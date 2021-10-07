LITTLETON — Littleton and Woodsville, both battling for a top-four Division IV girls soccer playoff seed, ended in a 3-3 draw in a hard-fought battle Thursday at Norton Pike Field.
The game ended after the first overtime period because of darkness
Bre Lemay scored twice and Josie Bryant once for Littleton (10-2-1), which led 2-1 at halftime but fell behind 3-2. Lemay scored the equalizer with 12 minutes to go on a feed from Julianne Bromley. Bryant and Lemay also notched assists.
Woodsville (9-1-1), which won the first meeting with Littleton, 3-2, struck first on a Paige Smith goal Thursday. Down 2-1, the Engineers got goals from leading scorers Leah Krull and Maddie Roy (Brianna Youngman assist) to go up 3-2.
Woodsville hosts Gorham and Littleton is a Colebrook on Tuesday.
PROFILE 3, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In Bethlehem, Elaina DeMaggio, Madison McLaren and Makenna Price all tallied as the Patriots earned the regular-season sweep against one of the contenders in Division IV.
Sophie Bell and Mya Brown added assists for Profile, which built a 3-0 lead and handed the Panthers (9-3) their second straight loss (MA lost to Woodsville on Monday).
Kiara Eveleth tallied for the Panthers in the 59th minute.
Annabelle Mullins and Morgan Presby each had two saves for Profile (11-3). Moultonborough’s Gracy Boucher saved 14.
“We played a very good possession game and moved the ball well, Patriots coach Kevin Fraser said. “Today was definitely one of our stronger games. The game had tremendous playoff implications with Moultonborough right behind us in the standings.”
The Patriots host Groveton on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 3, LITTLETON 0: At Remich Park, Cam Tenney-Burt had a hat trick, his third goal of the day giving the senior forward his 100th career point.
His milestone goal came with 14 minutes left in the game on a dish from Nathaniel Chumbes.
Tenney-Burt’s unassisted goal gave the visitors a 1-0 lead before half. His second, on a feed from Coby Youngman, put WHS up 2-0.
The Engineers (8-2-1) are at Lisbon on Wednesday. The Crusaders (6-6) are at Colebrook on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
GILFORD 3, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Whitefield, freshman Livi Keenan scored three times in three minutes in the second quarter as the Eagles foiled the Spartans.
Averey DeFosse had a good day in goal with 19 saves on 22 shots.
“Outside of those minutes in the second quarter, the girls battled hard,” WM coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “The defense made great adjustments in the second half, which saw Adri Dami going to the ball and taking effective free hits. Jackie Young provided a great spark off the bench.”
The Spartans are at Laconia on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
CRISSMAN, BOUTIN WIN AT SKI HEARTH FARM: Elisha Crissman won the boys race in 20 minutes, 2 seconds and Mya Boutin won the girls event in 29:13 to power a Woodsville individual sweep at a three-team meet at Ski Hearth Farm in Franconia.
Following Crissman were Profile’s Isaac Reeder (21:33) and Emery Young (21:43), Garrett Emery of Woodsville (23:35) and Lin-Wood’s Mihalis Sourgiadakis (25:08).
Trailing Boutin were Gineva Proulx of Profile (29:34), Anna Harvey of Lin-Wood (29:34) and Profile’s Sophie Eddy (30:19) and Mac Craig (32:27).
GIRLS GOLF
FALCONS FOURTH, HILLTOPPERS FIFTH AT STATE: In Dorset, The tandem of Kaylie Porter and Grace McDonald struck again for Division I Burr and Burton as the Bulldogs took first-place honors back to Manchester for the second consecutive year in the Vermont high school girls golf state championship on Thursday.
Porter, who shot a 16-over par 88 at Dorset Field Club, was the D-I medalist for the winning Bulldogs team in 2020.
Mount Mansfield freshman Namo Seibert edged Porter by one shot for this year’s top individual honors with a 15-over par 87.
North Country took fourth behind Cora Nadeau (100, tied for sixth place) and Cecelia Marquis (116, tied for 11th). St. J was fifth at 243 with scores from Charlotte Ng (117, 13th) and Emily Chen (126, tied for 17th).
In D-II Northfield captured first place in the team competition. U-32’s Paige Oakes’ 25-over par 97 earned her the individual state championship.
H.S. Girls Golf Championship Results
Dorset Field Club
(Par 72)
Division I
Medalist: Namo Seibert, Mount Mansfield, 87
Burr and Burton (187): Kaylie Porter 88, Grace McDonald 99.
Champlain Valley (206): Ryan Sleeper 100, Megan Rexford 106.
Essex (210): Ashley Stempek 94, Jillian Del Trecco 116.
North Country (216): Cora Nadeau 100, Cecelia Marquis 116.
St. Johnsbury (243): Charlotte Ng 117, Emily Chen 126.
Missisquoi (247): Abby Paquette 111, Kirby King 136.
BFA-St. Albans (268): Ashley Seymour 121, Ruby Dasaro 147.
——
Division II
Medalist: Paige Oakes, U-32, 97
Northfield (213): Paige Moorby 101, Taylor Baroffio 112.
U-32 (215): Paige Oakes 97, Allie Guthrie 118.
Rice (227): Taylor Moulton 99, Grace Marroquin 128.
Fair Haven (237): Mercedes Cathcart 115, Maddie Egan 122.
Otter Valley (269): Elena Politano 109, Anna Lee 160.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, BFA-ST. ALBANS 2: In St. Albans, the Vikings picked up their sixth win after prevailing in another five-set thriller (25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-13).
A number of Lyndon players made key contributions. Spencer Johns had 20 assists, eight kills and two big blocks in the deciding fifth set, turning back sure points for the opposition. Max McClure chipped in 16 kills and nine assists. Alvaro Bertran had seven service aces and several digs and hustle plays to keep points alive for the Vikings.
Sullivan Davis turned his best all-around performance with four kills, three blocks and two service aces in the pivotal fourth set. Nick Matteis and Evan Sanborn played excellent defensively with all-around play in what was a balanced attack for the Vikings.
Playing well for the Bobwhites were Seth Richards, Ethan White and Nathan Parent.
Lyndon (6-3) hosts Essex on Tuesday night at 6:30.
