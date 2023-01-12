Thursday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Roll Randolph; St. J Wrestlers Prevail On Senior Night Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Delaney Raymond, left, and Brooke'lyn Robinson each scored 18 points in a win over Randolph on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Hannah Keithan competes during a home match against Mt. Abraham on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Steve Legge) Buy Now Ozzy Alsaid competes during a home match against Mt. Abraham on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Steve Legge) Buy Now Sanat Am competes during a home match against Mt. Abraham on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Steve Legge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDOLPH — Brooke’lyn Robinson and Delaney Raymond each turned in 18-point nights, leading the way during Lyndon’s 62-24 runaway win over Randolph in a girls basketball clash Thursday evening.Molly Smith (12 points) got things rolling by knocking down three triples in the first quarter, helping the Vikings race out to a 22-6 lead.Raymond had 15 of her 18 points by halftime, which was a career-high for the senior guard. LI led 41-16 at the break. Molly Renaudette added six for the Vikings.“Molly Smith got us going early with three 3s, Delaney had a career-high and Brooke was Brooke,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Lots of minutes for everyone. Gotta close out the week with a win at home.”Lyndon hosts Oxbow on Saturday.LI (5-4): Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-6-18, Emersen Mitchell 1-0-2, Khyla Reynoso 2-0-4, Delaney Raymond 7-1-18, Molly Smith 4-1-12, Aryonna Parker 1-0-2, Molly Renaudette 3-0-6. Totals: 23-FG 8-14-FT 62.RU (1-7): Bredshow 3-0-6, Scott-Lucas 0-1-1, Jarvis 1-0-2, Lake 2-0-4, Messier 3-0-6, Young 2-0-5. Totals: 11-FG 1-2-FT 24. LI 22 19 8 13 — 62RU 6 10 5 3 — 243-Point FG: L 8 (Robinson 2, Raymond 3, Smith 3); R 1 (Young). Team Fouls: L 7, R 14.WRESTLINGST. J 48, MT. ABRAHAM 18: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers claimed a dual meet victory Wednesday on their senior night.Four St. J seniors, including Sarah Pennypacker, Hannah Keithan, Ozzy Alsaid and Gavynn Kenney-Young were recognized.Mary Lopes, Keithan, Austin Strong, Jackson Ladd, Brooke Davis, Alsaid, Da’Qaun Lowerly and Amos Colby each earned match victories.St. J is slated to wrestle at Winnisquam on Saturday. More from this section +44 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Dennis, Bucks Power Past Bears NVU-Lyndon Works With Local Youth Hoops Teams Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 12) And Friday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard found Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:16 p.m. EST MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to race equity Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings AP News Summary at 7:11 p.m. EST Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death Mistaken-identity gang killing case ends with 13 in prison NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence Man killed in shooting involving police in Lake Stevens Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Stanley Cup champion Avalanche search for way out of rut Titans interview 49ers' Carthon, Browns' Cook for GM vacancy Irsay promises fans to fix Colts' problems after poor season Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs MATCHDAY: United seek statement win in Manchester derby Aston Villa beats unlucky Leeds 2-1 in EPL Slingsby, Aussies look to tighten grip on SailGP lead Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator Giants DB coach Henderson has adjusted with every injury Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60 Villarreal 4th in Spain after 1-1 draw at Celta Ravens' Huntley eyes opportunity for first postseason start TV producer Gaudelli to do final NFL game after 33 seasons Arizona State regaining momentum behind relentless defense Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report Clemson hires TCU OC Riley to spark Tigers' offense Napoli crushes 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana Ex-astronaut Stott helps amplify ocean racing team's message Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out MLB on track to expand robot umps to all Triple-A ballparks Trevor Bauer unclaimed on waivers, is now free agent Anderson Varejão back with Cavs in player development role Louisville hires Brian Brohm to lead offense, quarterbacks Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants Florida F CJ Felder leaves team for personal reasons Mississippi St hires Oklahoma's Selmon as athletic director LI, SJA Meet On ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Fundraising Night Tyler Adams voted top US men's soccer player for 2022 Germany wins 4 of 6 medals in World Cup skeleton races Kentucky, Calipari frustrated by season-long struggles Chargers' WR Williams downgraded to out with back fracture Juan Soto, Padres agree to $23 million, 1-year contract Hurts resumes throwing, Johnson returns for banged-up Eagles 2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster Packers GM: Rodgers can still play 'at a very high level' Clowney apologizes to Garrett for Browns favoritism comments Surprising Clemson hoops on top with best ACC start Man United targets win against City and EPL title statement Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders could meet at Club World Cup Haller hat trick for Dortmund after cancer treatment NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers 2022 NFL All-Pro Team Voting Chiefs, 49ers lead way with four AP NFL All-Pro selections; Jets' Sauce Gardner first rookie cornerback in 41 years FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations WADA says Russia found 'no fault' in Valieva doping case Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.