found the back of the net three minutes later off a feed from Bode Belyea.
Grady Hadlock rounded out the first half scoring, heading in a long pass from midfield by Cam Cook and making it a 3-0 lead at the break.
Colebrook’s Kaiden Douse snuck behind the Crusader back line eight minutes into the second half to shorten the deficit to 3-1.
Littleton found its footing, growing the lead off an 18-yard blast from Belyea and then a score by Cook from 10 yards out. Dre Aikens and Reece Cook picked up the assists.
“It’s early in the season, good win, but certainly need to clean up some things,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “Not having JP [Joelvy Perez] in the second half showed, but some of the boys stepped up. Strong finish and we were able to put the game away late.”
Kyle Fuentes made six saves in the win while Colebrook’s Dartanyan Cauller recorded 18.
Littleton (2-0) faces its first road test of the young season, playing at Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday at 4. Colebrook (0-2) hosts Lin-Wood on Thursday at 4.
LISBON 1, GROVETON 0: In Groveton, Hayden Thorton scored the game’s lone goal 21 minutes into the second half to propel the Panthers.
Brian Cavanaugh was credited with the assist after delivering a corner kick which Thorton headed in for the eventual game-winner.
Panther Kamryn Ferrala earned the clean sheet in goal, picking up nine saves.
Lisbon (2-0) will host Profile in its home opener on Wednesday at 4. Groveton (0-2) will get a crack at Profile a few days earlier when they host the Patriots on Friday at 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 3, COLEBROOK 1: In Littleton, Addison Hadlock and Lauryn Corrigan each had a goal and an assist and the Crusaders broke free in the second half to earn the home victory.
Emerlyn Frias scored unassisted to give LHS a 2-1 lead and Corrigan added an insurance goal later on.
Hayley Rossitto scored the Mohawks’ lone goal.
“Kaitlyn Illacqua had a great game,” Crusader coach Joe Hertel said. “She is a rock in the back. She’s the sweeper and team captain. She has definitely done a great job building team.”
The Crusaders (2-0) are at Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday. The Tribe (0-2) hosts Lin-Wood for their home opener on Thursday.
GOLF
LITTLETON TAKES SECOND: At Bethlehem Country Club, the Crusaders narrowly fell to Prospect Mountain, 61-56; Inter-Lakes had 28 points.
Littleton’s Gavin Lewis scored 20 points, as did Prospect Mountain’s Spencer Therrien, earning the pair match medalist honors.
Using each team’s top four scorers, the Littleton scorers joining Lewis were Braden Lewis (14), Charlie Daine (12) and Joe Woodson (10).
Littleton will hit the course again on Wednesday at Hopkinton at 3:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, HOPKINTON 3 (OT): In Hopkinton, the Spartans scored all three of their goals in the second quarter, including two from Abbie McCusker, while playing to a tie with the defending Division III champion Hawks.
Hopkinton’s Emma Brock scored with two minutes left in the first quarter off a shot that ricocheted off the post.
McCusker tied things up with a deflected goal of her own, this one hitting off a defender before going in. Teammate Adri Dami tallied two minutes later off a strong shot from the top of the circle.
McCusker’s second goal came after Victoria Whitcomb carried the ball down the left side of the field and passed to Marjorie Young, who used a reverse stick to save the ball from going out the end line. Young then found McCusker for the score.
“It was a beautiful goal,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said.
Hopkinton’s Anika Hudels-Hal scored two unanswered goals to tie the game at three and into extra time.
“The overtime saw both teams with some scoring opportunities,” LaBounty said. “Averey Harris had a big save to keep the Spartans in the game.”
Harris had seven saves while counterpart Carissa Muller made nine. White Mountains outshot Hopkinton 15-12. The Hawks lost eight players to graduation last season.
“We missed the aggressive circle play of Sophie Marceau today,” LaBounty said. “Lots of opportunities in front of the net and we didn’t get the shots off. Marjorie Young played well and Abbie used great skills to move the ball down the field.”
The Spartans (1-0-1) will square off with Littleton on Tuesday at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.