LITTLETON — The potential road to the Division IV finals just got a little shorter for the third-seeded Crusaders after picking off No. 14 Lin-Wood 15-2 in the opening round of the New Hampshire Division IV baseball tournament.
Littleton scored 12 of its runs in the second and third innings.
JP Perez (three runs, two steals) and Kyle Fuentes each had two hits and two RBIs to pace the offense. Juan Hernandez scored three runs and Cam Cook (two hits, RBI) and Grady Hadlock both crossed twice.
The Crusader lineup also saw Blake Fillion and Bode Belyea (double) knock in two runs apiece.
Winning pitcher Ross Kelly (three innings, four hits, two runs, two Ks) and Reece Cook (two innings, hit, strikeout) teamed up on the hill for Littleton, which improved its season mark to 15-2.
“[Both] threw well on the mound and our defense was outstanding,” LHS coach AJ Bray said.
Littleton will host No. 11 Mascenic (9-8) on Saturday for a shot at the semifinals, in what will be the two squads’ first meeting this spring.
No. 9 WOODSVILLE 4, No. 8 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 2
In Dover, Jack Boudreault had a pair of doubles and scored twice and Jackson Horne punched out seven across 5 1/3 innings as the Engineers survived on the road in the opening round of the New Hampshire Division IV baseball tournament.
Horne scattered four hits and allowed two earned runs in the win. Mike Hogan struck out two in a hitless and scoreless relief effort.
Woodsville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but saw that gap shrink to just a run by the second. The visitors tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Cam Davidson was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI and Jayden Greene had a double and two RBIs.
Woodsville (10-7) will be at No. 1 Gorham (16-1) for quarterfinal action on Saturday afternoon. The Engineers lost 8-2 when the two teams met on May 13.
DIVISION III
No. 3 WHITE MOUNTAINS 4, No. 14 NEWFOUND 1
In Whitefield, Ethan Heng produced a two-run double to help lead the Spartans into the quarterfinals.
Following a failed squeeze attempt, Heng connected to plate a pair of runs to give White Mountains the lead. Brayden Shallow helped preserve that lead with a home run-robbing catch soon after.
Karter Deming, Noah Covell and Rob Breault shared duties on the mound and combined to allow just two hits.
“Good pitching, timely plays and hitting,” WMR coach David Deming said. “Was an unorthodox game for us as I kept all pitch counts low and each pitcher only had a couple innings to work.”
White Mountains (15-2) sets its eyes on No. 6 Conant (13-4), a quarterfinal date that will take place at home on Saturday. The two ball clubs did not meet during the regular season.
TRACK & FIELD
RANGER GIRLS FIFTH AT D-III CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Manchester, Heather Alexander (javelin), Isabella Hanover (long jump) and Justin Young (high jump) each were crowned individual state champions as the Ranger girls placed fifth and the boys seventh at the Division III track and field championships.
Alexander won javelin with a throw of 31.4 meters, Hanover took long jump with a 4.85 result and Young claimed high jump at 1.82.
White River Valley was crowned champions for the girls and Thetford took home the hardware on the boys side.
WRV compiled a score of 174, followed by Thetford (100), Bellows Falls (66), Woodstock (57) and Lake Region (48).
Thetford led the way with 122 points, beating out Windsor (68), Randolph (54), Woodstock (52) and BFA-Fairfax (51). Lake Region (41) finished seventh.
Paige Currier leaped to a third-place finish in triple jump (9.81 meters) while Brooklyn Hinton (27.65) and Madison Bowman (26.50) finished fourth and fifth in discus.
Hannah Badertscher grabbed a pair of fifth-place results in high jump (1.37) and 100 hurdles (18.91 seconds).
The 4x100 team of Indie Haney, Willa Robb, Bowman and Hanover was third with a time of 54.26.
Both the 4x400 (Alexander, Badertscher, Bowman, Robb) and 4x800 (Ava Carbonneau, Charlie Edlund, Emma King, Emma Bergeron) took fifth with times of 4:45.52 and 12:29.50, respectively.
For the LR boys, Adler Lahar earned a runner-up finish in javelin with a throw of 41.9 and teammate Charlie Thompson was fifth at 35.4. Lahar also placed third in the 400 at 54.60 seconds and Thompson was third in pole vault (3.37).
Thomas Hinton ran to a fifth-place finish in the 1,500, coming in at 4:42.40. Hinton was also part of the 4x400 team, alongside Thompson, Luc Oliver and Lahar that finished fourth (3:50.77).
