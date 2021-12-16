Thursday H.S. Roundup: Jones, Hilltoppers Soar At Randolph

RANDOLPH — Senior Lizzy Jones swept all four events (vault, bars, beam and floor) to earn the all-around win in St. J’s season-opening team gymnastics victory on Thursday night.
Hilltopper teammates Anna Cushing and Zoe Glentz Brush took second and third in the all-around.
Lydia Hall, an independent from Hazen who trains and travels with St. J, placed second on beam with an 8.3 and fourth in all-around.
The Hilltoppers make their home debut at Kingdom Gymnastics on Thursday at noon.
All-Around: Lizzy Jones, SJ, 35.150; Anna Cushing, SJ, 30.50; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJ, 30.05; Lydia Hall, Hazen, 28.90.
Vault: Jones 8.5; Cushing 8.05, Glentz Brush 7.85.
Bars: Jones 8.6; Glentz Brush 7.1; Cushing 6.7.
Beam: Jones 9.15; Hall 8.3; Glentz Brush 8.0
Floor: Jones 8.9; Cushing 7.5; Kiki Kenyon, Randolph, 7.2.
GIRLS HOOPS
PEOPLES 41, DANVILLE 29: In Morrisville, Shelby Wells had 15 points to pace the Wolves.
Colleen Flinn paced Danville with 14 points.
“Extremely proud of our effort tonight on defense. Much improved from the other night,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “Need to clean up the turnovers and work on seeing the whole floor. A good measuring stick for us early in the season, we’ll use this game to make the improvements and adjustments going forward. We finished the game strong and worked hard until the final buzzer.”
The Bears (formerly the Indians) take a 1-1 record into their next game Tuesday at Enosburg.
DANVILLE (1-1): Allie Beliveau 1-1-3, Colleen Flinn 5-4-14, Ava Marshia 2-1-5, Sadie Young 0-1-1, Zoe Crocker 2-2-6. Totals: 10-FG 9-19-FT 29.
PEOPLES (3-0): Josie Simone 4-1-9, Shelby Wells 5-5-15, Morgan Reeve 2-0-5, Ariana Keene 2-0-4, Mychaela Watson 2-0-4, Emma Courtemarche 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 6-13-FT 41.
DHS 6 6 4 13 — 29
PA 10 10 9 12 — 41
3-Point FG: P 1 (Reeve). Team Fouls: D 13, P 17.
RICE 43, LAKE REGION 38: In Orleans, the host Rangers and Rice Green Knights played a close game, but Elyse MacDonough’s 14 points led the way for the visitors.
Sakoya Sweeney’s 13 topped Lake Region, which led 23-21 at halftime but could not stay in front of the tough Division I foe. Lake Region takes an 0-2 record into its next game Thursday at South Burlington.
“Much better night than our showing over the weekend,” Rangers coach Joe Houston said. “If we keep trending like this we will be in good shape.”
RICE (2-0): Ava MacDonough 3-0-7, Elyse MacDonough 6-1-14, Carrie Berke 5-0-11, Kelli Ceplicki 1-1-3, Akira Haji 1-2-4, Riley Rowell 2-0-4. Totals: 18-DG 4-FT 43.
LAKE REGION (0-2): Maddie Racine 0-1-1, Sakoya Sweeney 6-0-13, Erica Thaler 2-0-5, Liris Haney 3-1-7, Maya Auger 3-1-8, Alyssa Butler 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 3-FT 38.
RM 11 10 12 10 — 43
LR 10 12 7 9 — 38
3-Point FG: R 3 (A. MacDonough, E. MacDonough, Berke); L 3 (Sweeney, Thaler, Auger). Team Fouls: R 15, L 13.
BOYS HOOPS
HAZEN 64, RANDOLPH 54: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard dropped 23 points as the Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the sixth annual Dave Morse Classic.
Xavier Hill and Carter Hill combined for 27 points in the win. Levi West had 22 in the loss.
Hazen will play Williamstown in the championship game Friday night at 7. The Blue Devils nipped Lamoille 62-59. The consolation game at 5:30 will feature Randolph and Lamoille.
