Thursday H.S. Roundup: Klark, Hall Pace Bears To Shutout Win

DANVILLE — Lilli Klark and Lilah Hall each had a goal and an assist as the Bears shut out Twinfield in a Division IV girls soccer battle on Thursday.
Klark struck first in the 23rd minute off an Elizah Abetti pass then Sloane Morse pushed the lead to 2-0 eight minutes later on an assist from Hall.
Hall then struck in the 80th minute, Klark assisting.
Leah Klark (three saves) earned the clean sheet while Ida Astick recorded six stops for the Trojans, who took eight less shots (13-5).
“Our fullbacks did a great job of helping us stay on offense today,” DHS coach Spencer Morse said. “The few times that Twinfield kicked the ball behind our backs, our goalie was aggressive coming out and shutting down any chance before it developed.
“Our possession game was in great form today.”
Danville (2-2) plays at Hazen on Saturday at 11.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 5, NEWFOUND 3: In Whitefield, senior forward Josie DeAngelis scored twice and had three assists while Emma Simpson had two goals as the Spartans notched their first win of the season.
WMR built a 4-0 lead on goals from DeAngelis, Ayanna Ronish and Simpson (two) the held off the Bears down the stretch.
Rylee Barney scored all three second-half goals for Newfound, which trailed 5-1 before getting two back in the 60th and 65th minutes. Addy Kenison had seven saves in the win.
“All around great play from White Mountains,” Spartan coach Stephen Welch said. “Reece MacFarland played well in the midfield and Lilly Ingerson provided a spark off the bench.
WMR (1-4) host St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 1, LIN-WOOD O: In Lincoln, Coby Youngman scored in the 66th minute off a feed from Nick Hickey as the Engineers escaped with a win.
Woodsville (3-1) is at Blue Mountain on Saturday at 1.
MASCOMA 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Canaan, the Royals scored with under 10 seconds to play off of a free kick to stun the Spartans.
Down 1-0, Rob Southworth tallied on a feed from Ethan Ramsay in the 71st minute to bring WMR even at 1-all.
Trevor Armstrong had saves in the loss.
The Spartans (0-6) host Colebrook on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 6, MILTON 1: In Milton, Delaney Raymond delivered a hat trick as the Vikings rolled to their third straight win.
Molly Smith, Chelsea Ott and Sarah Tanner rounded out the scoring. Milton got on the board late in the game.
Freshman Taylor Ott and junior Megan Hubbard split time in goal for LI.
Lyndon (3-0) is at Montpelier Saturday at 10.
SPAULDING 5, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, Ava Bouchard stopped 19 shots but it wasn’t enough in the Tide’s shutout win.
Ruby Harrington (assist) and Hannah King each scored twice. Isabella Bevins scored and assisted and Ashley Morrison had an assist.
“Spaulding is very fast and aggressive,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “They played very well.”
North Country (1-2) welcomes St. Johnsbury Monday night at 4:30.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 6, LITTLETON 0: In Whitefield, Abbie McCusker had three goals and Ciera Challinor added three assists as the host Spartans cruised to the win.
White Mountains jumped to a 3-0 first-quarter lead thanks to goals by Marjorie Young, McCusker and KaYa Kwen-Tamo. McCusker then scored once in the third and once in the fourth and Madison Savoy added the final tally late in the game.
WMR outshot Littleton 24-2. Makenna Read had 15 saves for the Crusaders and Kadyn White and Averey Harris (one save each) teamed up for the shutout.
“Good overall team effort,” Spartan coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “KaYa is key on the left post, ready to knock anything in. Marjorie Young is working hard and seeing the field well. Ciera takes opportunities to switch fields which ultimately helps the passing game. The team is playing well together, making purposeful passes and recovering on defense. It’s nice to see things coming together.”
White Mountains (2-2-2) plays Tuesday at Winnisquam at 4. Littleton heads to St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.