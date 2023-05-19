Thursday H.S. Roundup: Hazen Handles Harwood On The Diamond; SJA Boys Nipped At NVAC 9/10 Meet

HARDWICK — Jadon Baker was a tough out at the plate and Lyle Rooney kept Harwood batters quiet on the hill as Hazen continued its winning ways with a 9-3 baseball victory in Hardwick on Thursday.
Down a run after one, the Wildcats kept it cool and scored twice in the first two innings before letting a four-run fourth create some breathing room.
Baker went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. James Montgomery (run) also had a triple as part of his 2-for-2 outing and Rooney (1-for-3, run) knocked in a pair.
Rooney went the distance for Hazen, fanning eight Highlanders along the way.
Hazen (11-1) drew 10 walks as a team.
The Cats are back in action Saturday at Randolph.
MMU 3, SJA 1
In Jericho, Owen Pinaud pitched a complete-game gem, allowing three hits, one run and fanning nine to help send the Hilltoppers to a third straight defeat.
James Ripley delivered an RBI while Langdon Hazen added a triple in the win.
Jason Mitchell Jr. pitched well for the Hilltoppers, allowing three runs on five hits with five Ks and six walks in six innings.
Taishiro Yamoka stopped Pinaud’s shutout bid with a seventh-inning home run.
The Cougars (9-3) scored a run in the second, third and fourth innings.
The Hilltoppers (5-8) host South Burlington on Saturday.
SPAULDING 8, NORTH COUNTRY 3
In Barre, a sixth-inning three-run home run by Zack Wilson broke open a close game as the Falcons put forth a strong effort against one of the state’s top teams.
Wilson finished with four RBIs while teammate Averill Parker (2-for-3, double) racked up three. Aiden Madison (double, RBI) had a 3-for-3 day.
Cole McAllister pitched four innings (four Ks, run, three hits) in the win and went 2-for-4 with three runs at the dish.
Joe Leblanc was 2-for-3 with a run for NCU, which dips to 5-7.
The Falcons will host Thetford on Saturday.
WMR 13, GILFORD 1 (5)
In Gilford, Karter Deming pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in the five-inning victory, leading the Spartans to their fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games.
Deming and Brayden Shallow belted home runs while going 3-for-4 while Rob Breault finished with three hits for the winners.
WMR (11-2) face Gilford again Friday, this time on the road.
SOFTBALL
COLCHESTER 5, NORTH COUNTRY 2
In Newport, the Lakers locked up the Falcons on senior day.
Jenna Laramie pitched a complete game in the loss, striking out five with five hits and four walks.
Abby Bathalon went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored.
NCU (6-6) hosts Burlington on Monday.
GILFORD 16, WMR 4
In Gilford, Ava Simpson’s first-inning two-run homer had the Spartans sitting pretty, but wasn’t enough as they dropped one on the road.
Simpson’s knock scored Kaitlyn Wheeler for an early 2-0 lead. Gilford got its turn in the bottom half of the inning and wasted no time, scoring 10 runs on nine hits and three White Mountains errors.
Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham and Emma Simpson both reached via bunt in the third and came around to score off a hit by Jaylin Bennett and a Tara St. Cyr sac fly.
“Defensively, we tightened up in innings 2-4, allowing zero runs,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Emma Merrill was strong in center field and Ava and Emma Simpson controlled the left side of the infield during those innings. Ciera Challinor is back defensively and made some key plays at first.”
Bennett and Alexis Hicks had two hits apiece; Hicks also picked up the loss in the circle.
Gilford scored six runs on six hits in the bottom of the fifth — after being held scoreless since the first — and ended the game on a two-run home run.
WMR (3-11) welcomes Woodsville on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
BURLINGTON 7, SJA 0
In Burlington, the undefeated Seahorses swept all singles and doubles matches. The Hilltoppers were without their No. 1 and No. 5 singles players and everyone had to move up the lineup.
Despite the loss, coach Sayarath noted that Angela Meraz Cardenas at No. 1 had strong performances in the second set, but she ended up losing the set and the match in a deuce or deciding point to her opponent Gussie Guyette.
The Hilltoppers (5-6) will join the boys team and the community for The Rankin Dedication of the Kiwanis Courts this Saturday at 10 a.m. Then, they will travel to play Colchester on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Singles: Gussie Guyette def. Angela Meraz Cardenas 6-0, 7-5; Georgia Wool def. Sofia Limoges 8-0; Lulu Barr-Brandt def. Ivy Pavick 6-2, 6-2; Aoife Crainich def. Valeria Garza 8-5; Maren Lindstrom def. Irene Martinon Serrano 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Martina Mosso and Ella Lipkin def. Regina Rebello and Valentina Belleza 6-4, 6-1; Gaby Schulman and Leighton Guyette def. Victoria Gutirrez and Gracie Lawrence 8-3.
TRACK & FIELD
SJA BOYS SECOND AT NVAC 9/10 CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Essex, the Hilltopper boys came within half a point of winning the NVAC 9th & 10th grade championship meet.
SJA (125) fell to Essex, which scored 125.5. Essex also won on the girls side.
MMU (95), Peoples (76) and South Burlington (66.5) rounded out the boys top five.
Peoples (105) was the closest to touching the Essex girls (201.25), followed by South Burlington (70), Montpelier (56.5) and Colchester (48). St. Johnsbury placed eighth with a score of 33.25.
“We set a lot of PRs as they got to compete against others in their age group,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “The girls had a tougher time but set many PRs as well.”
SJA’s Wilder Thomas had an impressive day, winning the 200m (23.63 seconds) and 300 hurdles (42.85) in personal best times while placing second in the 110 hurdles (17.02) and third in the 100 (11.80).
Isaac Lenzini was second in the 3,000 (9:54.27) and Ricardo Salinas third in 300 hurdles (44.96). Luke Bostic placed second in triple jump (11.03m), just ahead of Hilltopper teammate Cooper Barter (10.81). Bostic was also third in long jump (5.53).
The SJA relay team of Ari Leven, Brennan O’Farrell, Evan Windrow and YiFan Lu earned second in the 4x800 (9:25.71) and Emmet Cusack, Lu, Lenzini and Gideon Pearson were third in the 4x400 (4:07.66).
Faith Lawton was second in the 300 hurdles (55.76) and Macy Moore grabbed third in the 3,000 (12:57.06) to pace the SJA girls.
Clare Stephenson, Moore, Abigail Gerhardt and Ruth Krebs placed third in the 4x800 (11:55.94).
