ST. JOHNSBURY — Lydia Ruggles and Lydia Hall each won two events as St. Johnsbury took the top spot in a three-team meet on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers compiled 120.4 points, beating out Burlington/Colchester, 89.2 and Montpelier 56.25.
Ruggles claimed the top spot in uneven bars and floor exercise to earn the all-around win while Hall won in vault and balance beam.
“Floor and vault tend to be the team’s strongest events,” SJA coach Beverly McCarthy said. “One of our goals tonight was to stay on the beam to help get that event’s score up. We had a lot of falls there during the first two meets. Each fall is a .5 deduction from the score so multiple falls quickly adds up. For those spectators at the meet tonight, they certainly witnessed the SJA team fighting to stay on the beam.
“Lydia Ruggles is a force to watch. She is quietly determined. She’s only a freshman and already one of the top gymnasts in the state. The 120.4 team score was good since we were down a score on bars when one of our athletes had to scratch. The overall team score was supported by Lydia Ruggles, Zoë Glentz Brush, Aniela Thompson, Faith Lawton, Katy Noonan, and Emily Counter.”
The Hilltoppers travel to Champlain Valley next Friday for a 7:45 meet. McCarthy noted that CVU has scored similarly to St. J thus far so a close, exciting matchup is likely.
All-Around: Lydia Ruggles, SJA 35.5; Lydia Hall, Hazen, 34.15
Vault: Hall 8.85; Ruggles 8.65; Olive Estrin, Twinfield.
Uneven Bars: Ruggles 9.0; Kasey Haggerty, BC 7.4; Hall 7.2.
Balance Beam: Hall 8.9; Ruggles 8.4; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJA 8.1.
Floor Exercise: Ruggles 9.45; Hall 9.2; Estrin 9.15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LYNDON 44, HARWOOD 33: In Lyndon Center, Brooke’lyn Robinson supplied 22 points to power the Vikings past the Highlanders.
Lyndon led 27-19 at halftime.
Aryonna Parker scored seven points and Molly Smith added six for LI.
“It was a really hard-fought win against a very good team that is well coached,” Vikings’ coach Eric Berry said. “Brooke’lyn was phenomenal. They were all over her and she found a way to lead us. Molly Smith hit some big shots early and the team defense was tremendous.”
Lyndon plays at Spaulding on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Division II semifinal.
LI (3-3): Brooke’lyn Robinson 10-0-22, Emersen Mitchell 1-0-3, Delaney Raymond 1-1-4, Molly Smith 2-0-6, Aryonna Parker 2-2-7, Molly Renaudette 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 5-9-FT 44.
HU(3-3): Rundle 0-1-1, McKay 3-0-8, Lilley 1-1-3, Nelson 4-5-13, Parrish 1-2-4, Lapointe 1-0-2, Young 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 9-16-FT 33.
LI 15 12 10 7 — 44
HU 11 8 7 7 — 33
3-Point FG: L 7 (Robinson 2, Mitchell, Raymond, Smith 2, Parker); H 2 (McKay 2). Team Fouls: L 14, H 14. Fouled Out: H, Lilley.
LAKE REGION 53, U-32 28: In East Montpelier, Sakoya Sweeney scorched the Raiders for 26 points as the Rangers rolled to a road win.
Sweeney drained four triples and had all her points through the first three quarters. Maddie Racine helped out with eight points and Keira Quintal had six.
LR was up 28-13 by halftime.
“Our defense really had them rattled in the first half and we created some nice open looks that let us build a lead and get some quality minutes from a lot of different girls,” Rangers’ coach Joe Houston said. “Sakoya was on fire, I think she only missed two shots all night.”
Lake Region welcomes Harwood on Tuesday.
LR (5-3): Maddie Racine 3-2-8, Sakoya Sweeney 10-2-26, Keira Quintal 3-0-6, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Lillian Fauteux 0-2-2, Alyssa Butler 2-1-5, Dayna Knights 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 7-10-FT 53.
U-32 (0-5): Parker 1-1-4, Bansah 1-0-2, Petrella 2-0-5, Flynn 1-0-3, Richardson 7-0-14. Totals: 12-FG 1-3-FT 28.
LR 17 9 12 15 — 53
U-32 7 6 6 9 — 28
3-Point FG: L 4 (Sweeney 4); U 3 (Parker, Petrella, Flynn). Team Fouls: L 8, U 6.
FARMINGTON 46, COLEBROOK 45: In Farmington, Haley Rossitto’s impressive stat line of 28 points, 12 rebounds and six steals was overshadowed as the Mohawks dropped their first game of the season by a point.
Down 37-25 entering the fourth quarter, Rossitto scored 13 points in the final frame to spark Colebrook’s comeback, which ultimately fell short.
Emma McKeage had nine points, Sierra Riff recorded five steals and Ariana Lord tallied five points and nine rebounds for the Mohawks.
Madison Ricker led Farmington with 20 points and Makayla Lafame had 10.
Colebrook looks to get back on track when Littleton visits on Tuesday.
CA (5-1): Haley Rossitto 11-4-28, Emma McKeage 3-2-9, Lexi Santamaria 1-1-3, Ariana Lord 0-5-5. Totals: 15-FG 12-22-FT 45.
FHS (5-3): Ricker 5-8-20, Cocarus 2-0-4, Lafame 4-1-10, Hogan 0-2-2, Prosper 2-1-5, Cardinal 2-0-5. Totals: 15-FG 12-22-FT 46.
CA 6 10 9 19 — 45
FHS 10 18 9 9 — 46
3-Point FG: C 3 (Rossitto 2, McKeage); F 4 (Ricker 2, Lafame, Cardinal). Team Fouls: C 18, F 19. Fouled Out: C, Riff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.