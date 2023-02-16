ST. JOHNSBURY — Kerrick Medsose netted 16 points, while Aidan Brody and Rex Hauser each chipped in 10 as St. Johnsbury used a fast start to knock down visiting BFA-St. Albans 59-51 on Thursday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.

Kape Clements broke out with nine points for the Hilltoppers, who avenged an earlier 67-65 loss to the Bobwhites. St. J and BFA are the fourth- and fifth-rated teams in Division I.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.