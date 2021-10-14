Thursday H.S. Roundup: Lemay, McKee Guide Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Moultonborough Panthers girls soccer team was 9-1 earlier this month.
Then the Panthers ran into the big three of the North Country.
Bre Lemay and Lauren McKee each had a goal and assist in the second half to lead the Littleton Crusaders to a 2-0 win in their final regular-season home game. LHS improved to 12-2-1 while the Panthers fell to 9-4 with their third straight loss, losing in their previous two games to Woodsville (11-1-1) and Profile (12-1).
The Crusaders finish out their schedule on Monday at 1:30 at Groveton.
FIELD HOCKEY
SPAULDING 3, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, the host Vikings encountered a buzzsaw in the Tide, who improved to 9-2-1. “Tough game today, Spaulding is a fast team,” Vikings coach Jen Patridge said. “[Goalie] Emma Newland did her best as always with 26 saves.”
Lyndon takes a 2-4-1 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. home game with Milton.
U-32 1, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In East Montpelier, the host Raiders made Morgan Ribolini’s goal at 10:16 of the third period stand up as they moved to a 9-1-1 record.
Maddy McGillivray made 11 saves, to 21 for Falcons freshman Ava Bouchard.
“It was a heck of a game. It was Ava’s best game by far, with a lot of stick saves,” Falcons coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “Sophomore Amelia Larson and senior Libby Prue had phenomenal games. We lost 3-0 the first time we played U-32, such an improvement today. Our skills have definitely gotten better.”
Next for the Falcons (5-6), a Saturday 2 p.m. game at St. Johnsbury.
BOYS SOCCER
PEOPLES 1, LYNDON 0: In Morrisville, Oliver Nigro scored three minutes in, and the teams battled scorelessly in the remaining 77 minutes. The Wolves (8-3-1) pressured Lyndon goalie Nick Matteis into 20 saves. Chandler Follansbee had six for Peoples.
The Vikings take a 3-8 record into Monday’s game at Hazen.
LITTLETON 7, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In Littleton, sophomore Joelvy Perez was a force of one with three goals and three assists as the Crusaders busted open a 1-0 halftime score with five goals in 11 minutes early in the second half.
Mike Hampson (two assists), Grady Millen (assist), Logan Poulton and Ross Kelly also scored as Littleton went to an 8-6 record going into Friday’s 3:30 game at White Mountains.
Moultonborough’s goal came on a penalty kick in the 61st minute when they were trailing 6-0.
Sophomore goaltender Kyle Fuentes made two saves for LHS.
