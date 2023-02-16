ST. JOHNSBURY — Kerrick Medsose netted 16 points, while Aidan Brody and Rex Hauser each chipped in 10 as St. Johnsbury used a fast start to knock down visiting BFA-St. Albans 59-51 on Thursday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Kape Clements broke out with nine points for the Hilltoppers, who avenged an earlier 67-65 loss to the Bobwhites. St. J and BFA are the fourth- and fifth-rated teams in Division I.
SJA built an early 23-12 after the opening frame and held off the visitors. There were a combined 52 free-throw attempts.
“We had a strong start offensively tonight and battled through some tough stretches and foul trouble. We had contributions up and down the lineup. Kape Clements was big on both ends of the floor.”
The Hilltoppers host South Burlington on Saturday at 2:30.
BFA (9-7): Earl 4-3-13, Hughes 5-0-10, L. Howrigan 4-2-10, Richards 2-2-6, G. Howrigan 0-2-2, Stygles 3-4-10. Totals: 18-FG 13-22-FT 51.
SJA (11-6): Rex Hauser 3-3-10, Harry Geng 1-1-3, Kerrick Medose 4-7-16, Patrick Hallett 1-0-2, Will Eaton 2-0-6, Aidan Brody 3-4-10, Cam Ely 1-1-3, Kape Clements 3-3-9. Totals: 18-FG 19-30-FT 59.
BFA 12 9 16 14 — 51
SJA 23 9 11 16 — 59
3-Point FG: B 2 (Earl 2); S 4 (Hauser, Medose, Eaton 2). Team Fouls: B 21, S17. Fouled Out: B, Richards.
NORTH COUNTRY 43, MOUNT MANSFIELD 33: In Jericho, Cooper Brueck and Jorden Driver scored 11 points apiece to help the Falcons run their win streak to 11 games and spoil the Division I Cougars’ senior night.
North Country built a 12-5 first-quarter lead and closed out strong with a 17-12 fourth.
Haidin Chilafoux (eight) and Hayden Boivin combined for 15 points.
North Country is at Vergennes on Monday.
NCU (16-2): Cooper Brueck 4-3-11, Brayden Pepin 2-0-4, Jorden Driver 4-3-11, Haidin Chilafoux 3-1-8, Hayden Boivin 3-1-7, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 8-10-FT 43.
MMU (9-9): Leamon 2-0-4, Weinstein 1-1-3, Pinaud 1-0-3, Hamilton 3-0-7, Johnston 4-3-11, Lerner 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 4-9-FT 33.
NCU 12 7 7 17 — 43
MMU 5 8 8 12 — 33
3-Point FG: N 1 (Chilafoux); M 2 (Hamilton, Pinaud). Team Fouls: N 11, M 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LYNDON 55, OXBOW 29: In Bradford, Brooke’lyn Robinson had a career night, torching the Olympians for seven 3s and 35 points as the Vikings secured a home playoff game with a victory in their regular-season finale.
The high-scoring junior guard had 20 points by halftime as LI took a 28-14 lead to the break. She finished with 10 field goals and hit 8 of 9 foul shots.
“Brooke’lyn showed why she is one of the best shooters in the state,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “Thirty-five in a little over three quarters.”
Molly Smith finished with 10 points while Ary Parker added six for the victors.
“All of the girls played with great poise,” Berry said. “Oxbow is a class team and will do well in the playoffs.”
LI (11-9): Brooke’lyn Robinson 10-8-35, Delaney Raymond 1-0-2, Molly Smith 3-2-10, Ary Parker 3-0-6, Molly Renaudette 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 10-11-FT 55.
OU (11-9): L. Ellsworth 1-0-2, M. Ellsworth 5-4-14, Fuller-Penatar 1-1-3, Simmons 1-0-2, Swift 2-0-4, Koslowsky 0-1-1, Beans 1-1-3 . Totals: 11-FG 7-15-FT 29.
LI 15 13 18 9 — 55
OU 6 6 12 5 — 29
3-Point FG: L 9 (Robinson 7, Smith 2). Team Fouls: L 11, O 10.
LAKE REGION 43, SPAULDING 37: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney dropped 20 points as the Rangers scored a key victory in a matchup of the third- and fifth-ranked teams in Division II.
Madison Bowman added eight points in the tight battle, as Lake Region avenged an early-season 43-36 defeat to the Tide while closing out the regular season with a confidence-boosting victory.
SHS (16-4): Roberge 4-1-10, Keel 1-1-3, Elliot 3-0-6, Young 1-0-2, Giariello 2-2-6, MacAuley 3-4-10. Totals: 14-FG 8-11-FT 37.
LRU (13-7): Maddie Racine 2-0-5, Sakoya Sweeney 10-0-20, Madison Bowman 3-2-8, Lillian Fauteux 0-2-2, Alyssa Butler 1-4-6, Dayna Knights 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 8-16-FT 43.
SHS 16 2 7 12 — 37
LRU 12 9 7 15 — 43
3-Point FG: S 1 (Roberge); L 1 (Racine). Team Fouls: S 17, L 10. Fouled Out: S, MacAuley.
MILTON 55, DANVILLE 41: In Milton, Laci Potter heated up for a career-high 32 points but the Bears dropped one on the road.
Potter hit 11 field goals, four triples, and was 6 of 8 at the foul line.
Marlie Bushey netted a team-high 23 points to pace BFA, which used a strong second quarter to lead 26-20 at the break.
“Extremely proud of our effort on both ends tonight,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “Huge minutes from everyone and they played until the final whistle. We can take this energy and effort into the postseason.”
Danville visits BFA-Fairfax on Saturday for its last regular-season game.
DHS (8-11): Laci Potter 11-6-32, Kai-Li Huang 0-1-1, Myah Morgan 1-0-2, Lauren Joncas 1-0-2, Sadie Young 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 7-10-FT 41.
MHS (12-7): Rutherford 3-0-7, Mason 2-2-6, Edwards 1-0-2, Ferrar 3-0-6, Bushey 11-0-23, Hensley 2-1-5, Williams 2-0-4, Tomesi 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 3-6-FT 55.
DHS 16 4 11 10 — 41
MHS 14 12 12 17 — 55
3-Point FG: D 4 (Potter 4); M 2 (Rutherford, Bushey). Team Fouls: D 8, M 11.
