LYNDON CENTER — Sophomore guard Brooke’lyn Robinson had all of her game-high 19 points in three quarters as the Lyndon girls basketball team went to a 5-1 record with a 59-38 victory over Harwood on Thursday night.
Team captain, senior Kadienne Whitcomb added 12 as LI put up 22 first-quarter points.
“Our girls played great in transition. I was happy with the way we were able to switch defenses,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “We need to clean up the opponents’ offensive rebounding and we will be fine.”
The game, originally schedule to be played at Harwood, was moved to LI.
The Vikings host Spaulding (4-3) Saturday at 12:30.
HU (2-4): Rundle 2-0-4, Ravelin 4-0-9, Nordle 1-1-3, Nelson 5-0-10, McKay 2-0-4, Lapoint 0-2-2, Fuller 0-1-1, Lilley 2-1-5. Totals: 16-FG 5-14-FT 38.
LI (5-1): Isabelle Priest 1-0-2, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-5-12, Hannah Demers 2-0-5, Ella Buckingham 3-0-6, Emma Renaudette 1-0-2, Delaney Raymond 1-0-3, Adrianna Hever 1-0-2, Brooke’lyn Robinson 6-3-19, Olivia Lewis 1-4-6, Molly Renaudette 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 12-20-FT 59.
HU 14 9 7 8 — 38
LI 22 14 13 10 — 59
3-Point FG: H 1 (Ravelin); L 7 Robinson 4, Whitcomb, Demers, Raymond). Team Fouls: H 14, L 13.
KEARSARGE 55, WHITE MOUNTAINS 40: In Whitefield, three Kearsarge players scored in double figures in handing the Spartans their first loss of the season.
The visiting Cougars moved to 4-0. Now 5-1, the Spartans visit another currently-undefeated team, Groveton (4-0), on Monday.
WMR (5-1): Ciera Challinor 2-0-4, Emma Simpson 1-2-4, Olivia Shallow 2-0-5, Jaylin Bennett 1-0-2, Morgan Doolan 5-0-10, Carissa Challinor 2-3-7, Ainsley Savage 4-0-8. Totals: 15-FG 5-16-FT 40.
3-Point FG: W 1 (Shallow); Team Fouls: W 11. Fouled Out: W, Shallow.
BOYS HOOPS
DANVILLE 42, NORTHFIELD 33: In Northfield, the visiting Bears went for 19 points in the fourth quarter to gain their first win of the season. Fifteen of junior Christian Young’s game-high 18 points came in the second half to top the four players who scored for Danville.
“The boys played hard, and mistakes didn’t compound tonight, which was huge,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “Christian was just a beast out there. He got his 18 points in limited minutes, he had early foul trouble.”
Senior Dillon Brigham had nine points in the game, and nine rebounds at the half.
“Dillon ended up with a pile of rebounds, 15 or so,” Brigham noted.
“Anthoni Guinard got us off to a good start in this game, and he was just a bear defensively,” coach Brigham added, noting the sophomore’s two 3-pointers in the first quarter. “We put him on their post player when Christian went out. He was giving away a lot of height and weight; you don’t see many 5-foot-6 guys in the post, but he was just great for us. Northfield is a good team, better than they’ve been in recent years. This game went down to the wire, then we made some layups and free throws.” He also mentioned Louie Palmieri’s solid game.
The Bears’ Saturday game with Peoples has been postponed, coach Brigham said, so Danville’s next game is Tuesday at Blue Mountain.
DHS (1-2): Louie Palmieri 3-1-7, Anthoni Guinard 3-0-8, Christian Young 6-4-18, Dillon Brigham 2-4-9. Totals: 14-FG 9-12-FT 42.
NHS (1-3): Smith 5-0-10, King 1-0-3, H. Lilly 1-1-4, Crawford 1-1-3, Miller 2-0-4, P. Lilly 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 3-6-FT 33.
DHS 9 6 8 19 — 42
NHS 4 3 16 10 — 33
3-Point FG: D 5 (Young 2, Guinnard 2, Brigham). N 2 (King, H. Lilly). Team Fouls: D 8, N 17. Fouled Out: N, P. Lilly.
