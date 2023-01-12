Thursday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Roll Randolph
Delaney Raymond, left, and Brooke'lyn Robinson each scored 18 points in a win over Randolph on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

RANDOLPH — Brooke’lyn Robinson and Delaney Raymond each turned in 18-point nights, leading the way during Lyndon’s 62-24 runaway win over Randolph in a girls basketball clash Thursday evening.

Molly Smith (12 points) got things rolling by knocking down three triples in the first quarter, helping the Vikings race out to a 22-6 lead.

