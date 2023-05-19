Thursday H.S. Roundup: Hazen Handles Harwood On The Diamond; SJA Boys Nipped At NVAC 9/10 Meet
Hazen catcher James Montgomery tags out a Harwood baserunner during the Wildcats’ 9-3 win in a Vermont high school baseball clash in Hardwick on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

HARDWICK — Jadon Baker was a tough out at the plate and Lyle Rooney kept Harwood batters quiet on the hill as Hazen continued its winning ways with a 9-3 baseball victory in Hardwick on Thursday.

Down a run after one, the Wildcats kept it cool and scored twice in the first two innings before letting a four-run fourth create some breathing room.

