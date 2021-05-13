Thursday H.S. Roundup: Lussier Goes Yard, Vikings Sink Olympians

BRADFORD — Trevor Lussier (3-for-4, HR, three runs, four RBI) and Dylan Miller (3-for-4, double, RBI) led an 11-hit barrage as the Lyndon Vikings defeated Oxbow 11-1 on Thursday.
Cam Berry joined in the offense going 2-for-4 with an RBI, while on the mound, Dylan Dwyer and Chevy Bandy silenced the Olympians on two hits and five strikeouts while issuing seven walks. Each team committed two errors.
It made the surging Vikings 6-1 going into their Saturday 11 a.m. home game with Lake Region (4-4). LI defeated the Rangers earlier this season.
LAKE REGION 16, LAMOILLE 6: In Orleans, Shane Stevens went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI as the Rangers won their third straight and fourth in five outings.
Connor Ullrich added a pair of doubles and Gabe Gardner had two hits and a RBI in the win. LR scored 13 runs combined in the second and sixth frames.
“I was proud of how the boys kept battling with two outs,” Ranger coach Shawn Perron said. “Our pitchers did a great job of just throwing strikes and letting our fielders make the plays.”
LR visits Lyndon on Saturday at 11.
PEOPLES 9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Morrisville, the Wolves scored four runs in the third inning keyed by a solo home run, handing the BMU Bucks their first loss of the season. “We faced fantastic pitching, the best we’ve seen all year,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “It was good for us, something we’ll carry forward. Evan [Dennis] pitched a good game, we just got beaten by a quality team.”
Dennis went 4.2 innings. Peoples got him for eight runs on six hits. He also had nine strikeouts with just two walks. Owen Murray and Ricky Fennimore relieved Dennis. Overall PA had seven hits.
The Bucks were held to four hits, and will take a 7-1 record into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game in Northfield. They defeated the Marauders earlier this season.
SOFTBALL
MISSISQUOI 11, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Swanton, Natalee Harvey gave up five hits and an earned run while fanning 10 to lead the Thunderbirds (7-3).
Hailey Pothier (2-for-4, triple), Jenna Laramie (RBI), Korey Champney (double) and Cece Marquis (double) led the Falcon offense. Laramie allowed four earned runs on 11 hits in the circle.
NC (3-6) heads to Mt. Mansfield on Saturday.
LAKE REGION 19 LAMOILLE 7: In Orleans, Taylor Menard (2-for-5, six RBI) and Maya Auger (2-for-4, double) combined to knock in 10 runs as the Rangers rolled to a home win.
Tyra Scelza (4-for-5, double, RBI), Mariah Bacon (2-for-4, double, triple, two RBI), Anzley Crafts (3-for-4, two RBI), Tessa Patrick (3-for-4) and Caylin Wesoja (3-for-4, steal) also contributed heavily for LR (4-4).
“We consistently hit the ball tonight,” Ranger coach Rick Hudson said. “We had a couple hit off the fence. Maya Auger missed a home run by six inches. Mikayla [Richardson] pitched well. We just need to clean up a few errors and we will be fine. Overall I am so proud of this young team.”
Lake Region heads to Lyndon on Saturday at 11,
BLUE MOUNTAIN 24, PEOPLES 2: Smarting from their loss the previous day, the visiting Bucks took it out on the Wolves in five dominant innings, wrapping it up with 14 runs in the top of the fifth.
Jessica Holmes (double) and Maggie Emerson had two hits each while Jordan Alley and Lauren Joy added a double and triple respectively. BMU drew 18 walks while Emerson held Peoples to one hit with eight strikeouts and five walks.
The Bucks take a 6-2 record into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game in Northfield.
BOYS TENNIS
STOWE 5, SJA 2: In St. Johnsbury, the visiting Raiders dominated singles play beyond top seed Mate Kosco’s straight-sets win over Stowe’s Henry Paumgarten, ending the host’s four-match win streak. Paumgarten’s offspeed approach gave Koszo some trouble in the first set, but once the Hilltopper adjusted and got his groundstrokes in order, it was lights out.
SJA also got a doubles win as second-seeded Riku Momozawa and James Piluso also registered a straight-sets win. The Hilltoppers take a 5-3 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. home match with Mt. Mansfield.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo, SJ def. Henry Paumgarten 6-4, 6-0; 2. TJ Guffey, Stowe def. Jorge Trade, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(6); 3. Nick Daliere, Stowe def. Jose Daniel 6-2, 6-2; 4. Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe def. Alvaro Roldan 6-4, 6-1; 5. JP Marhefka, Stowe def. Elias Tussie 5-7, 6-4, 1-0(3). Doubles: 1. Bowman Graves/Woody Reichelt, Stowe def Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza 6-4, 6-2; 2. Riku Momozawa/James Piluso, SJ def. Will Brochaussen/Jesse Brown 6-1, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
STOWE 7, ST. J 0: In Stowe, the Hilltoppers’ two-match win streak ended on the road. St. J (4-3) hosts Mt. Mansfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Singles: 1. Skyler Graves def. Miwa Ozawa 7-5, 6-3; 2. Natalie Doehla def. Mary Fowler 4-6, 3-6; 3. Charlotte Stevens def. Zhi Hawes 6-0, 6-0; 4. Gabby Doehla def. McKenna Brochu 6-0, 6-1; 5. Olivia Carey def. Sofia Limoges 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Abbie Rice and Annabel Stevens def. Ellie Coyle and Kay Conner 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lucy Andeas and Kace Tillner def. Julia Chadderdon and Dolma Sherpa 6-1, 6-0.
NORTH COUNTRY 5, BFA-ST. ALBANS 2: In St. Albans, the NCU Falcons went to 2-2 on the abbreviated season with a solid all-around performance. “The girls played very well with some very close matches and tough competition,” Falcons coach Liz Bosco said. “Anna Maurice and Grace Elwell (new players) played exceptionally well showing confidence and newly acquired skills.”
Next for the Falcons, a Monday 3:30 match with Spaulding at the Barre City courts.
Singles: 1. Ruthie Petzoldt, N, def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-4, 6-3; 2. Lexi Booth, B, def. Ella Lambert 6-4, 6-4; 3. Marta Potter, NC, def. Jaylin Bedard 7-5, 6-4; 4. Haley Goff, NC, def. Shelley Bechard 6-3, 6-4; 5. Thea Potter, NC, def. Emme Boisvert 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Lyla Roleau/Gienevieve Leclair B, def. Anna Maurice/Grace Elwell 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5); 2. Forfeit BFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.