ST. JOHNSBURY — Stinging the ball early and often, St. Johnsbury Academy drilled Oxbow 24-2 Thursday, improving to 2-0.
“Our offense hit from top to bottom with multiple players having more than one hit, which really set the tempo for the game,” Hilltoppers coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Taking advantage of seven errors and six walks, SJA made sure of the outcome behind the hitting of Kaia Anderson (triple, two RBI), Adriana Lemieux (double, two RBI), Delaney Rankin (double, triple, four RBI), Lillian Kittridge (double, two RBI) and Brooke Choiniere (two doubles, two RBI).
Kittredge allowed just two hits in the winning effort.
Saturday’s Colchester game has been postponed, so the Hilltoppers next play at Burlington Thursday at 4:30.
LYNDON 19, OXBOW 7 (6): In their home opener in Lyndon Center, Isabelle Priest and Molly Smith tore the cover off the ball for the Vikings.
Priest had five singles with an RBI while Smith went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Emma Newland (2-for-3), two RBI) belted a home run and Jaydin Royer pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Next for the Vikings, a Saturday 11 a.m. home game with Lake Region.
DANVILLE 27, NORTHFIELD 5 (5): In Northfield, the visiting Bears opened defense of their D-IV title with a romp over the Marauders. Danville had eight hits and capitalized on early-season jitters by the hosts.
“Lot of walks - and cold too,” coach Paul Remick said in opening his 38th season guiding Danville. A 15-run third inning did the trick. Colleen Flinn scattered four hits and fanned five from the mound.
Next for the Bears, is a Saturday 11 a.m. game at Blue Mountain Union.
BASEBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY ACADEMY 12, HARTFORD 4: The Hilltoppers scored four in the opening frame and added six in the fourth to win their home opener.
Rex Hauser, Will Fowler and Luke McCormick led the SJA offense with two hits each. Fowler knocked in three RBIs and scored twice. Teammate Fritz Hauser also had three RBIs.
Tyler Holm fanned nine over six innings of work to secure the win. He also scored three times to help his own effort.
The Academy improves to 2-0 and hosts Colchester on Saturday at 11 a.m.
BMU 11, THETFORD 3: In Thetford, Blue Mountain Union went to 2-0 behind the pitching of starter Evan Dennis (four IP, four hits, seven strikeouts, two runs) and reliever Owen Murray (two IP, one hit, one run). Dennis was key at the plate too, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Teammate Hayden Carle also went 2-for-3.
Down 2-0, BMU scored three runs in the fourth, and four more in the fifth to take control. The Bucks pulled a 4-6-3 double play with runners at second and third to escape the fifth inning.
The Bucks host Danville Saturday at 11 a.m.
LYNDON 20, OXBOW 0: In Lyndon Center, Viking Austin Wheeler went ballistic. The junior went five-for-five, hit for the cycle and finished with two doubles.
LI improves to 2-0 going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game with Lake Region.
LITTLETON 12, GROVETON 1 (5): In Groveton, the Crusaders’ Grady Millen pitched a complete-game one-hitter, fanning seven. The game ball went to sophomore Bode Belyea, who was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
LHS brings a 2-1 record into its home opener on Monday with Lisbon.
DANVILLE 7, NORTHFIELD 3: In their season opener in Northfield, Danville’s Jonn Morgan and Dillon Brigham each went 2-for-4, and Joe Schlesinger went five innings for the win, fanning five and allowing five hits. Each team had six hits on the day.
“Boys worked really hard today, proud of the effort,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “For the first game, there was a lot of good baseball out there. A few things we need to work on improving as the season moves along, but overall the effort, energy, and hustle were there. Defense made the plays we needed to, we got some timely hits, and Joe and [relief pitcher] Hunter Horne did a nice job on the mound.”
The Bears next visit Wells River for a Saturday 11 a.m. game with Blue Mountain Union.
BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 6, MOULTONBOROUGH 2: In Bethlehem, the Patriots won their third match in four days, and look to make it a clean sweep of the week Friday at home with Trinity, their third match in three days.
Singles: 1. Kobe Toms, P, def. Clinton Sousa 8-6; 2. Sam White, P, def. Gavin Marchand-Correia 9-7; 3. Adam Bell, P., def. Ryan Finnegan 8-1; 4. Satchel Miller, P, def. Riley Haskins 8-4; 5. Quincey Burger, P, def. Marcus Jones 8-0. Doubles: 1. Sousa/Marchand-Correia def. Toms/White 8-2; 2. Bell/Miller def. Finnegan/Haskins 8-1; 3. MA won.
GIRLS LAX
SJA 14, MT. ANTHONY 11: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers’ Keating Maurer, Maren Nitche and Avery Tomczyk each had four goals, and Maurer assisted on three others in an offensive explosion. Elyse Allard scored six goals for the Patriots.
Sophia Shippee and Maggie Zschau also scored for the Academy, which takes a 2-1 record into Friday’s 4:30 p.m. match at Essex.
