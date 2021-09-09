NORTH HAVERHILL — Woodsville junior Jackson Horne took medalist honors in a three-team golf match at par-36 Blackmount on Thursday.
Horne had five pars and finished with 21 points using the Stableford scoring system, helping Woodsville to the team win. The Engineers (54 points) outscored Littleton (30) and Newport (1).
Woodsville’s Mike Hogan and Anna McIntyre and Littleton’s Gavin Lewis finished in a three-way tie for second with 11 points apiece.
Woodsville is at Newport on Monday at 4. Littleton is at Hillsboro on Tuesday at 3:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
KEARSARGE 4, LITTLETON 0: In Littleton, four different Kearsarge players tallied in the opening half and the visitors rolled to a shutout win.
Makenna Reed made 18 saves for the Crusaders (1-2), who host Franklin on Friday at 4.
