DANVILLE — Catcher Ava Marshia belted a game-tying two-run double, then sprinted in with the winning run when the defense mishandled the ball and the Danville Bears went on to a thrilling 10-9 softball win on Thursday.
It was one of four miscues on the day the Falcons, who rallied late.
Danville had a 7-1 lead when three unearned Falcons runs made it 7-4 in the middle of the sixth.
Richford then scored five runs on four hits in the top of the seventh to grab a 9-7 lead, leading to Marshia’s game-winning hit. The senior was 4-for-4 on the day with the double and four RBI.
Colleen Flinn went the distance for the Bears scattering nine hits with nine Ks, but also an uncharacteristic 13 walks.
The defending Division IV champs visit Northfield on Saturday, which will be played at 3 p.m.
LYNDON 12, THETFORD 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, freshman Ashleigh Simpson spun a one-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts as the defending champion Vikings remained undefeated.
Brydie Barton drove in five runs on a homer and triple, Jaydin Royer had a single and three RBI, and Isabelle Priest had two singles to power the champs.
Lyndon (10-0) visits Harwood on Saturday.
ST. J 15, NORTH COUNTRY 0 (6): In Newport, Delaney Rankin struck out 16 batters while allowing one hit as the Hilltoppers won in six innings.
Rankin added a triple and three RBI, while Adriana Lemieux (3-for-5, RBI), Lilian Kittredge (2-for-4, triple, double, four RBI), Kyara Rutledge (3-for-5, RBI), Brooke Choiniere (1-for-3, triple, RBI) and Kacie Nelson (2-for-3, RBI) had solid days.
Allison Lapierre allowed 14 hits with seven walks and fanned six in the loss. Cece Marquis had NC’s lone hit.
St. J (7-3) hosts Burlington and North Country (5-5-) visits Missisquoi, both on Saturday.
WOODSVILLE 12, GORHAM 2: In Gorham, the visiting team was a handful for the undefeated state champions. “Gorham is a battling team, it was 2-2 through the fifth,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said.
Then the roof fell in as Woodsville plated eight runners in the sixth. “We just chipped away — we had helped them early, we swing the bat aggressively and don’t like to walk,” Huntington noted.
Anna McIntyre has been streaking lately and had four of WHS’ 10 hits, including a double, triple, two runs and two RBI. Dory Roy went 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI.
Gorham’s Zoe Grondin had three of Gorham’s six hits, not an easy thing to do off Engineers ace Mackenzie Kingsbury, Huntington noted. Kingsbury fanned 12 batters in 6.1 IP, and reliever Mackenzie Griswold got the last two outs via strikeout.
The Engineers host Lin-Wood on Friday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 20, TWINFIELD 0 (5): In Wells River, Lauren Joy went 4-for-4 while Felicity Sulham and Karli Blood each had two hits to pace the Bucks.
Maggie Emerson (four innings) and relief pitcher Kyra Nelson allowed no hits while fanning a combined 10 batters.
Eight runs in the third inning put the game away.
The Bucks have won eight straight after an 0-2 start and look to go 9-2 on Saturday in Richford.
BASEBALL
DANVILLE 13, RICHFORD 2 (5): In Danville, Meles Gouge went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI as the Bears earned a good bounce-back win.
Dillon Brigham (2-for-3, double, three RBI) also went big, and winning pitcher Cooper Calkins scattered three hits with seven strikeouts.
“Cooper settled in nicely after giving up two in the first,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “The boys continue to work hard, play for each other, and have fun. Can’t ask for much more than that as a coach.”
The Bears (5-5) visit Northfield on Saturday.
LYNDON 17, THETFORD 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, Cam Berry (3-for-3, double, three RBI), Trevor Lussier (2-for-3, two HR, three RBI), and Wyatt Mason (2-for-4, triple, three RBI) belted the ball as the Vikings scored seven run in the first and upped their perfect record to 10-0.
Winning pitcher Austin Wheeler went four innings with seven Ks while allowing one hit.
Ethan Marshia absorbed the loss while Justin Robinson had two hits for Thetford.
The Vikings visit Harwood Saturday at 11 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
MT. MANSFIELD 4, ST. J 3: In Jericho, due to the heat, Juanita Navas, playing No. 1 singles for the Hilltoppers retired, and the match came down to No. 4 singles.
The Hilltoppers’ Maya Bakowski won the first set 6-1, but Cougar Irian Adii came back to win the second set 6-4 and then closed out the super tiebreaker 10-0 to seal the match for MMU.
The Hilltoppers roster was adjusted for this match, coach Sayarath said. “I am pleased with the outcome of the match as all of our players were moved up to accommodate the absences of our No. 1 and 2 singles players.”
The Hilltoppers will play at CVU on Tuesday. They are now 4-6.
Singles: Bea Molson, M def. Juanita Espinol, S 6-0, 3-0; Lola Hajek, S def. Ada Krull M 6-4, 6-1; Avela Kniffin-Krull, M def. Zhi Howes, S 6-4, 6-3; Irian Adii, M def. Maya Bakowski, S 1-6, 6-4, 10-0; Zoe Rosen, M def. Ivy Pacjick 8-3.
Doubles: McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges, S def. Hannah Agran/Tulip Griesel, M 6-3, 6-1; Greer Kennedy/Dolma Sherpa, S def. Rosa Ricketson/Estelle First, M 6-0, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.