ST. JOHNSBURY — Like they have all season, the St. Johnsbury seniors delivered.
This time, on their special night.
Fritz Hauser (10 points), Sam Begin (eight), Cole Banks (seven) and Murphy Young (five) compiled all but three of the team’s points as the Hilltoppers rallied in the fourth quarter, then held their breath in the final second to pull off a 33-32 thriller over visiting Rice on Thursday in a matchup of Division I’s top two teams.
Down 33-31, Rice star Sharif Sharif was fouled on a corner 3 attempt with 0.9 seconds left and had three foul shots to win the game. He missed the first, hit the second, then his game-tying free throw attempt rimmed out before St. J celebrated its eighth straight win and a season sweep of the Green Knights.
The victory at Alumni Gymnasium helped the Hilltoppers secure the No. 1 seed for the D-I tournament that begins next week.
“I thought our seniors were tremendous,” St. J coach Ben Davis said. “Calm and confident in the late game situations, continuing to make big plays as a team.”
In a low-scoring contest in which both teams took their time on offense, Rice scored the game’s first nine points. St. J worked the rest of the night trying to claw back.
The Green Knights led 21-13 midway through the third, but Hauser flushed a breakaway dunk and followed with an offensive putback that led to a 6-0 St. J spurt. Rice regained a 28-22 cushion with 6:35 to go in the fourth before the Hilltoppers surged.
Begin sparked the rally with a 3 and Hauser finished a steal off the full-court press to tie the game 28-all with 4:54 to go. A Hauser hook shot then gave St. J its first lead of the game 30-28.
Rice’s Daniel Bogre, who finished with eight points, scored at the rim to make it 30-all. Begin answered by making a foul shot to put the Academy up 31-30. Young then calmly buried two free throws with 8.8 seconds left to make it 33-30.
St. J then chose to foul Sharif to avoid a possible game-tying 3, and sent him to the line for a one-and-one. His first shot made the score 33-31. His second missed the mark, but in the tussle for the rebound, the ball went off of St. J and Rice got possession with another shot to tie or win with 6.4 ticks to go.
The Green Knights then found Sharif for a corner 3 attempt, but senior Colby Garey-Wright was whistled for a foul and that gave Sharif three shots and a chance to win.
He missed twice and Rice missed a shot at avenging an earlier 20-point loss to the Hilltoppers.
Sharif, who was shadowed all night by Garey-Wright, finished with 12 points. He was 6 of 12 at the foul line.
“Another hard-fought, tough win,” Davis said. “Our team continues to grind it out, even when things aren’t going our way in stretches. The first quarter was a struggle, but we absorbed the punch and continued to fight back on both ends.”
St. J celebrated its eight seniors, including Tim Tremblay, Garey-Wright, Young, Begin, Banks, Patrick Keenan, Hauser and manager Jacob Silver before the game.
The Hilltoppers visit Brattleboro on Saturday at 1 to conclude the regular season.
NOTE: Former St. J 1,000-point scorer Tristen Ross was on hand in a surprise appearance to help celebrate Garey-Wright’s senior night.
RM (14-3): Bogre 4-0-8, Blanchard 3-0-9, Sharif 2-6-12, Bessette 1-0-3. Totals: 10-FG 6-12-FT 32.
SJ (15-1): Nathan Clay 1-0-2, Colby Garey-Wright 0-1-1, Murphy Young 1-2-5, Sam Begin 3-1-8, Cole Banks 2-3-7, Fritz Hauser 4-2-10. Totals: 11-FG 9-13-FT 33.
RM 14 4 7 7 — 32
SJ 7 6 6 14 — 33
3-Point FG: R 6 (Blanchard 3, Sharif 2, Bessette); S 2 (Young, Begin). Team Fouls: R 12, S 13. Fouled Out: R, Blanchard.
LYNDON 55, LAKE REGION 29: In Lyndon Center, Evan Sanborn pumped in 20 points and Chevy Bandy added 14 in their last regular-season home game and the Vikings outscored the Rangers 23-0 in the third quarter en route to the win.
Carter Montgomery led Lake Region with 14 points while Connor Ullrich added eight.
“Our best whole game performance of the year,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said.
Lyndon seniors Aiden Bogie, Chevy Bandy, Evan Sanborn and Mason Sylvester were honored on senior night. It was their regular-season finale. The Vikings will fall between seeds 13-16 when the Division II brackets are released on Monday.
Lake Region is at Randolph in its finale on Saturday at 2:30.
LR (1-17): Carter Montgomery 4-6-14, Aidan Poginy 1-0-3, David Piers 0-1-1, Charlie Thompson 1-0-3, Connor Ullrich 3-0-8. Totals: 9-FG 7-12-FT 29.
LI (4-16): Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Cam Berry 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 1-0-3, Evan Sanborn 8-3-20, Aiden Bogie 2-0-5, Zach Hale 4-0-8, Chevy Bandy 6-2-14. Totals: 23-FG 5-6-FT 55.
LR 7 6 0 16 — 29
LI 14 11 23 7 — 55
3-Point FG: LR 4 (Poginy, Thompson, Ullrich); L 4 (Williams, Lussier, Sanborn, Bogie). Team Fouls: LR 7, L 13.
WINOOSKI 67, DANVILLE 50: In Danville, the visiting Division III Spartans showed the form that’s made them 18-1 this season. Point guard Trevon Bradley had 28 points and left a big impression on the Indians.
“Quick as anything – totally unselfish ballplayer, he can shoot the long ball, got the soft touch, if you collapse on him he’ll dish off,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “He’s not cocky or arrogant at all, he helps kids up off the floor – he’s just a great kid.”
The Bears were better this time than their first game with the Spartans, especially junior Christian Young. “It was 44-9 at the half of the first game,” Brigham noted. “Christian held their McIver kid to two points tonight. He had 23 on us the first game. McIver was really playing hard tonight. Chris was a monster defensively.”
The Spartans scored eight unanswered points in the final minute of the first half, a pivotal turn of events, Brigham noted.
There are no huge disappointments overall, Brigham emphasized. “This is such a great group of kids – I’d coach them into summer if I could.”
The Bears take a 14-5 record into their regular-season finale, a Saturday game at Peoples.
WHS (18-1): Trevon Bradley 12-1-28, Surma 7-2-17, McIver 1-0-2, Benoit 2-0-4, Johnson 3-4-10, Bennett 2-0-4, Bourgeois 1-0-2. Totals: 28-FG 7-11-FT 67.
DHS (13-6): Louie Palmieri 3-0-6, Anthoni Guinard 1-0-2, Andrew Joncas 4-2-13, Christian Young 2-7-11, Dillon Brigham 7-0-16, Anthony Raymond 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 9-10-FT 50.
WHS 18 18 13 18 — 67
FHS 9 7 19 15 — 50
3-Point FG: W 4 (Bradley 3, Surma); D 5 (Joncas 3, Brigham 2). Team Fouls: W 15, D 15. Fouled Out: D, Palmieri.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 56, TWINFIELD 35: In Wells River, all six Bucks seniors scored on senior night, including Evan Dennis’ game-high 15, as the Bucks strengthened their hold on fourth place in Division IV.
It was the final regular-season home game for Blue Mountain seniors Tanner Winchester, Cam Dennis, John Dennis, Evan Dennis, Ethan Gilding, Cooper Ingerson and Jacob Dube.
Ahead of next week’s playoffs, the Bucks finish out with a Saturday 11 a.m. game at Oxbow.
“We could be one of the few teams with 20 games this year,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said.
TU (8-11): Russell 1-0-3, Medose 3-4-11, Moran 1-0-2, Alexander 1-0-2, Roberts 3-3-11, Stewart 3-0-6. Totals: 11-FG 7-9-FT 35.
BM (15-4): Tanner Winchester 3-0-7, Evan Dennis 7-1-15, Hayden Carle 1-0-2, Cam Dennis 2-0-5, John Dennis 4-0-9, Ethan Gilding 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 2-0-4, Cooper Ingerson 3-0-6, Jacob Dube 1-0-3. Totals: 24-FG 1-8-FT 56.
TU 3 12 10 10 —35
BM 17 15 18 6 — 56
3-Point FG: T 6 (Russell Medose, Roberts 2, Stewart 2); B 7 (Winchester, E. Dennis 3, C. Dennis, J. Dennis, Dube). Team Fouls: T 6, B 12.
NORTH COUNTRY 53, ENOSBURG 37: In Newport, seniors Austin Giroux (18) and Cayde Micknak combined for 35 points as the one-loss Falcons tightened their grip on first place in D-II going into their regular-season finale Saturday at noon at home with Missisquoi.
Giroux had a dunk in the fourth quarter, part of a strong 18-6 finish from North Country. He also finished with 11 rebounds and five blocks.
“The team showed a lot of heart tonight playing in the second of back-to-back games and three games in four days,” NC coach John Gunn said. “It was obvious early that our legs looked a little tired, but as the game went on our energy went up. Austin’s steal and dunk with 20 seconds left in the third gave was a huge lift along with the energy that erupted in the gym. The fans were fantastic and just what we needed going into the fourth quarter. How nice it is for the boys playing in front of a large home crowd that is passionate for their Falcons.”
EHS (10-7): Robtoy 1-0-2, Antillon 2-2-6, Archambault 2-0-4, Gleason 4-1-11, Howrigan 4-0-9, Combs 1-1-3, Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 4-5-FT 37.
NC (17-1): Cooper Brueck 3-0-6, Ian Applegate 2-0-4, Cayde Micknak 7-3-17, Austin Giroux 8-1-18, Brayden Pepin 2-4-8. Totals: 22-FG 8-14-FT 53.
EHS 13 5 13 6 — 37
NC 11 10 14 18 — 53
3-Point FG: E 3 Gleason 2, Howrigan; N 1 (Giroux). Team Fouls: E 14, N 8.
HAZEN 52, RANDOLPH 36: In Randolph, Jadon Baker (game-high 14) and Tyler Rivard accounted for half their points as the Wildcats locked up the second seed in Division III.
Hazen took a 37-17 halftime lead and wasn’t threatened after that. The Cats finish second to Winooski (18-1) and await the start of next week’s playoffs.
HU (15-4): Aasha Gould 2-0-6, Jadon Baker 6-2-14, Xavier Hill 3-1-8, Carter Hill 4-0-8, Tyler Rivard 5-2-12, Lincoln Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 7-10-FT 52.
RU (5-12): Higgins 1-0-2, Davignon 2-0-5, Hanford 1-0-3, West 2-2-6, Tucker-Shepherd 0-2-2, Andrew Lewis 7-1-15, Ferris 1-0-3. Totals: 14-FG 5-9-FT 36.
HU 19 18 6 9 — 52
RU 8 9 14 6 — 36
3-Point FG: H 1 (X. Hill); R 3 (Davignon, Hanford, Ferris). Team Fouls: H 11, R 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.