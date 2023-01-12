Thursday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Roll Randolph Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Delaney Raymond, left, and Brooke'lyn Robinson each scored 18 points in a win over Randolph on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDOLPH — Brooke’lyn Robinson and Delaney Raymond each turned in 18-point nights, leading the way during Lyndon’s 62-24 runaway win over Randolph in a girls basketball clash Thursday evening.Molly Smith (12 points) got things rolling by knocking down three triples in the first quarter, helping the Vikings race out to a 22-6 lead.Raymond had 15 of her 18 points by halftime, which was a career-high for the senior guard. LI led 41-16 at the break. Molly Renaudette added six for the Vikings.“Molly Smith got us going early with three 3s, Delaney had a career-high and Brooke was Brooke,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Lots of minutes for everyone. Gotta close out the week with a win at home.”Lyndon hosts Oxbow on Saturday. LI (5-4): Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-6-18, Emersen Mitchell 1-0-2, Khyla Reynoso 2-0-4, Delaney Raymond 7-1-18, Molly Smith 4-1-12, Aryonna Parker 1-0-2, Molly Renaudette 3-0-6. Totals: 23-FG 8-14-FT 62.RU (1-7): Bredshow 3-0-6, Scott-Lucas 0-1-1, Jarvis 1-0-2, Lake 2-0-4, Messier 3-0-6, Young 2-0-5. Totals: 11-FG 1-2-FT 24.LI 22 19 8 13 — 62RU 6 10 5 3 — 243-Point FG: L 8 (Robinson 2, Raymond 3, Smith 3); R 1 (Young). Team Fouls: L 7, R 14. More from this section Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Speed Past Colonels Thursday H.S. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Roll Randolph Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 12) And Friday Schedule 