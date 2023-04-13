WELLS RIVER — Heartbreak last spring, Joy this spring.
Third-ranked Blue Mountain had its season ended earlier than expected on its home field a year ago, suffering a 7-3 loss to sixth-seeded Richford. Thursday night, the two teams met again — on the same field but with a different result.
Tied nine-all in the bottom of the ninth, and following two successful BMU steals, senior Lauren Joy’s walk-off hit lifted the Bucks to a dramatic 10-9 season-opening victory.
Joy finished 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and six stolen bases. Kyra Nelson (double, RBI, run), Felicity Sulham (run, two steals), Gabby Houghton (run, RBI) and Maya Christy (two runs, two steals) each recorded multi-hit games.
Nelson was credited with the win in the circle, going the distance while throwing 166 pitches over nine innings. She scattered 12 hits, walked five and struck out six.
BMU (1-0) hosts Woodsville on Saturday.
ST. JOHNSBURY 5, SPAULDING 1: In Barre, Cassidy Kittredge pumped in seven strikeouts over seven innings and Kaia Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double in the Hilltoppers’ season-opening win.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere went 1-for-2 with a double for St. J.
Spaulding’s Camille Marineau also went the distance in the circle, giving up eight hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts. Sage Johnson went 2-for-3 in the loss.
SJA (1-0) plays at Hartford on Wednesday.
NEWFOUND 18, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Whitefield, the Spartans dropped to 0-2 at the expense of the Bears.
Emma Simpson went 2-for-2 for White Mountains, which next plays Saturday at Bishop Brady.
BASEBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 10, NEWFOUND 0: In Whitefield, Karter Deming threw five innings of no-hit ball on the mound while going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate in the Spartans’ shutout win.
Rob Breault and Brayden Shallow each put together 2-for-3 nights and Gavin Holcomb recorded his first varsity hit and RBIs.
White Mountains (2-0) is at Inter-Lakes on Monday.
LITTLETON 23, MOULTONBOROUGH 2 (5): In Littleton, Kyle Fuentes belted a home run and added three RBIs while Blake Fillion (3-for-4, double, two runs) and Bode Belyea (2-for-3, three runs) each had four RBIs in the Crusaders’ rout.
Littleton led 15-0 after two innings.
Ross Kelly (three runs) and Grady Hadlock (two runs) each had two hits and two RBIs. Cam Cook added three RBIs in the win and JP Perez scored three runs, each time reaching base after being hit by a pitch.
Kelly was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits in as many innings while striking out six with no walks.
The Crusaders (2-0) head to Lin-Wood on Friday.
PITTSBURG 9, PROFILE 6: In Bethlehem, a late Patriot rally couldn’t make up for a lackluster first inning as Profile picked up its first loss of the season.
Pittsburg scored six runs in the first — four of which came via bases-loaded walks to Joshua Nunes, Gio Luciano, Caleb Umlah and Damien Jaimes. Joey Cristoforo (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs) and Drew Petitte 2-for-4, RBI, run) also had RBI singles in the inning.
Coen Mullins paced the Pats’ offense, piecing together a 2-for-3 effort that included and double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Austin Hostetter threw five innings, giving up three runs and eight walks while striking out nine in the win. Danny Burnell went three innings for Profile, giving up eight runs (three earned) and seven walks while striking out eight.
Profile (1-1) welcomes Woodsville on Monday.
SPAULDING 10, ST. JOHNSBURY 0 (5): In Barre, Dylan Bachand (five Ks, two walks) delivered five innings of one-hit ball as the Tide shut down the Hilltoppers.
Spaulding raced to a 3-0 lead after one and then scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the victory.
Danny Kiniry (3-for-4), Cam Burke (2-for-3, two RBIs), Mason Keel (1-for-2, double, two RBIs), Zack Wilson (1-for-2, double) and Trevor Arsenault (2-for-3, RBI, three runs) led the way in the win.
Rex Hauser went 1-for-2 for St. J.
Jason Mitchell picked up the loss, allowing six hits, four runs and two walks over three innings.
SJA (0-1) has Rutland at home on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 14, RICHFORD 4 (5): In Wells River, Evan Dennis (2-for-3, home run, double, two RBIs) and Kason Blood (2-for-2, double, triple, three runs, two steals) paced the Bucks’ offense in a win over the Falcons.
Cam Roy added a triple and scored twice, Keegan Frigon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Owen Murray (2-for-2) and Kris Fennimore each had a double and two RBIs.
Blue Mountain jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one and used a commanding seven-run second inning to take control for good.
Ricky Fennimore picked up the win on the mound for Blue Mountain, going three innings while allowing two runs and striking out seven. He added a double and two RBIs at the plate.
BMU (1-0) welcomes Woodsville on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.