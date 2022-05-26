Thursday H.S. Roundup: Handful Of Hilltoppers Advance To Day 2 Of State Tennis Tourney

BURLINGTON — Two singles players and two doubles teams from St. Johnsbury Academy are playing on the second day of the 2022 Vermont high school state individual tennis championships in Burlington.
Bernardo Barrios and Frederik Heineking will compete in Friday’s third round while the doubles teams of Agustin Gil and Javier Berenguer and Forster Goodrich and Brandon Liddick will play in the quarterfinals.
Barrios beat Burr and Burton’s Luis Vilanova 6-0, 6-2 in th round of 32 and Heineking advanced past Middlebury’s Aidan Chance via forfeit (illness).
Barrios will play Burlington’s August Rinehart and Heineking will tangle with Burlington’s Will Downey.
Hilltopper Jorge Trade bested North Country’s Ian Applegate 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 in the round of 64 before falling to Nathan Kim of Brattleboro 6-2, 6-0 in the second round.
Round of 16
Goodrich and Liddick beat Mt. Mansfield’s Ebbe Longsreth and Kai McKennedy 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarters while Gil and Berenguer topped Vihit Gupta and Will Bradley of South Burlington 6-3, 6-2.
The Gil/Berenguer pairing will play Brattleboro’s Naylor/Taggard while Goodrich/Liddick will meet Colchester’s Fitzgerald/Towle for a berth in the final four.
On the girls side, St. J’s Mary Fowler defeated South Burlington’s Ella Maynard 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 32 before falling to South Burlington’s Sage Bennett 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16. Fellow Hilltopper Skylar Bodeo-Lomickey lost to South Burlington’s Izzy Partillo in three sets in the round of 32 — 3-6, 7-5, 11-9.
BASEBALL
HAZEN 3, LYNDON 1: In a season-ending matchup of top teams in Hardwick, the Wildcats scored their three runs in the second inning and made it stand behind Tyler Rivard’s complete game.
He pitched a six-hitter with five strikeouts. Lyndon’s Whit Steen was almost as good, going five innings allowing five hits, fanning eight and walking three.
“Very impressed with Whit as he settled in and competed after the second inning that got away from us,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “A ball went through the legs of our outfielder and two runs scored as a result.”
Tyler Davison went 2-for-3 with an RBI in helping the Wildcats to a final record of 13-2. The Vikings end at 13-3, their three losses coming in their last five games. Austin Wheeler was 2-for-4 off Rivard, while Trevor Lussier and Chevy Bandy each had doubles.
“All of their hits came in the first two innings. Offensively, we were flat,” Wheeler said. “Good game to learn from going into playoffs.”
Both the Vikings in D-II, and the D-III Wildcats, will have home games in the first round of next week’s playoffs.
ESSEX 6, ST. J 0: In St. Johnsbury, each team collected five hits, but their Hornets made their count in a four-run third inning to spoil the Hilltoppers’ senior day.
Gabe White and Andrew Goodrich combined on Essex’s five-hitter with seven strikeouts. The Hornets (10-5) benefitted from five Academy errors.
Colby Garey-Wright, Luke Stone and Will Fowler went two innings each for St. J (4-11). Tyler Holm had a double in the loss.
WILLIAMSTOWN 13, DANVILLE 2 (6): On senior day in Danville, the Bears took one on the chin in their regular-season finale.
“Not a momentum builder heading into playoffs,” coach Nick DeCaro said. “Didn’t hit, pitch or play defense at a high enough level today. We’ve got a lot to work on if we want to make a run” in D-IV playoffs that begin next week. The Bears (6-8) will be on the road for their first game, he added.
The Blue Devils improved to 6-7.
Prior to the game the Bears honored seniors Julian Birch, Dillon Brigham, Logan Goodwin, Tyson May, Joe Schlesinger, and Nicco Sianni.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 13, ESSEX 0 (5): In St. Johnsbury, winning pitcher Delaney Rankin allowed two hits in five innings with seven Ks, and was equally tough at the plate (3-for-4, double, HR, five RBI) as the Hilltoppers rolled the Hornets on senior day.
Kyara Rutledge also went yard with three RBI while Adriana Lemieux was 3-for-3 with two RBI for St. J (10-5). Essex dipped to 9-5.
The Academy concludes the regular season at home Saturday with Mt. Mansfield.
LYNDON 22, PEOPLES 1: In Morrisville, the Vikings have one game left to complete an undefeated season after a five-inning rout. It will be Saturday at home with Spaulding, who the Vikings beat 19-0 earlier this season.
Natalie Tenney had a double, homer and four RBI for LI (15-0). Jaydin Royer added three hits and Kadienne Whitcomb two. Both players had two RBI.
Ashleigh Simpson gave up three hits and fanned four in the circle.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 6, BISHOP BRADY 4: At Bishop Brady, starter Ciera Challinor pitched three innings and allowed one run while reaching base all four times and scoring three to guide the Spartans.
The Spartans take an 11-5 record into their season finale Friday with Belmont.
DANVILLE 25, WILLIAMSTOWN 0: In Williamstown, Zoe Crocker had her third 4-for-4 game this season as the Bears generated their runs on nine hits, drawing a high number of walks.
The D-IV champs (10-2) wrap up the regular season with a Saturday game at BFA-Fairfax.
NORTH COUNTRY 19, BURLINGTON 5: In Burlington, Jenna Laramie pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Falcons in their regular-season finale.
At the plate, Rileigh Fortin and Cece Marquis (each 3-for-5), Allie Pillsbury (3-for-6) and Abby Bathalon (2-for-3) provided plenty of offense.
The Falcons (6-10) await VPA playoff seedings.
