The unbeaten St. J Academy gymnastics team shined in primetime on Thursday night.
Senior Lizzy Jones earned the all-around title as the Hilltoppers upended perennial powerhouse Champlain Valley 131.65-128.4 in an evening high school gymnastics clash at Kingdom Gymnastics.
Jones won bars, was second in vault and beam and took third on floor exercise to earn the all-around win with 36.35 point, edging runner-up Ruby Opton of Champlain Valley (34.7).
Zoe Glentz Brush finished fourth in the all-around for St. J, which stayed unbeaten at 5-0.
The Hilltoppers started on vault turned in their highest team score on that event for the season to kick start their night.
“We crushed vault, which was a great way to start the meet,” SJ coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Anna Cushing, Brush and Katy Noonan all hit their personal best of the season with scores of 8.8, 8.75, and 8.5, respectively.
The team scores on all four events were close:
Vault: SJ 35.1, CV 34.1;
Bars: SJ 30.3, CV 29.5;
Beam: SJ 32.85, CV 31.0;
Floor: SJ 33.4, CV 33.8.
“I knew our team had the potential to really compete with CVU but the Redhawks are always a strong team. This was a close one,” McCarthy said. “I’d even venture to say it was an upset. We knew what they have been scoring and what we had to do. The team has been focusing on this meet and it paid off.”
St. J also excelled on bars with Jones, Glentz Brush, Noonan and Sabrina Lamar all earning their best scores of the season.
Cushing, who consistently performs a beautiful floor routine, did so again tonight to earn second place with a solid 9.0 and Aniela Thompson also contributed to the overall team score on floor to keep the scores close, McCarthy added.
The Hilltoppers host South Burlington on Thursday at 7 o’clock.
All-Around
Lizzy Jones, SJ 36.35; Ruby Opton, CV 34.7; Kayla Meegan, Lamoille 34.2; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJ 34.1
Vault
Meegan 9.55; Jones 9.05; Anna Cushing, SJ 8.8
Bars
Lizzy Jones 9.65; Warner Babic, CV 8.4; Zoe Glentz Brush 7.95
Beam
Opton, 9.35; Jones 8.75; Glentz Brush 8.7
Floor
Meegan 9.1; Cushing 9.0; Jones and Opton 8.9
GIRLS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 42, LISBON 30: In Woodsville, Leah Krull had 13 points and the Engineers overcame Sara Brown’s second straight triple-double for Lisbon.
“We dug ourself a hole again in the second quarter,” Panthers coach Brent Covill said. “If we could get out of this bad habbit, we would be right there. Sara Brown had 18 points, 10 boards and 10 steals. Kendal Clark played a great game defensively and had nine boards. We are very close to putting it all together.”
Engineers coach Tori Clough liked what she saw after her team went to a 5-2 record. “We did a better job defensively in the second quarter holding them to three points,” she said. “Leah, our point guard, handled their full-court press and set up our offense well. We got a ton of second-chance looks on offensive rebounds and we were able to withstand their run late in the third into the fourth quarter to pull out the win.”
Woodsville hosts Littleton Wednesday, while the Panthers host Colebrook on Thursday. Both games are at 5 p.m.
LRS (2-6): Kaitlyn Clark 1-0-2, Sara Brown 8-1-18, Kiley Hill 1-0-3, Tori Jellison 0-2-2, Kendal Clark 1-3-5. Totals: 11-FG 6-18-FT 30.
WHS (5-2): Maddie Roy 3-2-10, Eliza Wagstaff 2-0-5, Emily Farr 3-3-9, Mackenzie Kingsbury 2-0-5, Leah Krull 5-0-13, Jaylah Hogue 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 5-7-FT 42.
LRS 8 3 13 6 — 30
WHS 18 8 10 8 — 42
3-Point FG: L 2 (Brown, Hill); W 6 (Roy 2, Krull 2, Wagstaff, Kingsbury). Team Fouls: L 12, W 16.
SNOWBOARDING
JAY PEAK MEET: North Country and Lake Region kicked off the season with a giant slalom meet Wednesday at Jay Peak.
The Falcons’ Dylan Willey out-shredded 45 others in winning the Boys 1 competition, in a two-run combined time of 56.31 seconds. North Country had two other top-10 finishers in Elliott Goff (sixth, 64.06) and Van Reardon (eighth, 65.62). Lake Region’s Chris Hockridge was 13th, in 70.67.
Willey also won the Boys 2 contest, with Michael and Wright fifth and sixth
The Falcons had two top-10 boarders in Girls 1, in Maeve Wright (sixth, 72.77), and Alexandra Michael (seventh, 73.53) among 23 boarders.
The Falcons will be in Stowe on Wednesday for their next meet.
TEAM SCORES
Boys Competition One
1. Woodstock’ 2. North Country; 3. Lake Region; 4. MVU; 5. South Burlington; 6. BFA; 7. Richford
Girls Competiton One
1. Woodstock; 2. South Burlington; 3. North Country; 4. BFA
Boys Competiton Two:
1. Woodstock; 2. North Country; 3. Lake Region; 4. MVU; 5. BFA; 6. South Burlington; 7. Richford
Girls Competiton Two
1. Woodstock; 2. South Burlington; 3. North Country; 4. BFA