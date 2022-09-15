Thursday H.S. Roundup: Klark, Hall Pace Bears To Shutout Win
Danville players celebrate Lilli Klark's, third from right, first-half goal during a 3-0 win over Twinfield in Danville on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

DANVILLE — Lilli Klark and Lilah Hall each had a goal and an assist as the Bears shut out Twinfield in a Division IV girls soccer battle on Thursday.

Klark struck first in the 23rd minute off an Elizah Abetti pass then Sloane Morse pushed the lead to 2-0 eight minutes later on an assist from Hall.

