LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Vikings withstood a late rally by the Harwood Highlanders, going on to a 6-5 Division II baseball win Thursday at McDonald Family Field.
Starter and winning pitcher Dylan Dwyer (four innings) and reliever Chevy Bandy combined on a four-hitter with five strikeouts. It was 6-3 going into the top of the seventh when the visitors pressed the issue with two runs, but the Vikings escaped further damage to secure the win.
LI had four errors on the game. None of the three runs Dwyer gave up were earned.
They also had plenty of offense, with Dylan Miller (2-for-4, RBI), Luke Dudas (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Carsen McQuade (2-for-4) all belting effectively. They accounted for six of LI’s eight hits as the hosts roughed up Harwood starter Skylar Platt (3⅔ IP, two strikeouts, three walks, six hits, four earned runs).
The Vikings take a 3-1 record into their Saturday game at North Country (3 p.m.)
SJA 3, RICE 1: In St. Johnsbury, Will Fowler scattered four hits with five walks and four strikeouts as the Hilltoppers went to a 2-5 record going into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game in Brattleboro.
The junior helped himself going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Sophomore Tyler Holm also went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Fowler drove in Holm in the third and fifth innings, and “the Hilltoppers played excellent defense behind Fowler’s pitching,” SJA coach John Lenzini said. Overall the Hilltoppers had five hits.
LAKE REGION 14, DANVILLE 5: In Orleans, Logan Ingalls (two doubles, two RBI, stolen base), Shane Stevens (three hits, two doubles, two RBI, stolen base) and Colby Lafleur (3-for-3, three RBI) keyed the Rangers’ first win of the year.
James Laberge added two hits and two RBI and Riley Blair had a double among his two hits for Lake Region (1-3). Freshman Johnny Piers got his first varsity win, going 3⅔ in relief with six strikeouts.
Jacob Baesemann absorbed the loss for Danville (0-6) while Joe Schlesinger had two hits.
“This was a win that we hope to build off of,” said Rangers coach Shawn Perron. “It was nice to see our bats finally come alive.”
The Rangers host U-32 on Saturday at 4:30. Danville is at Blue Mountain on Tuesday.
LITTLETON 4, BERLIN 1: In Littleton, it was the Grady Millen show as the Crusader junior belted a grand slam home run to account for the Crusaders’ runs, then shut down the Mountaineers (5-2) on the mound with a two-hitter.
Berlin’s lone run, in the first inning, was unearned. Millen’s slam came in the third inning and was LHS’ only hit of the day in the duel between he and J. Dow (seven strikeouts). Millen had three strikeouts.
“Obviously today was Grady’s day. Complete game on the mound and his first career HR,” Crusaders coach AJ Bray said. “Big win for us against a good D-III opponent. It was a win we needed after being humbled Monday at White Mountains. Hopefully, we can gain some momentum from this for the second half of the season.”
Littleton (5-3) plays Gorham on Friday.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 23, HARWOOD 0: In Lyndon Center, Lyndon ace Kelleigh Simpson tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts on just 58 pitches.
Brydie Barton had two hits, including a three-run triple in the first, and Emma Newland, who had two hits and two RBIs, saved the no-hitter in the top of the fifth after running down a fly ball from her second-base position. Jaydin Royer also had two hits and three RBI for the Vikings.
It was the first of three games in three days for LI, which took a 5-0 record into Friday’s game under the lights at Hartford (7 p.m.). The Vikings visit North Country on Saturday at 3 p.m. Simpson had a seven-inning perfect game earlier this season and has led Lyndon to the top of the D-II standings.
ST. J 6, MISSISQUOI 5: In St. Johnsbury, Kyara Rutledge delivered a game-winning single to cap a three-run seventh-inning rally as St. J brought home its third straight come-from-behind triumph. Two of those victories have come in walk-off fashion.
Rutledge also pitched three innings of relief to get the win in the circle for the Hilltoppers (5-2), who have won four straight. Taylor Farnsworth was also clutch, banging a two-run homer and finishing with three RBI. Her fifth-inning blast brought the hosts within 5-3.
Delaney Rankin (double, two RBI) and Lexi Duranleau each had a pair of hits for St. J.
Down 5-3 headed to the bottom of the seventh, Mooney got to first after a passed ball on a strikeout. After getting to second on a sacrifice, she scored on a Farnsworth RBI single. Rankin then drove in Farnsworth with a game-tying RBI single. A Duranleau single (moved to second on a passed ball) left runners on second and third with two out for Rutledge, who knocked in Rankin with a hit through the left side for the game-winner.
St. J is at Brattleboro on Saturday.
DANVILLE 26, LAKE REGION 4 (6): In Orleans, Danville junior Colleen Flinn hooked up with catcher Ava Marshia for a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and five walks as the visitors posted their third straight game with 20-plus runs. Two of those have been versus D-III teams.
“Colleen pitched a heck of a game, and Carlie Beliveau hit the ball hard,” Danville coach Paul Remick said after Beliveau went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. In her first game back, junior Avery Withers was also 3-for-4 with an RBI, while juniors Liza Morse (2-for-3, three runs) and Allie Beliveau (2-for-5, four runs) were also prolific.
The visitors had 14 hits, also taking advantage of eight Lake Region errors and several walks. “We did not hit better tonight but a lot of ground balls. Danville’s defense was good. “They hit us hard but I had my pitcher get hurt and we walked a lot after that,” LRU coach Rick Hudson said.
The Rangers seek their first win Saturday at home at 3 p.m. with U-32. Danville (4-1) visits Blue Mountain (4-1) on Tuesday. They beat the Bucks 5-2 earlier this season.
NORTH COUNTRY 10, CVU 9 (9): In Hinesburg, Hailey Pothier (3-for-4, home run, three RBI), Jenna Laramie (3-for-6, double, three RBI), Korey Champney (3-for-6, home run) and Kyrsten Lathe (3-for-4, two doubles) all had big days as the Falcons scored a nine-inning road win to return to .500.
Allie Lapierre pitched five innings, walking three, fanning two and allowing six hits for a no-decision. Jenna Laramie was the winning pitcher, going four innings and giving up eight hits, two walks and striking out three.
North Country (3-3) hosts Lyndon on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
CVU 6, ST. J ACADEMY 1: In St. Johnsbury, the visiting Redhawks played dominant tennis, sweeping the five singles matches to go to a 2-1 record. The Hilltoppers (2-3) look to return to the .500 mark Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brattleboro.
Singles: 1. Ethan Lisle, CV def. Jorge Trade 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (7); 2. Charlie Mjaanes, CV def. Riku Momozawa 6-4, 6-0; 3. Aiden Greer, CV, def. Jose Daniel 6-4, 6-2; 4. Kobey Pecor, CV, def. Alvaro Roldan 6-0, 7-5; 5. Riley Marchand, CV def. Eduardo Moussali 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: 1. Henry Bijur/Ben Sampson, CV def. Elias Tussie /Jack Jafif 6-4, 6-1; 2. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, SJ, def. Jakob Holm/Collin Adams 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
CVU 6, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Hinesburg, the Redhawks dropped SJA to a 2-2 record. The Hilltoppers’ lone win came when Redhawk top seed Ella Kinney retired trailing 4-0 in the second set after downing St. J top seed Mary Fowler 6-1 in the first set. SJA looks to go back above .500 in its next match Saturday at home at 4:30 with Brattleboro.
Singles: 1. Mary Fowler, SJ, def. Ella Kinney 1-6, 4-0, ret.; 2. Lindsay Beer, CV, def. Zhi Hawes 6-1, 6-1; 3. Cassie Bastress, CV, def. Maggie Anderson 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); 4. Tabi Bastress, CV, def. McKenna Brochu 6-0, 6-0; 5. Erin Fina, CV, def. Sofia Limoges 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Phoebe Henderson/Addie Mauerer, CV def. Ellie Coyle/Kay Conner 6-4, 6-2; 2. Emma Comeau/Eliza Willoughby, CV, def. Julia Chadderdon/Maya Bakowski 6-1, 6-0.
